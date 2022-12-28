ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

kptv.com

Vancouver P.D. investigating after resident kills supposed intruder

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one dead. According to Vancouver P.D., officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the Fisher’s Mill Apartments in the 1000 block of SE 160th Avenue after receiving reports of a disturbance with a weapon.
VANCOUVER, WA
iheart.com

Salem Police Make Major Drug Bust

Detectives from the Salem Police Strategic Investigations Unit arrested two Salem residents yesterday afternoon, as part of a months-long investigation into the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics and guns and the illegal manufacturing of firearms. Leonel Covarrubias Hernandez, age 45, and Silvia Rodriguez Diaz, age 50, were arrested without...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

I-84 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on I-84 near milepost 40 left a woman dead and a man injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. OSP Troopers responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. An investigation revealed that a black Dodge Ram towing a U-Haul Trailer was driving eastbound on I-84 when a tree fell and hit the passenger side.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.
PRINEVILLE, OR
kptv.com

Missing 12-year-old Vancouver girl found

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Police announced that the missing 12-year-old girl from Vancouver has been found. Delilah Burns, 12, went missing in the area of E Fourth Plain Blvd and Grand Blvd in Vancouver on Sunday. Police said she was found Wednesday morning. No other details were released.
VANCOUVER, WA

