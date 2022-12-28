WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO