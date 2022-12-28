Read full article on original website
Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was
It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
Daryl Morey Announces 76ers’ Latest Roster Move
Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced two new roster moves on Monday.
Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla
Joe Mazzulla had led the Boston Celtics to the best record in the NBA this year, but that still may not be good enough to get him out of his trial period. Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported this week that the Celtics have no plans to remove Mazzulla’s interim tag during the 2022-23... The post Celtics reportedly taking interesting approach with Joe Mazzulla appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dwight Howard Is Outside of His Comfort Zone and Loving It
NBA legend Dwight Howard discusses his NBA career, sneaker history, and new television show in an exclusive interview.
Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game
The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
VIRAL: Kyrie Irving Drops Hawks Player To The Ground
Kyrie Irving had a phenomenal move in Wednesday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.
Paul George Blasts Refs After Clippers vs. Celtics Game
LA Clippers star Paul George was not happy about this call vs. the Boston Celtics
NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle
Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
Thunder Gameday: Hosting the Rebuilding Spurs
Tonight marks the seventh-straight home game for the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they host the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs at Paycom Center. Neither team is in the playoff picture, but both have young talent and the upside to be competitive on any given night. These two teams matched up less...
Tyrese Maxey Increases Practice Activity With Return Ahead
Tyrese Maxey is on pace to return soon.
Suns All-Star Devin Booker out at least 4 weeks with groin strain
Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will miss at least four weeks with a left groin strain
Wizards Star Bradley Beal Received MRI After Beating 76ers
Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will miss time after getting injured against the 76ers.
76ers’ PJ Tucker Campaigns for De’Anthony Melton’s Defense
PJ Tucker has high praise for De'Anthony Melton's defense.
Frustrations Grow For Raptors After Loss to Grizzlies: Effort Level Was 'Pretty Unacceptable'
The Toronto Raptors couldn't hang with the Memphis Grizzlies in transition or on the offensive glass, falling in another blowout Thursday night
NBA Insiders Dish Thoughts on James Harden, Rockets Rumors
Two ESPN NBA Insiders are buying into the rumors regarding James Harden's thoughts on thinking about leaving the 76ers.
Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against Minnesota Timberwolves
The Heat are back at the .500 mark after Monday's win
Nuggets And Kings Injury Reports
The Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports.
Cowboys win 27-13 over Titans
The Dallas Cowboys earned their 12th victory of the season on Thursday night, taking down the Tennessee Titans 27-13 in Nashville in front of a national audience.
