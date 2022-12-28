Read full article on original website
Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'
Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
‘SOS’ Secrets: SZA Reveals Unheard Lizzo Collaborations, Plus More Rock Songs
SZA has always incorporated plenty of guitar into her genre-hopping music, but there have been hints along the way that she might be ready for a full-on rock turn — covering Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag” onstage in 2019 was the biggest clue. “I really love Blink-182,” she says in her in-depth interview on the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast. “I really love Good Charlotte.” On her new album SOS, the big rock moment is “F2F,” which hits hard both lyrically (“I fucked him ’cause I miss you,” she sings) and musically, even if it sounds more like Avril...
Grammy-Nominated Songstress Jessy Wilson Will Not Have Her Light Diminished
For Brooklyn-born-and-raised songbird Jessy Wilson, music has always been a key component of her evolutional makeup. Her melodic foundation can be traced back to artists whose songs blared through the radio speakers: Gladys Knight, Curtis Mayfield, Lauryn Hill, Jay-Z; a pleasant blend of soul and hip-hop. The 2013 BET Music...
Seventeen’s Vernon Shifts Towards Pop Punk Chaos on Debut Solo ‘Black Eye’
Pop punk colors Black Eye, the debut solo from Vernon, one-thirteenth of the K-pop supergroup Seventeen. The third to venture out on his own, following Hoshi and Woozi, the hip-hop unit member previously appeared on a string of features, popping up alongside Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama on a “Beg For You” remix and Omega Sapien on “Wrecker.” Vernon chose chaos from the initial announcement of the project, sharing a teaser trailer previewing the guitar-heavy title track with the lyrics: “I’m on my worst behavior/How you like me now?/Put a muzzle on me/I’ll spit in your mouth.” The fiery concept photos...
Adele Sings Happy Birthday to Boyfriend Rich Paul on Stage
Adele helped her boyfriend Rich Paul celebrate 41. The "Someone Like You" singer sang "Happy Birthday" to her boyfriend of a year and a half during her Dec. 16 Las Vegas residency concert at...
Maxi Jazz, Singer and Founding Member of UK Dance Group Faithless, Dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with the electronic band Faithless, has died, The Guardian and Rolling Stone report. Members of Faithless also confirmed the news on social media earlier today (December 24). “We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night,” Faithless keyboardist Sister Bliss tweeted. Maxi Jazz was 65 years old.
Morrissey claims Miley Cyrus wants vocals removed from collaboration
Miley Cyrus apparently requested that her vocals be removed from a Morrissey album track.The former Smiths frontman posted the update from his online message portal “Messages from Morrissey”.“Miley Cyrus now wants to be taken off the song ‘I Am Veronica’ for which she volunteered backing vocals almost two years ago,” said the message posted on Christmas eve.The news follows an update that Morrissey posted regarding his apparent departure from his Los Angeles-based label, Capitol Records.“This comes at a time when Morrissey has disassociated himself with Capitol Records (Los Angeles), who control the hidden album Bonfire of Teenagers,” contiunued the...
An Island Christmas! Dinah Jane Welcomes Common Kings, Sammy Johnson for Holiday Special
Dinah Jane, Common Kings, and Sammy Johnson make it easier to imagine a holiday season in the tropics. On Thursday, the former Fifth Harmony star welcomed her fellow Polynesian musicians for a mash-up performance of “He Still Loves Me” by Beyoncé and Walter Williams and the holiday classic “This Christmas.” “This one was special to me,” Dinah Jane tells Rolling Stone. “I’m so glad Sammy J and Common Kings were available and ready to invite the islands into your homes this holiday season.” Johnson opens the rendition with his soothing vocals over a warm beat led by Common Kings before Jane...
Watch Nandi Bushell play bass, drums and saxophone on funky cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘Sir Duke’
Nandi Bushell has delivered another bewildering cover to show off her multi-instrumental skills, this time tackling Stevie Wonder’s jazzy, funk-tinged classic ‘Sir Duke’. A tribute to late jazz icon Duke Ellington (who died in 1974), ‘Sir Duke’ first appeared on Wonder’s 18th album, ‘Songs In The Key...
Coachella 2023 Line-up Buzz Sees BLACKPINK, SZA, and More Tipped as Headliners
BLACKPINK, SZA, and Rihanna are just some of the big names rumored to be performing at Coachella 2023.
Best of 2022: Nine albums we reckoned with
I have to admit, most of the music I listened to this year was dominated by Cocomelon, the Encanto soundtrack and lullabies. So I relied on my colleagues to put together a list of music that I’m going to be listening to for the rest of the year. What’s...
Grammys: How did Record of the Year nominees fare on Billboard’s Year-End Hot 100 Songs chart?
Billboard has released their year-end charts for 2022 and Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” tops the Hot 100 singles. Released in 2020, the song enjoyed the longest journey to the top spot in Billboard history: 59 weeks. At 91 weeks, it is the longest charting song on the Hot 100 of all time, surpassing “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd. But how did this year’s Record of the Year Grammy nominees fare? SEE Will the Grammys do something ‘Unholy’ for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance? Of this year’s contenders, “As It Was” by Harry Styles came out on top as the #2 song of the year....
Will the Grammys do something ‘Unholy’ for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance?
The pop categories at the Grammys honor some of the biggest successes of the year, often being one of the most star-studded of all. With the likes of BTS, Sam Smith, Doja Cat and Ed Sheeran all in the mix this year, let’s take a look at who’s likely winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. This category is up in the air, but it might be easier to call than Best Pop Solo Performance. Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” should just be happy to be nominated here. Likely, with how badly he typically performs at the Grammys (he’s often nominated...
The 10 best contemporary albums of 2022
10. Various artists – Luke Schneider presents Imaginational Anthem Vol XI: Chrome Universal. This survey of the modern pedal steel guitar took the instrument beyond Nashville and Hawaii and into other worlds: ambient Americana, microtonal minimalism, sitar-like improvisations, desert blues, death metal, slow-motion jazz and much more. It features the likes of BJ Cole, Maggie Björklund, Susan Alcorn and Barry Walker Jr. Read the full review.
New Hip-Hop Music Releases January 2023
With 2022 having been a wild year full of many ups and downs throughout the rap game, a new year brings in a clean slate to go along with a major milestone. As hip-hop begins to celebrate its 50th year in existence, here's a look at the new music releases set for January 2023.
Bad Bunny Makes Billboard's Top Artist of the Year
Billboard has released its 2022 Year-End Chart, and this year's is a history-making one with Bad Bunny topping it. 2022 was Bad Bunny's year as he made No. 1 on Billboard's Top Artists chart and his hit summer album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," made No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Year-End Chart.
Maxi Jazz, lead singer for British dance band Faithless, dead at 65
LONDON — Maxi Jazz, the lead singer of the British dance band Faithless, died Friday night at his London home. He was 65. The musician and disc jockey, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, fronted the band that is best known for the song “Insomnia,” the BBC reported.
Grammy Awards 2023 Predictions: Beyonce vs Adele or Taylor vs Lizzo?
The 2023 Grammy Awards is fast approaching, and with the nominees for all the categories already announced, fans can't help but wonder who will win in the Big 4 categories. In the past few years, the Big 4 has been the most-anticipated category in the annual ceremony that everyone is talking about on social media.
