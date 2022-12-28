ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?

More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home. “The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

White House unable to describe what Kamala Harris is doing on immigration

The White House said Monday that it was unable to describe what Vice President Kamala Harris is doing to address the "root cause" of mass migration to the southern border, one of the major issues in her portfolio. "I don’t have anything to lay out specifically on what that work...
People

In Testimony, Sean Hannity Said He Did Not Believe 'for One Second' the 2020 Election Was Fraudulent

While Fox News host Sean Hannity amplified claims about the 2020 election being rife with fraud, privately, it seems, he knew the allegations were bogus. Testifying under oath as part of a deposition in a case brought by voting equipment company Dominion Voting Systems, Hannity said, "I did not believe it for one second," when asked about the claims of fraud, which continue to be made by former President Donald Trump, despite any evidence to support them.
People

Trump White House Drafted Memo Calling for Staffers Who Didn't Believe Election Fraud to Be Fired

The news comes via a new report released by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots In the weeks after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, his administration drafted a memo calling for anyone who didn't believe the election was fraudulent to be fired. The news comes via a new report released by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, which took the deposition of Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone. In Cipollone's deposition, which was released Friday, investigators mention a memo drafted...
The Independent

Trump rants about Jan 6 panel claim he never really believed he’d been cheated out of 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump appears to be fuming about his criminal referral to the Justice Department by the January 6 committee, due to his role in inciting the storming of the US Capitol almost two years ago.In three posts on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, the former president decried the fact that the House committee did not investigate his disproven allegations that the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen”.Mr Trump is correct in calling this assertion “the reason for the protest” as he insisted on baselessly and repeatedly telling his supporters that the election had been...
WASHINGTON STATE
AOL Corp

Kayleigh McEnany tried to 'actively avoid' Trump after election

Sarah Matthews testified the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was avoiding Trump after the election. Matthews said Trump was pressuring McEnany to talk about conspiracy theories involving Dominion. McEnany was concerned about violating the Hatch Act from the White House podium, Matthews said. After the presidential election in 2020,...
The Independent

Growing number of Republicans view Trump unfavourably and want new leadership for GOP, poll finds

Republican voters appear to be shifting their gaze from Donald Trump as new polling shows the twice-impeached ex-president remaining at the centre of GOP politics was a significant motivating factor for voters who turned out for Democrats in last month’s midterm elections.A survey of 1,160 registered voters obtained by The Independent reveals that the attention still given to Mr Trump and his self-styled “Make America Great Again” movement a full two years after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden helped drive voters to the polls with the intent of stopping his allies from winning offices at the state...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy