After California sports betting failed to get legalized in 2022, sports fans in the Golden State are wondering when sports betting in California will come back up. Two initiatives to legalize sports betting in California failed to pass in the November midterms, in part due to confusing ad campaigns that overwhelmed voters. California still allows in-person gambling at Indian casinos and racetracks, but California mobile sports betting remains illegal until state legislatures decide to make the next push to legalize it.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO