Oregon State

Impaired driving in Oregon

By Oregon Department of Transportation Guest Article
The Curry Coastal Pilot
The Curry Coastal Pilot
 1 day ago

In the United States, drunk driving is the number one cause of death on our roadways.

Every two minutes, someone is injured by a drunk driver and every 51 minutes someone is killed by a drunk driver.

In 2019, Oregon experienced 2,336 substance-involved crashes in which 318 people died and 334 people sustained life-alerting injuries.

From 2018- 2019, substance-involved fatalities increased 1%, of note is for the first time since 2014 drug only fatalities saw a decrease 17%, alcohol only involved fatalities (fatality is one person rather than one crash) saw a 5% increase and fatalities involving either alcohol or drugs decreased 9%.

Poly-substance fatalities, which have increased every year since 2014, saw a 30% increase from 2017-2018.

In Oregon, overall substance involved crashes (the table above is people) increased 1% from 2017-2018. Fatal and serious injuries (people) as a result of substance-involved crashes increased 6%.

From 2017-2018, substance involved crashes that resulted in a fatal or serious injury increased from 15% to 17% and of note, substance involved fatal and serious injury crashes account for 25% of all fatal and serious injury crashes.

The public may not be aware but Under Oregon DUII law, a person commits the offense of driving while under the influence of intoxicants (DUII) if the person drives a vehicle, upon a premise open to the public, while the person:

• Has 0.08 percent or more by weight of alcohol in the blood of the person as shown by chemical analysis of the breath or blood of the person; OR.

• Is under the influence of intoxicating liquor, cannabis, a controlled substance or an inhalant; OR.

• Is under the influence of any combination of intoxicating liquor, an inhalant, cannabis, and a controlled substance.

If you are using prescribed medication that impacts your ability to drive you can be arrested for DUII.

If a person in Oregon is driving under the influence of drugs there is no legal limit. In addition, a person may be arrested for DUII even if they are below the legal limit.

• Over 21 - .08 BAC

• Under 21 - .01 BAC

• Commercial Drivers - .04 BAC

Effects of commonly misused drugs on driving

Marijuana affects psychomotor skills and cognitive functions critical to driving including vigilance, drowsiness, time and distance perception, reaction time, divided attention, lane tracking, coordination, and balance.

Opioids can cause drowsiness and can impair cognitive function.

After alcohol, marijuana is the drug most often found in the blood of drivers involved in crashes. Tests for detecting marijuana in drivers measure the level of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), marijuana’s mind-altering ingredient, in the blood. But the role that marijuana plays in crashes is often unclear.

THC can be detected in body fluids for days or even weeks after use, and it is often combined with alcohol. The vehicle crash risk associated with marijuana in combination with alcohol, cocaine, or benzodiazepines appears to be greater than that for each drug by itself.

Several studies have shown that drivers with THC in their blood were roughly twice as likely to be responsible for a deadly crash or be killed than drivers who hadn’t used drugs or alcohol. However, a large NHTSA study found no significant increased crash risk traceable to marijuana after controlling for drivers’ age, gender, race, and presence of alcohol. More research is needed.

Along with marijuana, prescription drugs are also commonly linked to drugged driving crashes. In 2016, 19.7 percent of drivers who drove while under the influence tested positive for some type of opioid. https://www.drugabuse.gov/publications/drugfacts/drugged-driving.

Penalties for DUII in Oregon

The average cost for a first-time DUII in Oregon is $4,500; however, it can be as much as $10,000 and even more if someone is injured or killed.

In the State of Oregon, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) is either a Class A misdemeanor or a Class C Felony. Misdemeanor DUII is punishable by a maximum sentence of one year in jail and a fine of $6,250. Felony DUII is punishable by a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of $125,000.

In Oregon, DUII is a misdemeanor crime unless you have three or more prior DUII convictions in the past 10 years. If convicted of misdemeanor DUII, your Oregon driving privileges will be suspended for one year, three years, or revoked for life, depending on your driving record. If convicted of felony DUII, your driving privileges will be revoked for life.

In addition to the charge of DUII, many face additional charges arising out of the same incident. Reckless Driving, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Criminal Mischief, and other charges often accompany a DUII charge, and heighten the risk you are facing. Violations such as Careless Driving, Violation of the Basic Rule, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device, Failure to Drive Within Lane, and other violations are punishable by a fine only and very rarely a license suspension.

If someone is injured or killed by an impaired driver that driver may also face manslaughter and assault charges. The below are examples of penalties for DUII; however, keep in mind that penalties depend on a variety of circumstances, such as prior offenses and driving record.

First DUII offense – conviction misdemeanor

• Fines: minimum of $1,000 fine.

• Jail Time: minimum two days in jail.

• Driver’s License Suspension: One year driver’s license suspension (ignition interlock hardship driving permit may be available after first 30 days of suspension).

• Ignition Interlock Device: ignition interlock restriction for 1 year upon driver’s license reinstatement.

• 80 hours community service may be given instead of jail or fine if courts think this appropriate.

• Complete alcohol / drug screening interview and treatment program.

• Possible attendance at victim impact treatment sessions.

• Mandatory alcohol evaluation.

• OR SR22 Insurance (proof of financial responsibility) Requirement.

Second DUII offense - conviction misdemeanor

• Fines: minimum of $1,500 fine.

• Jail Time: Two days to one year in jail.

• Driver’s License Suspension: Three years driver’s license suspension (ignition interlock hardship driving permit may be available after first one year of suspension).

• Ignition Interlock Device: ignition interlock restriction for two years upon drivers license reinstatement.

• Complete alcohol / drug screening interview and treatment program.

• Possible attendance at victim impact treatment sessions.

• Mandatory alcohol evaluation.

• OR SR22 Insurance (proof of financial responsibility) Requirement.

Third DUII offense - conviction misdemeanor

• Fines: minimum of $2,000 fine.

• Jail Time: Two days to one year in jail.

• Drivers License Suspension: drivers license permanently revoked (may file a petition in the county circuit court to have driving privileges restored after a period of 10 years).

• Ignition Interlock Device: ignition interlock restriction for two years upon. drivers license reinstatement

• Complete alcohol / drug screening interview and treatment program.

• Possible attendance at victim impact treatment sessions.

• Mandatory alcohol evaluation.

• OR SR22 Insurance (proof of financial responsibility) Requirement.

In addition to the above penalties you may be required to attend a Victim Impact Panel and hear from victims how an impaired driver impacted their lives. Also few people realize that DUII convictions impact insurance rates, and can impact your ability to even obtain insurance. If convicted of a felony, that conviction stays on your record for life and can affect your ability to find employment.

Finally, the choice to drive impaired can impact you the rest of your life, if you kill or injure someone you may be ordered to pay restitution in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some people convicted of DUII never get out from under their debt and it impacts their financial future, forever.

How to prevent drinking and driving

With all the ride shares and alternatives available it is difficult to understand why impaired driving still remains such an issue; however, drugs and alcohol impair judgement so the best way to avoid drinking and driving is to have a plan, and to stick to it, prior to going out to drink or prior to using drugs. Making a plan before you party is the best way to avoid putting yourself in a situation where your judgement is already impaired. Other ways to prevent drinking and driving are:

• Always choose a non-drinking designated driver — every time you go out. Uber, Lyft and Taxis are all good choices.

• If you go out alone, do not drink alcohol. Order a non-alcoholic beverage such as a soft drink or water. Or if you are going out alone consider taking alternative transportation to and from your destination.

• Never feel pressured to drink alcohol. If you do plan on drinking, eat plenty of food and drink water.

• If you’ve been drinking, call a taxi or car-sharing service for a ride like Uber or Lyft.

• Never get in a car with a driver who has been drinking.

• If you can safely do so, protect others by taking their keys if they attempt to drive after consuming alcohol. They may be mad at you, but the alternative is much worse.

Remember choosing to drive impaired is a choice that can have consequences for the rest of your life.

Resources

• National Highway Transportation Safety Administration - https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/drive-sober-or-get-pulled-over.

• Traffic Safety Marketing Materials from NHTSA - https://www.trafficsafetymarketing.gov/get-materials.

• MADD - https://www.madd.org/the-problem Cate Duke – President of MADD Oregon – (541) 343 – 8115, or.state@madd.org.

This article was first published in Jan. 2021.

The Curry Coastal Pilot

Study shows rise in dangerous driving behaviors

A new report from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety finds dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, red-light running, drowsy driving, and driving impaired on cannabis or alcohol, rose from 2020 to 2021. The most alarming increase was among drivers admitting to getting behind the wheel after drinking enough that they felt they were over the legal limit – an increase of nearly 24%. This is a reversal in the...
OREGON STATE
CBS San Francisco

CHP pulls over vehicle, finds 260 pounds of meth; 2 NorCal Mexican nationals charged

SACRAMENTO -- Two Mexican nationals living in Sacramento and Stockton have been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine packaged for sale, a federal prosecutor announced Friday.Felix Ortiz-Plata, 41, of Stockton and Anuar Castaneda Ortiz, 26, of Sacramento were each charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute, along with possession and distribution of methamphetamine.According to a press statement from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California Phillip Talbert, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz conspired with one another to sell methamphetamine to a DEA confidential source. On Dec. 5, California Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on Castaneda Ortiz's vehicle and a subsequent search of the vehicle yielded over 260 pounds of crystal methamphetamine packaged in 90 plastic bags in the backseat and trunk of the vehicle, according to court documents cited by Talbert.If convicted, Ortiz-Plata and Castaneda Ortiz face a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $10 million fine, although any sentence would be subject to court discretion and federal sentencing guidelines.
STOCKTON, CA
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
WISCONSIN STATE
News Talk KIT

The Cheapest Place to Live in California

With as many people are moving out of California, there may be reason to move there just as much. Whether it's just looking for a new life somewhere else or maybe just trying to move to a place with less snow and wind, California may not be such a bad option. But you always hear how expensive it is to live there. Well, if you shop around you're sure to find a place to settle. With so many options in such a long state, where would be a good place to start? Well, if you're looking for the cheapest place to live that still provides everything you might need there's one spot that is deemed exactly that.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

'Firmageddon': Researchers find 1.1 million acres of dead trees in Oregon

Drought-stricken Oregon saw a historic die-off of fir trees in 2022 that left hillsides once lush with green conifers dotted with patches of red, dead trees. The damage to fir trees was so significant researchers took to calling the blighted areas “firmageddon” as they flew overhead during aerial surveys that estimated the die-off’s extent.
OREGON STATE
The US Sun

Motorists are all saying the same thing after California bans Tesla from calling software Full Self-Driving

CALIFORNIA has banned Tesla from advertising its controversial software as Full Self-Driving. The state’s legislators believe that the name Full Self-Driving could convince a reasonable person that their vehicle offers fully driverless capability - something Tesla does not provide. Tesla says the Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature: “Identifies stop signs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
governing.com

What Laws Will Go into Effect in Oregon on Jan. 1, 2023?

(TNS) — Oregon lawmakers passed nearly 120 bills during the short legislative session this year. Some of the highest-profile laws have already taken effect, including a contentious bill that grants overtime pay to farmworkers and a $200 million workforce plan aimed at addressing the state’s labor shortage. But...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oregon

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Deaths, flooding as storm hit Oregon and Washington state

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A winter storm that brought powerful wind gusts to Oregon on Tuesday caused at least two fatal car accidents that left four people dead, preliminary police investigations have found. Weather conditions also appeared to have contributed to a third fatal crash that killed one person and injured another, police said. Three people were killed, including a 4-year-old girl, when severe weather caused a large tree to fall on their pickup truck as they were driving on U.S. 26 about 15 miles east of the coastline, Oregon State Police said in a news release. The passengers were...
OREGON STATE
The Curry Coastal Pilot

The Curry Coastal Pilot

