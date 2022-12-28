Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County gets thousands in grants from the state of Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County received hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants from the state of Nevada for legal help, pet shelters, and to reduce DNA backlogs. The grants for the county are broken down as follows:. $100,000 as part of the OVC FY 2023 Emergency and...
sparkstrib.com
Washoe County considering fines for illegal camping, raising fears for homeless
Washoe County commissioners took first steps this week toward criminalizing unauthorized camping — a move that would align the law in unincorporated areas with policies in Reno and Sparks, but that has been criticized as being overly harsh to homeless people. Commissioners voted 3-2 on Tuesday to start the...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County inmate dies after transport from jail for medical event
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - An inmate at the Washoe County Detention Facility has died after being taken to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing what the WCSO describes as a “medical event.”. WCSO deputies responded to the hospital on Wednesday after being notified of the inmate’s passing....
KOLO TV Reno
Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect is In custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office asks people to avoid the area. The sheriff’s office said the...
2news.com
Inmate Dies after Hospital Transport from the Washoe County Detention Facility
On December 28, 2022, a Washoe County Detention Facility inmate passed away after being transported by REMSA to a local hospital for treatment after experiencing a medical event. After receiving notification of the inmate’s passing, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to the hospital. The initial investigation found...
kunr.org
KUNR Youth Commentary: Local students express concerns about school dress code
According to Washoe County School District, the dress code is in place to ”maintain a productive, safe, learning environment,” but some students say it lowers their self-esteem and affects their learning. Reagan Caffaratti from Reno High School has personally experienced this. “I did get pulled out of class...
2news.com
Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
Lassen County News
Traffic stop leads to big drug bust
A traffic stop of a speeding car in Lassen County led to a big drug bust. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Madison Phillip Treat, 25, of Woodenville, Washington, was pulled over about 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 near the Honey Lake Motocross Park from driving a 2021 KIA Forte at 110 miles-per-hour.
