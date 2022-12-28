Read full article on original website
Mercedes ISD names interim superintendent; calls on law firm for investigation
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Independent School District on Tuesday named a new interim superintendent this week–and has recently hired a law firm to conduct an internal investigation. The MISD school board voted Tuesday to install Maria J. Chavez as interim superintendent, replacing the previous interim, Richard Rivera, who resigned earlier this month. The […]
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: Mario Reyna’s remarks at Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force meeting
EDINBURG, Texas – Mario Reyna, the former dean of business at South Texas College, is a key lieutenant in Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez’s Prosperity Task Force. Cortez set up the task force to tackle his county’s high rate of poverty. The task force met recently at...
Two migrants sentenced for assault on Border Patrol agents
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two migrants have been sentenced for two separate assaults of a federal officer in the Rio Grande Valley, authorities announced this week. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Mexican national and Honduran national both were convicted for assault in separate incidents. On Feb. 18, agents […]
Hidalgo County Commissioner Ellie Torres to be sworn in for second term
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 4 County Commissioner Ellie Torres will be sworn in to serve her second term in office on Jan. 2. Incumbent Torres ran in the general election for Hidalgo County Commissioner Precinct 4 on Nov. 8. “It brings me great joy to continue my public service to the constituents […]
kurv.com
Ex-Starr County Official Pleads Not Guilty In Human Smuggling Operation
The former Starr County crime victims coordinator has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to an alleged human smuggling scheme. The McAllen Monitor reports Bernice Annette Garza entered her plea Tuesday ahead of her arraignment that had been scheduled today. The charges against Garza are contained in a federal indictment...
Port of Harlingen hopeful Texas lawmakers will fund improvements
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas legislative committee has recommended the state invest $1.75 billion in the state’s shipping channels and ports. This development has raised optimism at the Port of Harlingen, who hopes to benefit from some of the state’s resources to further develop its facility, officials said Wednesday. “The Port of Harlingen is […]
Woman with warrant outside of the Valley arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with a warrant for human smuggling issued in north Texas was arrested Dec. 23 by deputies in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Dec. 23, authorities responded to Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference to a woman with an “outstanding warrant”, Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
megadoctornews.com
Newly Opened DHR Health Brownsville Brings Free Covid Vaccines to Residents in the Area
Brownsville, TX – DHR Health Brownsville is set to host their first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for area residents in the lobby of the new state-of-the-art facility conveniently located right off of Expressway 77 in Brownsville, Texas. The DHR Health system is proud to have already provided more than 300,000...
Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
McAllen PD: Two hospitalized by accident that involved motorcycle
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in McAllen. At 9:49 p.m., McAllen police received a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the 3100 block of N. 2nd Street. Two people, the rider […]
Heavy fines possible or jail for unsafe use of fireworks, says fire official
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a symbol of celebration in the world, but when ignited they can be unpredictable. Lighting them unprofessionally within city limits could land you a hefty fine of up to $500 or jail time. “You’re responsible for that firework once you light it. If anybody gets injured or property is […]
Affidavit: Weslaco woman allegedly rammed into ex’s vehicle
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Weslaco police arrested a woman accused of ramming into her ex’s vehicle while she had children inside of her vehicle, police documents indicate. Karen Abigail Hernandez was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A […]
CCSO: Inmate briefly escapes from Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate temporarily escaped custody Tuesday at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. “A male inmate incarcerated at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center managed to elude security measures in the recreational area of CRDC but was apprehended quickly after breaching the last security fence,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. […]
Police-involved shooting at Cameron County beach access under investigation
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Rangers are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Cameron County Beach Access 5, authorities said. A Cameron County Park Police officer shot a person who stole the officer’s vehicle, police said. The shooting happened at 1 a.m. “In the course of the incident, the suspect […]
Woman accused of murder misses court date; Obituary confirms her death
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An arrest warrant has been issued after a Rio Grande Valley woman accused of murder failed to appear in court. However, it appears she died. ValleyCentral learned Wednesday that she has died, getting confirmation from Salinas Funeral Home of Elsa’s website. The obituary posted by the funeral home states she died […]
KRGV
McAllen crash under investigation
McAllen police officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at 9:49 p.m. on Wednesday at the area of 3100 block of North Second Street. Two people were transported to a local area hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the...
southtexascollege.edu
Facing tragedy following COVID, Starr County graduate finds the will to succeed
The most important lessons in higher education are often learned outside a classroom, according to Giselle Juarez who speaks about perseverance even in the face of tragedy and unexpected obstacles. Her success, she said, is a testament to friends, family, staff and faculty at South Texas College who all came...
KRGV
Report sheds new details on welfare check turned officer-involved shooting that killed homeowner
The homeowner who was killed following a Friday officer-involved shooting near Weslaco fired at law enforcement officers at the scene and threatened to kill them, according to a report filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The custodial death report was filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office following...
These universities are ranked the safest in the Texas
Campus safety has been an important issue for school districts in Texas, and it can also be a concern for university families and students.
KRGV
Weslaco's historic water tower leaking
The historic Weslaco water tower is succumbing to the elements after it was found leaking Tuesday. A long pipe running from top to bottom sprung several leaks, causing the water tower to show its true age. Charlie Vela, a nearby property owner, is watching the leak with concern. His family...
