ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The house that will blow your 'Mind' | John Moore

By John Moore, Senior Arts Journalist,
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOY4C_0jwIeYEM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xmugW_0jwIeYEM00

David Byrne spent much of the 1980s burnin’ down the house. Over the past four years, more than 200 people have played some part in building up the house that the Talking Heads frontman grew up in — or some freaky theatrical variation of it that lingers in his mind’s eye.

Byrne’s head-tripping “Theater of the Mind” is the largest immersive undertaking ever attempted in Denver. By the time it closes on Jan. 22, more than 40,000 people will have taken the 75-minute stroll through the far recesses of Byrne’s mind. That’s a staggering number considering audiences only go through 16 at a time. That’s 2,700 shows performed by 14 actors who each essentially play “David” in this solo play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThqXT_0jwIeYEM00
Jenna Moll Reyes,  graduate of Denver School of the Arts, is one of 12 actors who alternately play The Guide in 'Theater of the Mind' at the York Street Yards. Matthew DeFeo

The 15,000-square-foot creative mansion that has been built into a vacant warehouse in Denver’s York Street Yards is a triumph of artistry, ingenuity, endurance, science, patience, flexibility and teamwork. “Theater of the Mind” is the greatest physical undertaking by the Denver Center since it made theater history in 2000 by staging the 10-hour epic “Tantalus,” which is still considered to be the largest single traditional play undertaking in the world.

And just as that partnership with the Royal Shakespeare Company placed Denver squarely at the heart of the global theater stage, “Theater of the Mind,” produced by Off-Center (the Denver Center’s more adventurous programming wing) is garnering glowing coverage from major media outlets around the globe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYlhW_0jwIeYEM00
Actor Annie Barbour transitions audiences into one of 12 specially designed rooms that make up the world of 'Theater of the Mind.' Matthew DeFeo/DCPA

I asked Off-Center founder and curator Charlie Miller to help me summarize the challenge that was asked and answered by the heroic team of Denver Center artisans and collaborators from around the globe, and it’s just too big to sum up. Suffice it to say: “The past four years have been a marathon,” Miller said, “that felt like a sprint.”

The race began with Byrne and Mala Gaonkar, who conceived of the idea for this interactive deep-dive into the science of the human brain. Once Byrne and the Denver Center chose each other, the full force of the DCPA Theatre Company’s artistic staff was activated, working cloely with scientists, dreamers, laborers, contractors and more. Their challenge was to build 12 distinct, intricately designed rooms that take the audience from a funeral to the inside of a human skull to a trippy disco to the house that “David” grew up in — including his yard, attic (experienced in virtual reality) and, most mind-blowing, his quintessential 1960s American kitchen built to look as it would through the eyes (and perspective) of a young boy living there. So the chairs are massive and the kitchen table has legs up to your shoulders, topped by an oversized TV dinner box and Campbell’s soup cans that infuse you with nostalgia and intentional confusion.

What Scenic Designer Neil Patel and lead Denver Center associate Lisa Orzolek have created and built, essentially, are 12 separate theater sets under one roof, each constructed with a wondrous attention to detail. And all for an audience that lives in each space for just 5 to 12 minutes each. More than $1 million in additional fundraising and investment was required to pull it off.

How big is this world, really? If you have ever attended a play in the Denver Center’s former Space Theatre (now called the Kilstrom), consider this: You could put five of those 380-seat Kilstrom theaters inside this former marijuana grow house on 38th Avenue between York and Steele streets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zqIpx_0jwIeYEM00
How the empty warehouse looked before DCPA designers turned it into 'Theater of the Mind.' Adams Viscom/DCPA

And the playing area is just the half of it. Remember, all of this was just an empty warehouse except for a few problematic, load-bearing columns. Crews also built a box office, art gallery, retail store, dressing rooms and storage space. Then there is the invisible infrastructure that you might take for granted, like HVAC, fire sprinklers, power distribution and soundproofing. Not to mention the miles upon miles of unseen cables.

Contractors, engineers, architects and creative consultants were brought in to deal with layers upon layers of unexpected complexities and safety challenges. Like, did you know there are fire department rules for how many feet a person can be from an exit door in any building at any given time? Or that there is a maximum number of doors a person can have to go through before reaching an exit?

The project stretched every Denver Center department to the creative brink. We are talking 12 I.T. brainiacs, four painters, 15 costume builders and wardrobe attendants, 10 scenic builders, three lighting designers, three sound experts and on and on. Among the unsung heroes are the 21 stage managers and their assistants who keep up to four simultaneous productions moving in seamless, 15-minute intervals.

“Theater of the Mind” is a particular triumph for the five-person properties crew — those are the people who essentially build or acquire anything not nailed down on a set. Their handiwork — and the joy they put into it — are evident everywhere. Their challenge was magnified because anything you need one of, you actually need (at least) 16 of, because there are 16 audience members playing along. “Everything is times 16,” Miller said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31q88T_0jwIeYEM00
David Byrne and Director Andrew Scoville, second from right, met with the Denver Center-based creative team in 2020, days before the pandemic shutdown. The original production was supposed to open in August 2020.

But the greatest challenges yield the greatest rewards, and the reward here, Miller said, is times 16.

“Artists want to be challenged or inspired in a meaningful way. That is the power of art,” he said. “The power of this piece is to give 40,000 people the opportunity to unlock the power of what’s possible in their minds. And then, being able to support the work of one of the great creative minds of our time in David Byrne? That’s what it’s all about.”

Many of the artists who worked on “Theater of the Mind” also worked on “Tantalus” 20 years ago, “and they still talk about that experience with great pride,” said Miller.

“And I think 20 years from now, people are going to be talking with the same kind of pride about having worked on ‘Theater of the Mind.’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRFjM_0jwIeYEM00
'Theater of the Mind' culminates with a scene in an attic where audience members sit back in comfy chairs and take in a climactic scene that plays out in virtual reality. Matthew DeFeo

Note: The True West Awards, now in their 22nd year, began as the Denver Post Ovation Awards in 2001. Denver Gazette Senior Arts Journalist John Moore celebrates the Colorado theater community by revisiting 30 of the best stories from the past year without categories or nominations.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

Play mini golf under a holiday lighted canopy of 100,000 lights at Adventure Golf and Raceway's three illuminated courses, 54 holes of Holiday Lights Mini Golf. 5-9 p.m. 9650 N. Sheridan Blvd., Westminster. Holiday treats, hot chocolate and some adult spirits available. Admission $10, $8 for kids 4-12 and seniors.Ticket sales stop at 8:30 p.m. Credit or debit cards only. adventuregolfandraceway.com/attractions/holiday-lights-mini-golf.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

This Is Colorado's Most Iconic Sandwich

Colorado is the birthplace of several recognizable foods, such as Rocky Mountain oysters. Some cities in the Centennial State are also known as foodie destinations, and plenty of tourists flock there to try certain cuisine they can't find anywhere else in the country, including a certain sandwich. 24/7 Wall St....
COLORADO STATE
secretdenver.com

3 Places Where You Can See Magnificent Firework Displays In Denver

A New Year’s Eve tradition that actually has its origin roots in China, fireworks will forever be synonymous with New Year’s Eve. One of our favorite ways to ring in the New Year’s is with grand fireworks displays put on by the city or by cultural spaces, and Denver has got a few firework shows you can attend with the entire family. Without further ado, here are 3 places you can see fireworks in and near Denver.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

66th Denver Debutante Ball defies the odds | NONPROFIT REGISTER

News: It takes fortitude, along with keen organizational skills and a sense of calm, to chair an event with as many moving parts as the Denver Debutante Ball. Good thing that 2022 chairwoman Julie Egan possesses all three, because there were a couple of big surprises leading up to the Dec. 22 event.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2022 Year in Review

It seemed like 2022 would be the “get back to normal” year as Colorado pulled itself out of the pandemic, and the business and travel shutdowns that came with it. That manifested itself with things like Red Rocks setting an attendance record in 2022 with an estimated 1.54 million attending ticketed events making it the most-attended concert venue in the world. And things like the June victory parade for the Stanley Cup winning Colorado Avalanche, which drew more than 500,000 people downtown for the first time since 2019.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
progressivegrocer.com

Natural Grocers Releases Grand-Opening Plans for Denver Store

Specialty retailer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will hold a grand-opening celebration event on Jan. 7 for its 44th Colorado store, which will include giveaways, discounts, a prize sweepstakes and more. Located at 3165 North Central Park Boulevard in Denver, the new store was constructed with sustainable building features...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Snow piles up on Colorado roads and highways

A snowstorm is causing dangerous travel conditions around Colorado on Wednesday night. A snowstorm is causing dangerous travel conditions around Colorado on Wednesday night. Marshall Fire disaster area: Is it safe to return?. A year after the devastating Marshall Fire, Kristen Chapman looks into the pollutants it caused and whether...
COLORADO STATE
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best French Restaurants in Denver, CO

Are you in the mood to visit some of the Best French Restaurants in Denver? There’s surely something on this list of 12 available in the downtown area that will please the palette. As locally-owned and food-sourced restaurants, you can expect to get some of the freshest menu items...
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

Grange Hall Sells to Leading Adult Nightclub Operator

Houston-based RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. purchased Troy Guard’s Grange Hall, located at 6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd. on Dec. 19, as part of RCI’s expansion in the greater Denver area. RCI paid $5.2 million, consisting of $1.875 million in cash and a 5-year, 6.67% bank financing note with a 25-year amortization, according to a RCI press release.
DENVER, CO
villagerpublishing.com

Erma Bombeck remembered

The New Year; A good time to remember Erma’s philosophy. She wasn’t a politician, never held public office, but offered advice from her heart that seemed to heal our souls and tickle our funny bones. I heard Erma speak many years ago before her untimely death. She addressed a newspaper audience at our annual convention at the stately Brown Palace hotel. She confessed her addiction to smoking that likely ended her life before her time. I’ve featured this column in past years but it is so timely every time that I read her masterpiece. A special salute to all of the cooks of the holiday season, to the fathers, mothers, grandmothers and grandfathers, daughters and sons, who worked so hard on meals and presents to make families happy.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Witness describes Berthoud Pass avalanche

A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. A man spoke about what he saw as rescue crews searched for the people caught in the avalanche. Alex Rose reports. Snow moving out, ushering in sunshine. The snow...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Parts of Colorado received up to 17 inches of snow, single road on eastern plains closed, delayed openings

Many city governments, schools, shopping centers and other facilities will open late Thursday because of the overnight snow storm. The Cities of Boulder, Lakewood, Centennial and Broomfield will open at 10 a.m. Arvada City Hall and Municipal Court are closed due to a power outage. Cherry Creek Schools, including daycare,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy