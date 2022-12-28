Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleybusinessreport.com
Faith & Community Support Sparks Matt’s Rebirth
Danny Smith was taking a holiday break in New Mexico when one of his sons called with devastating news on the first day of 2022. “Dad, your shop is on fire,” Smith recalls upon hearing his 125,000-square-foot Matt’s Building Materials store in Pharr was engulfed in flames. Baldo...
KRGV
Migrant families left stranded amid mass Southwest cancellations
Amid the Southwest Airlines cancellations, there have been some migrant families that were left stranded at Valley International Airport in Harlingen. Eli Martinez is from Venezuela and said he was supposed to fly out of the Valley on Christmas Eve. "They gave me another flight in the 26 again they...
KRGV
New nonprofit in Brownsville helps parents with kids on autism spectrum
What started as an online resource for Valley parents with children on the autism spectrum, eventually became much more. "Since he was little, I would see signs and would say it's a tick, and would constantly think it's autism,” RGV Autism in my Life member Arely Lara Hernandez said.
How fireworks can affect some Valley veterans
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The sounds of fireworks can resemble gunshots, and that can add to the stress of veterans suffering from PTSD. “The simple thing of just the smell of gunpowder can trigger something. It doesn’t necessarily have to be the noise,” Marine veteran Alfredo Ortiz said. Every year, people across the world celebrate […]
KRGV
City of Brownsville offers 3 locations to recycle Christmas trees
The City of Brownsville is offering residents the option to recycle their Christmas trees. Residents can drop off their trees between Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 9 at three different locations. They are:. Gonzalez Park: 34 Tony Gonzalez Dr. Oliveira Park: 104 El Paso Rd. Home Depot: 605 W....
KRGV
Weslaco police donate toys to family that lost everything in Christmas Eve house fire
Christmas plans were cut short for a Weslaco family of nine after their home was destroyed by o a fire on Christmas Eve. A two story-home on Missouri Avenue caught fire, causing the nearby apartments to also catch fire. The family in the two-story home are now staying with relatives...
KRGV
City of Mission appoints new interim fire chief
The city of Mission has a new interim fire chief. Douglas Williams was chosen by the council. He will take the spot of now former Fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez. The decision comes after Sanchez’s retirement announcement. "Kind of a bittersweet moment, retirement of Fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez,” Williams said....
Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse to enter Valley’s restaurant market in 2023
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least two new New York-style pizza places are in the works for the Rio Grande Valley in 2023. Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse is preparing to open in the spring at 2320 N. Expressway 77/83, near Main Event in Brownsville. In the summer, the restaurant will open a second Valley location, […]
KRGV
City of McAllen gives Christmas trees new purpose
The City of McAllen wants to turn Christmas trees into something that can be used again. McAllen Composting Facility Supervisor Rogelio De Leon says Valley residents have an option to get rid of their real Christmas trees: repurpose it and avoid tossing them in ditches or leaving them on the side of the road.
Pop vocal group Divas3 set to perform in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Concert Association announced that the Las Vegas vocalist group Divas3 will have an upcoming concert in Harlingen in 2023. Divas3 consist of a trio performing songs in tribute to established female singers in the music industry, including Cher, Dolly Patron and Whitney Houston. Ticket information can be found on […]
Two migrants sentenced for assault on Border Patrol agents
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two migrants have been sentenced for two separate assaults of a federal officer in the Rio Grande Valley, authorities announced this week. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Mexican national and Honduran national both were convicted for assault in separate incidents. On Feb. 18, agents […]
Port of Harlingen hopeful Texas lawmakers will fund improvements
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas legislative committee has recommended the state invest $1.75 billion in the state’s shipping channels and ports. This development has raised optimism at the Port of Harlingen, who hopes to benefit from some of the state’s resources to further develop its facility, officials said Wednesday. “The Port of Harlingen is […]
KRGV
Harlingen auto shop surprises single mother with free car
Christmas may have passed, but the season of giving continues. A Valley auto shop recently partnered with the Salvation Army in order to give a single mother of five a new car. “I feel very honored and blessed,” Harlingen resident Chrystal Lozano said. “Things like this just don’t happen to...
Cancelled Southwest woes flights affect Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — All Southwest Airlines flights from Houston to Harlingen’s Valley International Airport were listed as cancelled Tuesday as the airline faced issues related to both weather and staffing across the nation. On Monday, nearly two-thirds of Southwest Airlines flights were delayed or canceled due to winter storms across the U.S. and related […]
McAllen PD: Two hospitalized by accident that involved motorcycle
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in McAllen. At 9:49 p.m., McAllen police received a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the 3100 block of N. 2nd Street. Two people, the rider […]
CCSO: Man with warrant out of Walker County arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs officers at the Gateway International Bridge arrested a man wanted for aggravated robbery. Luis Angel Carmona was taken into custody by federal officers and turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff reported. According to the sheriff’s office, Cameron County dispatchers confirmed Carmona had an outstanding arrest […]
KRGV
Weslaco's historic water tower leaking
The historic Weslaco water tower is succumbing to the elements after it was found leaking Tuesday. A long pipe running from top to bottom sprung several leaks, causing the water tower to show its true age. Charlie Vela, a nearby property owner, is watching the leak with concern. His family...
Heavy fines possible or jail for unsafe use of fireworks, says fire official
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a symbol of celebration in the world, but when ignited they can be unpredictable. Lighting them unprofessionally within city limits could land you a hefty fine of up to $500 or jail time. “You’re responsible for that firework once you light it. If anybody gets injured or property is […]
Hidalgo County Commissioner Ellie Torres to be sworn in for second term
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 4 County Commissioner Ellie Torres will be sworn in to serve her second term in office on Jan. 2. Incumbent Torres ran in the general election for Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4 on Nov. 8. “It brings me great joy to continue my public service to the constituents […]
Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
Comments / 1