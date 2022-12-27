Read full article on original website
Kathy M. Garrett
Kathy M. Garrett, 70, Middlebury, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Majestic Care of Goshen. She was born Jan. 19, 1952. She is survived by three children, Joseph (Katie) Garrett, Elkhart, Kierra (Page Perkkio) Garrett, Middlebury and Shauna C. (Travis Bays) Brosius, Bourbon; the former spouse and friend, Richard A. Brosius; four grandchildren; and a sister, Penelope Dann, Washington D.C.
Gilberto Francisco Benitez
Gilberto Francisco Benitez y Richard, 69, Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at his home in Mishawaka. He was born Oct. 4, 1953. Gilberto was united in marriage on Oct. 29, 1999, to Sandra Hackemann, who survives. He is also survived by his daughters, Kathy (Brian) Rogers, Carmel and Eleanor...
Allen B. Chesser Jr.
Mr. Allen B. Chesser Jr., 68, Culver, died at 7:16 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his residence in Culver. He was born July 22, 1954. He married Mary L. Croy on May 29, 1976. Left to cherish Allen’s memory are his wife, Mary; daughter, Emily (Andrew) Schouten, Rochester; two...
Phillip T. Patterson
Phillip T. Patterson, 58, Plymouth, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Brookside Haven Health Care Center, Muncie. Phillip was born Oct. 31, 1964. Phillip is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sylvia (Milton) Zimmerman; and his sister, Valarie L. (Bill) Burgdorf, Plymouth. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth, is in...
Janice Harter
Janice L. Harter, 81, Churubusco, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. She was born on Jan. 27, 1941. Janice is survived by her sister, Judy (Pat) McGuire. Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, has been entrusted with these arrangements.
Michael E. Barnett — UPDATED
Michael E. Barnett, 78, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Mike was born June 20, 1944, in Muncie, the son of (the late) Glenn M. and Ruth (Leifheit) Barnett. Mike served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era and went on to work as a firefighter at Wright Patterson AFB until 1970 when he left to become an Indiana State Police trooper.
Kelly Ann Richcreek
Kelly Ann (Larimore) Richcreek, 55, Goshen, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. She was born Oct. 19, 1967. On April 23, 2009, she married Bill J. Richcreek. He survives along with her parents, Donald and Judy (Borland) Larimore; six children, Dustin Cox, Oil City, Pa., Michael Richcreek, Denver, Colo., Karla and Cody Shadeline, both of Newell, Va., Jacob Wright, Syracuse and Donald Richcreek, Oakwood, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Tracy (Keith) Cox, Rockland, Pa.
Daniel Edward Engle
Daniel Edward Engle, 62, Plymouth, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in his home in Plymouth. Daniel was born Sept. 26, 1960. Daniel is survived by his sons, Ryan Engle, Plymouth and Cameron (Lisa) Engle, Fishers; his sisters, Paula McAdams, Christine Engle, Vicki (Mike) Sprague and Mary (Dan) Grundy; his brothers: Mark (Jill) Engle, Erin Engle and Greg (Gaylene) Engle; and his three grandchildren.
James D. Branson
James D. “Jim” Branson, 82, Wabash, died at 5:37 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 1, 1940. Jim married Barbara “Sue” Miller on Feb. 23, 1963. He is survived by his wife, Sue Branson, Wabash; a...
David R. Tincher — UPDATED
David R. Tincher, 71, Goshen, died at 7:59 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2022, a Majestic Care, Goshen. David was born March 21, 1951. David is survived by his three children, Tasha (Caleb) Tincher, Ligonier, Robert Tincher, Indianapolis and Dustin Tincher, Marion; four grandchildren; and sisters Becky (Donovan) Otto and Martha (Erik) Knipscher.
Penguin Point Employees Walk Out Due To Pay Issue
WARSAW — Those hoping to grab food from Penguin Point on Friday afternoon, Dec. 30, in Warsaw may have been disappointed. According to Eric Graham, a former manager of the restaurant chain’s location at 408 N. Detroit St., employees staged a walkout at both of Warsaw’s restaurants due to a pay issue. The other location is at 2401 E. Center St., and Graham said some workers have since reopened it.
Mariane Jane Hagen
Mariane Jane Hagen, 92, Ligonier, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus, Kendallville. She was born Aug. 24, 1930. On Nov. 5, 1949, she married John C. Hagen. Mariane is survived by her children, Steve (Debra) Hagen, Ligonier, Debbie Laird, Ligonier, Mike (Kris), Carrollton, Ga., Jon Scott...
Linda Creamer — UPDATED
Linda Creamer, 76, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Linda was born Aug. 17, 1946, in Warsaw, the daughter of Rex Alvin and Millicent Iris (Long) Carey. She was united in marriage to Richard “Rick” Lee Creamer on Oct. 30, 1986, in Clintwood, Va., who survives.
David Saint — UPDATED
David E. Saint, 75, Claypool, longtime resident of Kosciusko County, died Dec. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born Jan. 28, 1947. He was married to the Karen K. (Randbottom) Saint on Feb. 15, 1969. She preceded him in death. He is survived by daughter, Kay Zolman;...
Georgia L. Reed
Georgia L. Reed, 89, Wabash, died at 10:43 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at Cherokee Northside Hospital, Canton, Ga. She was born April 27, 1933. Georgia married Jack Reed on Nov. 1, 1958; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline (Kenneth) Cutts, Canton, Ga.; two...
Metzger Sworn In As Clay Township Trustee
WARSAW — Jacob Metzger was sworn in as Clay Township’s trustee on Dec. 31 at the Kosciusko County GOP headquarters. Metzger, who was the only candidate for the position, is filling the vacancy left by Republican Helen Brown. In a previous InkFreeNews article, Metzger said serving in the...
Orpha Ruth Moyer
Orpha Ruth Moyer, 97, rural Wabash, died at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at her home in Wabash. She was born Nov. 23, 1925. She married Harold Moyer in May 1945; he preceded her in death. She is survived by two children, Roger Moyer and Priscilla Mathis, both of...
Fred G. Napier
Fred G. Napier, 83, Wabash, died at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. He was born Aug. 11, 1939. Fred married Billie Lou Branson on July 5, 1966; she preceded him in death. He is survived by five children, Charles (Kim) Napier, Fort Wayne, Harold (Krystal)...
Food Bank Of Northern Indiana To Hold Local Distribution Events
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced six food distribution events this January in a few area counties, including Kosciusko. Anyone in need of food assistance is encouraged to attend. Distributions are done via drive-thru, so remain in your vehicle with your trunk open to receive items. If your trunk does not open, there will be a designated area for self-loading.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Lake City Rental v. Main Street Mechanicals, $1,247.67. Helvey & Associates Inc. v. Ana Montoya, $1,475.54. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Jefferson...
