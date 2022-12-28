ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

ValleyCentral

Mercedes ISD names interim superintendent; calls on law firm for investigation

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Independent School District on Tuesday named a new interim superintendent this week–and has recently hired a law firm to conduct an internal investigation. The MISD school board voted Tuesday to install Maria J. Chavez as interim superintendent, replacing the previous interim, Richard Rivera, who resigned earlier this month. The […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Two migrants sentenced for assault on Border Patrol agents

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two migrants have been sentenced for two separate assaults of a federal officer in the Rio Grande Valley, authorities announced this week. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Mexican national and Honduran national both were convicted for assault in separate incidents. On Feb. 18, agents […]
HIDALGO, TX
kurv.com

Ex-Starr County Official Pleads Not Guilty In Human Smuggling Operation

The former Starr County crime victims coordinator has pleaded not guilty to charges connected to an alleged human smuggling scheme. The McAllen Monitor reports Bernice Annette Garza entered her plea Tuesday ahead of her arraignment that had been scheduled today. The charges against Garza are contained in a federal indictment...
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Port of Harlingen hopeful Texas lawmakers will fund improvements

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas legislative committee has recommended the state invest $1.75 billion in the state’s shipping channels and ports. This development has raised optimism at the Port of Harlingen, who hopes to benefit from some of the state’s resources to further develop its facility, officials said Wednesday. “The Port of Harlingen is […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman with warrant outside of the Valley arrested in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with a warrant for human smuggling issued in north Texas was arrested Dec. 23 by deputies in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Dec. 23, authorities responded to Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference to a woman with an “outstanding warrant”, Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Death report: Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies said he ‘was going to kill them’

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco homeowner fatally shot by officers Dec. 23 walked out of the home’s garage with a rifle, according to documents filed by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office filed a custodial death report with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office Tuesday, providing additional details about how […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Two hospitalized by accident that involved motorcycle

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in McAllen. At 9:49 p.m., McAllen police received a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the 3100 block of N. 2nd Street. Two people, the rider […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Affidavit: Weslaco woman allegedly rammed into ex’s vehicle

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Weslaco police arrested a woman accused of ramming into her ex’s vehicle while she had children inside of her vehicle, police documents indicate. Karen Abigail Hernandez was arrested Dec. 13 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and abandon endanger child int/know/reck/criminal negligence, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Inmate briefly escapes from Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate temporarily escaped custody Tuesday at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. “A male inmate incarcerated at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center managed to elude security measures in the recreational area of CRDC but was apprehended quickly after breaching the last security fence,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. […]
OLMITO, TX
KRGV

McAllen crash under investigation

McAllen police officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at 9:49 p.m. on Wednesday at the area of 3100 block of North Second Street. Two people were transported to a local area hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. The cause of the...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Weslaco's historic water tower leaking

The historic Weslaco water tower is succumbing to the elements after it was found leaking Tuesday. A long pipe running from top to bottom sprung several leaks, causing the water tower to show its true age. Charlie Vela, a nearby property owner, is watching the leak with concern. His family...
WESLACO, TX

