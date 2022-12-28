Read full article on original website
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
The Best Pet Friendly Hotels Near DisneylandTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Mega Millions lottery ticket worth $245K sold at Glendale liquor store, jackpot grows to $640M
Nobody hit the jackpot, but two people in Southern California are $245,000 richer after the Mega Millions drawing.
2urbangirls.com
No tickets sold with all six SuperLotto Plus numbers
LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Wednesday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $20 million. One ticket each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold at a gas station...
Mega Millions ticket worth $245,984 sold in Glendale; jackpot climbs to $640 million
While no one hit the Mega Millions grand prize of $565 million Tuesday night, one lucky lotto ticket that matched five numbers was sold in Los Angeles County. The nearly perfect ticket was purchased at Ace Liquor located at 1740 Victory Blvd. in Glendale, according to California Lottery officials. The ticket is worth $245,984 and […]
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
Florida Man Claims $1 Million On Gold Rush Limited Lottery Scratch-Off
The Florida Lottery announced that Brayan Martinez, 23, of North Lauderdale, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Martinez purchased his winning
$50k unclaimed prize from Powerball set to expire
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket purchased in Saint Amant is still unclaimed and set to expire soon. The $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on Highway 22. The Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize was won on Saturday, July 30, according to officials.
Mega Millions jackpot at $565M
(WTVO) — The Mega Millions grand prize is still up for grabs, and continues to grow. No winners were announced over the holiday weekend, so the jackpot is now worth $565 million. That is the sixth-largest payout ever. Illinois and California each sold one ticket that matched five of the six numbers. Those winners will […]
Watch: California woman receives 100 portable heaters she never ordered
A California woman is trying to get to the bottom of an unusual mystery after being inundated with about 100 packages, each containing a portable heater.
BizReport.com
How To Get Business License In California: Free Guide 2022
Getting a business license in California can be a daunting experience for business owners; however, you can continue reading through this guide as we inform you about the process to apply for a business license in the state of California and why this is such a crucial step to becoming a legal entity.
7-7-7 lottery drawing results in 12,125 winning tickets in South Carolina
The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 3 drawing paid out more than $3 million in prizes when the numbers came up 7-7-7.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in California: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, where to see picks, fast promos
After California sports betting failed to get legalized in 2022, sports fans in the Golden State are wondering when sports betting in California will come back up. Two initiatives to legalize sports betting in California failed to pass in the November midterms, in part due to confusing ad campaigns that overwhelmed voters. California still allows in-person gambling at Indian casinos and racetracks, but California mobile sports betting remains illegal until state legislatures decide to make the next push to legalize it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Californians get health care for $10 a month. The deadline is coming up fast
Covered California is barreling toward the first of two key open enrollment deadlines as New Year’s Eve approaches. If state residents want their insurance coverage to go into effect at the start of 2023, they must sign up for a policy and pay their first bill by Saturday. The...
kalkinemedia.com
California Plastic Bags
FILE-This Friday, Jan. 24, 2014 file photo conveyors carry mixed plastic into a device that will shred recycle them at a plastics recycling plant in Vernon, Calif. California in 2014 enacted the nation's first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But in 2022, state Attorney General Rob Bonta says consumers who think they're helping the environment with reusable plastic bags had better think again. He says manufacturers can't back up their claim that the thicker, more durable bags are recyclable in California. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
proclaimerscv.com
Haven’t you Received your California Stimulus Check Yet? Here is the Expected Date
Residents in California began getting stimulus payments in October. The $12 billion economic assistance program launched by Governor Gavin Newsom included the Middle-Class Tax Refund or MCTR. The Franchise Tax Board reports that as of Dec. 9, over 6.9 million direct deposits and 6.8 million debit cards have been distributed....
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
California decides to implement the Fast Act on Jan. 1 despite the move toward a referendum
California has alerted leaders of the restaurant industry that it intends to begin adoption of the Fast Act, a law that involves fast-food workers in the process of setting their own wages, on Jan. 1, or roughly two years earlier than expected. A coalition representing the restaurant industry filed a...
goldrushcam.com
January 2023 California Department Of Fish And Wildlife Calendar
December 29, 2022 - All calendar items are subject to change as we navigate the changing conditions and guidance related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please continue to adhere to all safety protocols including physical distancing, wearing masks and frequent hand washing. For information on how to get vaccinated in California, please visit myturn.ca.gov(opens in new tab).
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Files Amicus Brief in the Fifth Circuit, Continues Defense of ATF's Nationwide Rule to Protect Public From Ghost Guns
December 28, 2022 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in an amicus brief continuing the defense of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,. Firearms, and Explosives' (ATF) rule that helps to protect the public from dangerous and untraceable ghost...
Final five days to claim four relief payments worth between $300 and $1,658 – see exact dates you need to take action
1. Chicago – $500. The city of Chicago will be wrapping up applications for its Resiliency Fund 2.0 program, which is offering $500 relief checks to eligible residents. To be eligible, you must meet a few qualifications. Chicagoans must be over the age of 18 and have an income...
Calif. State Budget Goes All in On CDFIs
California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recently signed state budget has good news for CDFIs — and the people who benefit from them. The 2022-23 budget includes $50 million to establish the California Investment and Innovation Program (CIIP), a statewide CDFI fund. “It’s the first state-funding CDFI grant program in...
