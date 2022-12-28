Read full article on original website
Former Clackamas County Sheriff’s sergeant accused of strangling 18-year-old family member
A former sergeant with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is facing new domestic violence charges less than a year after charges that he strangled his wife were dismissed. Micah Hibpshman, 47, of Oregon City was arraigned Tuesday in Clackamas County Circuit Court on charges of strangulation and fourth-degree assault...
Suspected DUII driver in custody after serious injury crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver is in custody after a serious injury crash in Washington County Thursday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted just after 11 a.m. that a crash had occurred at Northwest Bethany Boulevard and Northwest Claremont...
Woman accused of shoving child onto MAX train tracks
A woman is facing charges after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said she shoved a child onto the MAX train tracks, injuring the child and interfering with public transportation.
16-year-old Portland girl reported missing, believed to be in danger: Oregon Department of Human Services
A teen from Southeast Portland is missing and the Oregon Department of Human Services is looking for help in finding her.
Vancouver P.D. investigating after resident kills supposed intruder
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one dead. According to Vancouver P.D., officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the Fisher’s Mill Apartments in the 1000 block of SE 160th Avenue after receiving reports of a disturbance with a weapon.
Salem Police Make Major Drug Bust
Detectives from the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit arrested two Salem residents yesterday afternoon, as part of a months-long investigation into the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics and guns and the illegal manufacturing of firearms. Leonel Covarrubias Hernandez, age 45, and Silvia Rodriguez Diaz, age 50, were arrested without...
Homicide victim identified after SE Portland shooting
Authorities have identified a man who died after a reported shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Portland man accused of killing girlfriend hid in Southern Oregon house, police say
A Jackson County homeowner who discovered an intruder inside his Central Point property last week also led police to a Portland man wanted for allegedly killing his 27-year-old girlfriend on Dec. 9. Jose Antonio Caraballo, 43, was arrested Friday after Central Point police responded to an alleged burglary at a...
I-84 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-84 near milepost 40 left a woman dead and a man injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. OSP Troopers responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. An investigation revealed that a black Dodge Ram towing a U-Haul Trailer was driving eastbound on I-84 when a tree fell and hit the passenger side.
A racial slur was painted on the front of a West Linn home. Neighbors say it was the woman who lives there
WEST LINN, Ore. — The West Linn Police Department is investigating after a racial slur was painted on the front of a house facing a busy Sunset Avenue, which neighbors first saw on Christmas morning. Multiple neighbors told KGW they believe the woman who lives at the house painted...
Made in Oregon vice president says stolen box truck has been found
Three days after a box truck was stolen from the local retailer Made in Oregon, the company’s owner said it has been found.
Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.
4 shootings in 3 hours: Gresham police search for info after evening of gunfire
Police are looking for suspects and information regarding four separate shootings that happened in Gresham on Friday.
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
I-84 eastbound reopens after deadly crash involving tree near Bonneville Dam
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – I-84 has reopened after being shut down for hours Tuesday following a deadly crash at the Bonneville Dam exit, according to The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies told FOX 12 the crash happened at milepost 41 and involved a car and a tree....
‘System is broken’: West Linn neighbors say homeowner painted slur on home
After a racist slur was discovered on a West Linn home on Christmas Day, neighbors tell KOIN 6 News they watched the homeowner spray paint the slur herself.
‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after car crashes with fallen tree on U.S. 26
Multiple people are dead after a car collided with a tree Tuesday on U.S. 26 near milepost 16, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers were on scene as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Capt. Kyle Kennedy told The Oregonian/OregonLive. [UPDATE: Oregon winter storm leaves at least 5 dead in crashes caused...
Missing 12-year-old Vancouver girl found
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Police announced that the missing 12-year-old girl from Vancouver has been found. Delilah Burns, 12, went missing in the area of E Fourth Plain Blvd and Grand Blvd in Vancouver on Sunday. Police said she was found Wednesday morning. No other details were released.
I-84 eastbound reopens from Troutdale to Bonneville after fatal crash
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are back open after a fatal crash shut down the roadway from Troutdale to Eagle Creek Tuesday afternoon.
5 killed in 3 separate crashes Tuesday involving trees falling onto moving vehicles
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Five people died in three separate crashes across the northern part of the state Tuesday, as much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain. All three crashes involved a tree falling onto moving vehicles. At around 2:06 p.m., a tree fell onto the passenger...
