Washoe County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County inmate dies after transport from jail for medical event

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An inmate at the Washoe County Detention Facility has died after being taken to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing what the WCSO describes as a “medical event.”. WCSO deputies responded to the hospital on Wednesday after being notified of the inmate’s passing....
Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect is In custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks people to avoid the area. The sheriff’s office said the...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Inmate Dies after Hospital Transport from the Washoe County Detention Facility

On December 28, 2022, a Washoe County Detention Facility inmate passed away after being transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing a medical event. After receiving notification of the inmate’s passing, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the hospital. The initial investigation found...
kunr.org

KUNR Youth Commentary: Local students express concerns about school dress code

According to Washoe County School District, the dress code is in place to ”maintain a productive, safe, learning environment,” but some students say it lowers their self-esteem and affects their learning. Reagan Caffaratti from Reno High School has personally experienced this. “I did get pulled out of class...
RENO, NV
Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
SUN VALLEY, NV
Lassen County News

Traffic stop leads to big drug bust

A traffic stop of a speeding car in Lassen County led to a big drug bust. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Madison Phillip Treat, 25, of Woodenville, Washington, was pulled over about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 near the Honey Lake Motocross Park from driving a 2021 KIA Forte at 110 miles-per-hour.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

