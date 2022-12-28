ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Quick Hits: Starting Big 12 Play, a Peek at K-State + More

What he knows about his team heading into Big 12 play. "I think we're getting better. When you put together a bunch of guys coming from different ways of doing things, we're trying to get those guys to understand what we want done. The one guy that knows what's going on is Emmitt [Matthews]. But they're getting better and better I think."
WATCH: Bob Huggins Previews Kansas State

The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2) will open Big 12 Conference play on the road versus Kansas State Wildcats (11-1) this Saturday with tip off set 7:00 p.m. EST and streaming on ESPN+. Head coach Bob Huggins met with the media on Thursday to preview the Wildcats and discussed the Mountaineers...
High School Sports

KU falls just short against Arkansas, 55-53 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. K-State players enjoy beignets, other New Orleans fare ahead of Sugar Bowl. The Kansas State Wildcats take on Alabama in the Sugar Bowl Saturday, Dec. 31, in New Orleans. KU fans in Memphis rally for Jayhawks...
