Glendale, CA

2urbangirls.com

No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $20 million. One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a gas station...
ALHAMBRA, CA
WAFB

$50k unclaimed prize from Powerball set to expire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket purchased in Saint Amant is still unclaimed and set to expire soon. The $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on Highway 22. The Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize was won on Saturday, July 30, according to officials.
SAINT AMANT, LA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mega Millions jackpot at $565M

(WTVO) — The Mega Millions grand prize is still up for grabs, and continues to grow. No winners were announced over the holiday weekend, so the jackpot is now worth $565 million. That is the sixth-largest payout ever. Illinois and California each sold one ticket that matched five of the six numbers. Those winners will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
BizReport.com

How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022

Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sports

Sports betting in California: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to see picks, fast promos

After California sports betting failed to get legalized in 2022, sports fans in the Golden State are wondering when sports betting in California will come back up. Two initiatives to legalize sports betting in California failed to pass in the November midterms, in part due to confusing ad campaigns that overwhelmed voters. California still allows in-person gambling at Indian casinos and racetracks, but California mobile sports betting remains illegal until state legislatures decide to make the next push to legalize it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalkinemedia.com

California Plastic Bags

FILE-This Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 file photo conveyors carry mixed plastic into a device that will shred recycle them at a plastics recycling plant in Vernon, Calif. California in 2014 enacted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But in 2022, state Attorney General Rob Bonta says consumers who think they're helping the environment with reusable plastic bags had better think again. He says manufacturers can't back up their claim that the thicker, more durable bags are recyclable in California. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

January 2023 California Department Of Fish And Wildlife Calendar

December 29, 2022 - All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all safety protocols including physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov(opens in new tab).
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Files Amicus Brief in the Fifth Circuit, Continues Defense of ATF's Nationwide Rule to Protect Public From Ghost Guns

December 28, 2022 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in an amicus brief continuing the defense of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,. Firearms, and Explosives' (ATF) rule that helps to protect the public from dangerous and untraceable ghost...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Next City

Calif. State Budget Goes All in On CDFIs

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recently signed state budget has good news for CDFIs — and the people who benefit from them. The 2022-23 budget includes $50 million to establish the California Investment and Innovation Program (CIIP), a statewide CDFI fund. “It’s the first state-funding CDFI grant program in...
CALIFORNIA STATE

