MotorAuthority
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray spy shots and video
A hybrid version of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been rumored for years but was finally confirmed in April, together with plans for an electric Corvette. While a fully electric 'Vette is probably still some years out, the hybrid will arrive in summer 2023 with the name Corvette E-Ray. Given the timing, it will arrive as a 2024 model.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture targets fashion crowd
Haute couture, the offering of exclusive, custom-fitted items of clothing by the world's leading fashion brands, tends to be the domain of discerning buyers wielding unlimited checkbooks. Mercedes-Benz is now catering to these same buyers with a highly customized version of its Maybach S-Class, aptly called the S-Class Haute Voiture....
Carscoops
Mansory’s Latest Bentley Continental GT Looks Like It Was Vandalized
Mansory roll out some wild creations is nothing new but this one-of-one Bentley Continental GT is certainly one of the most outlandish cars it has built in recent times. The Bentley you’re looking at is dubbed the Vitesse and is finished in a combination of yellow and black. Indeed, the entire driver’s side of the Continental GT is finished in yellow with the passenger side is painted in black but curiously, the two colors have not been evenly divided across the car, meaning slightly more than 50 per cent of the body is painted yellow.
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
Top Speed
Every Generation of the Porsche 911
The Porsche 911 is the quintessential sports car and has remained in continuous production for nearly 60 years. Over this period, the design has remained remarkably similar, with the latest 992 generation still unmistakably a 911. Mechanically, however, other than the 2+2 seating layout and the rear-mounted flat-six engine, very little has remained the same throughout the model’s long and illustrious history. In this trip down memory lane, we’ll explore the main technical highlights of each Porsche 911 model.
One of the First Ruf-Tuned Porsche 997-Gen 911s Is Now Up for Auction
One of Ruf Automobile’s most impressive riffs on the 997-generation Porsche 911 is up for auction. The ride in question is the first example of the Rt12 S that the German tuner introduced in 2009 as the high-power successor to the Rt12. The S variant received improved aerodynamics, a distinctive front wing and a new carbon-fiber decklid with a matching carbon rear wing. Essentially, it’s a Stuttgart classic with the cool factor turned up to 11. This particular model, which is up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, was originally built for a Puerto Rican racing driver. A testament to the ride’s...
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota Prius vs. RAV4 Hybrid: Which $30K Toyota Should You Buy
The Toyota Prius was a huge deal. It was the first mass-market hybrid, achieved over 50 mpg more than 20 years ago, and was synonymous with its automaker for the first decade of the 21st century. In the years since, though, its reign as the nation's bestselling hybrid has been usurped by a little SUV you may have heard of called the RAV4 Hybrid.
MotorAuthority
Acura ARX-05 DPi race car fails to sell despite $563,000 bid
Bidding for a 2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car on popular car auction website Bring a Trailer came to a close on Dec. 23, with the final bid coming in at $563,000. The figure, while high, didn't meet the reserve price and as a result the car failed to sell.
Top Speed
Japanese Hot Hatch Battle: 2023 Civic Type R Vs Toyota GR Corolla
Ever since the Japanese Automakers got a strong foothold in the American market way back in the 1970s oil crisis, they’ve graced us with some awesome cars from time to time. Japan is a small country that is very dependent on foreign oil. Their cars were not made for the U.S. market. But with the oil crisis, they became what American buyers needed overnight and started selling them Stateside. Two of the most successful Japanese automakers worldwide and in the States are Honda and Toyota, with Toyota being the world’s largest Japanese car manufacturer and Honda following right behind in second place.
Top Speed
Video Tour Of Pagani’s Factory Shows The Magic Behind The Hypercars
It may not have the same long life, or the same success as Lamborghini or Ferrari, but Pagani builds some of the coolest cars out there. Starting with the Zonda, and continuing with the Huayra, and the more recent Utopia, everything that came from Pagani's factory is close to perfection. This latest video coming from Harry's Garage not only offers us an in-depth look at Pagani's incredible museum and factory, but it is also a history lesson you don’t want to miss.
