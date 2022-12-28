Read full article on original website
Three Trade-Back Scenarios for Cardinals in 2023 NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals' season has been one of insane misfortune. Kyler Murray tore his ACL, Steve Keim steps away, DeAndre Hopkins was suspended most of the year, and all the while this is being documented on Hard Knocks each week. All of these issues and distractions have resulted in the...
Paul George Blasts Refs After Clippers vs. Celtics Game
LA Clippers star Paul George was not happy about this call vs. the Boston Celtics
NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle
Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
Which Falcons players will be free agents this offseason?
The Atlanta Falcons have been working diligently for two years to erase the mistakes of the previous regime. General manager Terry Fontenot inherited one of the NFL’s worst salary cap situations back in 2021, and has since made major roster changes. After trading away Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and...
Adoree’ Jackson’s practice return looking like crucial boost to Giants’ defense
Adoree’ Jackson, the top cornerback on a Giants team about to play a win-and-in game on Sunday against the Colts to get into the playoffs for the first time in six years, took a step forward on Wednesday, a turn of events that could be a boon to the Giants’ defense. Jackson returned to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, the first time he has taken the field with his teammates since suffering a sprained knee back on Nov. 20. Jackson was injured while returning a punt in a 31-18 loss to the Lions at MetLife Stadium. The sprained medial collateral ligament...
Jerry Jones on Cowboys-Eagles III: Bring It On!
The last three times they've met in the playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys have beaten the Philadelphia Eagles. Two of those wins - in 1992 and 1995 - led to Super Bowls. If this year's road to another championship is routed through Philly, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is fine with it. Despite Philadelphia's NFL-best record and the fact that a post-season rematch would be played at Lincoln Financial Field, Jones said Tuesday he welcomes Cowboys-Eagles III come January.
Bears trade back from No. 2 pick, land WR1 and draft haul in new 2023 mock draft
The Bears are a lock to land a top-five draft pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But they also have a high chance of landing the No. 2 or even No. 1 overall selection, depending on how these final two weeks shake out. GM Ryan Poles is going to have...
