Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich says 'it's hard to imagine' Pence 'getting by both Trump and DeSantis' in a GOP presidential primary
Gingrich said the former vice president would be "very comfortable" having a positive message, while a negative campaign wouldn't reflect "who he is."
A Massive Republican Gathering is Latest Warning Sign for Trump
This weekend's annual event, which attracted 11,000 young conservatives, reveal that Trump's 2024 campaign may not receive the primary welcome he anticipates.
AdWeek
Sean Hannity Says Under Oath He Doubts Trump and Allies’ Claims About 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud
Immediately after the 2020 presidential election, the most significant narrative promoted by former President Donald Trump and his supporters was that he had actually won the election, and that the results were rigged via Dominion Voting Systems machines in favor of now-President Joe Biden. One of Trump’s most high-profile supporters...
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Daily Beast
Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?
More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home. “The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of...
AOL Corp
White House unable to describe what Kamala Harris is doing on immigration
The White House said Monday that it was unable to describe what Vice President Kamala Harris is doing to address the "root cause" of mass migration to the southern border, one of the major issues in her portfolio. "I don’t have anything to lay out specifically on what that work...
In Testimony, Sean Hannity Said He Did Not Believe 'for One Second' the 2020 Election Was Fraudulent
While Fox News host Sean Hannity amplified claims about the 2020 election being rife with fraud, privately, it seems, he knew the allegations were bogus. Testifying under oath as part of a deposition in a case brought by voting equipment company Dominion Voting Systems, Hannity said, "I did not believe it for one second," when asked about the claims of fraud, which continue to be made by former President Donald Trump, despite any evidence to support them.
White House claims President Biden has been to the border despite no record of any visit
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted Wednesday that President Biden has been to the border, despite him having not visited since becoming president.
White House adviser cites disruptive presidential travel as reason Biden hasn’t gone to border
White House adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms on Sunday cited the disruptiveness caused by presidential travel as a reason why President Biden hasn’t been to the southern border, a criticism levied by Republicans amid a crisis that has seen a record number of migrants crossing into the U.S. “Well, you have to remember… when the President travels it is…
Trump White House Drafted Memo Calling for Staffers Who Didn't Believe Election Fraud to Be Fired
The news comes via a new report released by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots In the weeks after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, his administration drafted a memo calling for anyone who didn't believe the election was fraudulent to be fired. The news comes via a new report released by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, which took the deposition of Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. In Cipollone's deposition, which was released Friday, investigators mention a memo drafted...
White House chief of staff mocks Trump, says Biden is fulfilling promises the former president could not
White House chief of staff Ron Klain shared an article that listed various unfulfilled promises from the Trump administration that Biden is enacting.
Trump rants about Jan 6 panel claim he never really believed he’d been cheated out of 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump appears to be fuming about his criminal referral to the Justice Department by the January 6 committee, due to his role in inciting the storming of the US Capitol almost two years ago.In three posts on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, the former president decried the fact that the House committee did not investigate his disproven allegations that the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen”.Mr Trump is correct in calling this assertion “the reason for the protest” as he insisted on baselessly and repeatedly telling his supporters that the election had been...
The Incredible Rise of Anti-Trump Movement: Why are Republicans Denouncing Ex-President
Republicans who believed Trump couldn't lead the party back to election successes have joined the small group of Republicans who never even supported the former president.
Donald Trump's Call to 'Terminate' Constitution Sparks Fury
"Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned," a White House spokesman said.
GOP Strategist: Trump Can't Treat The Constitution Like His Wives
"You can't just get rid of it when it no longer suits your purposes," Alice Stewart said after the thrice-married president suggested ending the Constitution.
Trump Rips Jan. 6 Final Report, Blames Pelosi, Says He Called for Peace
Trump denounced the "highly partisan" report, which describes him as the "central cause" of the Capitol riot.
AOL Corp
Kayleigh McEnany tried to 'actively avoid' Trump after election
Sarah Matthews testified the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was avoiding Trump after the election. Matthews said Trump was pressuring McEnany to talk about conspiracy theories involving Dominion. McEnany was concerned about violating the Hatch Act from the White House podium, Matthews said. After the presidential election in 2020,...
Growing number of Republicans view Trump unfavourably and want new leadership for GOP, poll finds
Republican voters appear to be shifting their gaze from Donald Trump as new polling shows the twice-impeached ex-president remaining at the centre of GOP politics was a significant motivating factor for voters who turned out for Democrats in last month’s midterm elections.A survey of 1,160 registered voters obtained by The Independent reveals that the attention still given to Mr Trump and his self-styled “Make America Great Again” movement a full two years after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden helped drive voters to the polls with the intent of stopping his allies from winning offices at the state...
The 'only person' Biden could beat is Trump: Karl Rove doubts POTUS will be the Democrat nominee in 2024
The veteran Republican strategist believes the Democrats need a "traditional, sensible" Democrat as their nominee in 2024 in order to combat a Republican run next cycle.
An 88-Year First: Democrats Defend All Their Senate Seats While Holding White House
With Raphael Warnock's win, Joe Biden did something we have not seen since FDR.
