Snow/Ice Risk Thursday, Eyeing Stronger Storm System After New Year's
The clipper system that passed through on Christmas day was one of a series of systems that will continue into the New Year and thereafter before we have a pattern flip, so read on for the details...
kiow.com
Area Slick Roads Lead to Arrests and Accidents
The area is still dealing with the aftereffects of the recent blizzard. Police in Blue Earth tried to stop a suspicious vehicle, but the two occupants sped off when the officer approached. The high-speed chase ended just west of Forest City on the “S” curve near 150th and 360th. The driver rolled the vehicle into a ditch. The suspects were not hurt but were taken to the hospital for observation. Charges are pending in the case. The Iowa State Patrol is currently investigating.
stormlakeradio.com
Webster City Couple Rescued from Blizzard
An elderly couple from Webster City were rescued from a blizzard on Friday. They were roadside, stuck in a vehicle, along Highway 69 when spotted by Storm Chaser Clarence Smith. The couple, in there 70s, were on their way to an appointment in Ames but were overcome by the powerful...
newsfromthestates.com
Hog confinement owners fined for improper manure applications
The state regulates how much manure from animal confinements can be applied to fields. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Two northern Iowa hog confinement owners applied manure from their facilities to fields without proper certifications and potentially applied an incorrect amount of manure, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
KAAL-TV
Diamond Jo Worth Casino donates $25K to northern Iowa food bank
(ABC 6 News) – Boyd Gaming’s, Diamond Jo Worth Casino in Northwood, Iowa, announced a $25,000 donation to a northern Iowa food bank. Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, located in Mason City, is a nonprofit providing emergency food for those in need, and accepted the donation earlier this month.
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for chase, collision with patrol vehicle
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man is jailed after allegedly smashing into a law enforcement vehicle on purpose. Jacob Monroe Cullum, 27 of Mason City, is facing charges of second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, and driving while barred. Court documents state Cullum encountered a fully marked patrol vehicle around 2:46...
Surprise! The Iowa DOT is Selling Furniture
Here's an odd sentence... the Iowa Department of Transportation (Iowa DOT) is having a furniture sale. No, they're not selling car seats or used seatbelts, they're selling actual furniture. What's interesting to me is, while state government agencies will often have auctions for surplus or unclaimed items, I've never seen,...
Southern Minnesota News
2 Granada residents among 5 injured in I-90 crash
Two Granada residents were among five people hospitalized following a rollover in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep Liberty was eastbound on I-90 shortly before 3:30 p.m. when it rolled near Jackson. Snow and ice were covering the roadway at the time of the crash, according to the patrol.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
valleynewslive.com
Five injured in Jackson County, MN rollover crash
JACKSON COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) -Three people are hurt and two others have life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash near Jackson County, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say it happened around 3:30 p.m. in Des Moines Township. They say the driver of a Jeep Liberty, with four passengers, was eastbound...
KCCI.com
Storm chaser rescues Iowa couple stuck in snow drift
JEWELL, Iowa — A good Samaritan says his day was made when he saved a stranded couple along the side of a snow-covered road. Storm chaser Clarence Smith ran into the pre-Christmas blizzard on Highway 69 near Jewell Friday morning. “It's pretty intense right now. I don't know if...
The 2022 Iowa Cattlemen’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer Announced
(Scranton) The Justin Robbins family was announced as the winner of the Iowa Cattleman’s Association Outstanding Commercial Producer. Since taking part in the Iowa Cattlemen’s Leadership Program in 2014, Justin Robbins and his wife, Lacie, have been active members of the organization, serving in many leadership and volunteer roles.
iheart.com
Blizzard Warning, Windchill Warning for much of Iowa Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Blizzard Warning continues for much of the northern half of Iowa, with high winds and bitter cold temperatures. Polk and Dallas Counties, and other I-80 counties to the west have been removed from the Blizzard Warning. Counties to the east and north of Des Moines...
stormlakeradio.com
Emmetsburg Man Charged on Several Counts
An Emmetsburg man is facing charges following an incident that occurred last Wednesday, December 21st. According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office, Alex Clark (25-years-old) was charged with domestic abuse assault (1st Offense), Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana (2nd Offense), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The authorities confirmed...
KIMT
Mason City man accused of stealing $50,000 from dependent adult
MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man has been arrested for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a dependent adult. Michael Edward Studer, 62 of Mason City, has been booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond. Studer is facing a charge of first-degree theft against an older individual – accessing a computer network.
kicdam.com
Man Facing Multiple Charges After Disturbance in Emmetsburg
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — An Emmetsburg man is facing assault and drug charges after he was arrested by a Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Deputy last week. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy witnessed a disturbance in front of a residence at 1107 Grand Avenue in Emmetsburg just before 10 p.m. last Wednesday. As a result, 25-year-old Alex Clark was arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse Assault, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
KIMT
Charles City men sentenced for stealing antique vehicle in Worth County
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men who stole an antique automobile in Worth County have now been sentenced. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, were accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on June 23. Law enforcement was called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue about a possible stolen vehicle.
KIMT
Mason City woman arrested with meth is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman accused of dealing methamphetamine gets a deferred judgment. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, was arrested on July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Law enforcement says Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
stormlakeradio.com
Peterson Man Driving While Barred
On Monday, a Clay County Deputy conducted a traffic stop and upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, Tommy Hartfield (age 50) of Peterson, had a barred drivers license. Hartfield was charged with Driving While Barred (Aggravated Misdemeanor), Driving Under Suspension, Failure to File S.R....
Northwest Iowa Farmland Value Leads State
(Ames) Iowa farmland value is up 17 percent over last year, to more than eleven thousand dollars per acre, according to a recent study by Iowa State University. The survey has also found that first time in two decades, northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County has topped eastern Iowa’s Scott County, in terms of value. O’Brien County farmland averages over 16 thousand dollars per acre, the highest value in the state.
