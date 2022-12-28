ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Thirty years of TABOR | SENGENBERGER

By Jimmy Sengenberger
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZgVO_0jwIeWSu00
Jimmy Sengenberger

Come January, 30 years will have passed since the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights went into effect. Passed resoundingly by Colorado voters in 1992, for decades it’s been a godsend for taxpayers and served as a stopgap against runaway government.

There’s much to celebrate about TABOR, with its two different yet equally significant protections for Coloradans. It constitutionally mandates a vote of the people on all tax increases (unless legislators call it a “fee”) and caps how much taxpayer money Colorado governments can keep from us.

This is the real reason why Coloradans received our average $750-per-person TABOR refunds earlier this year: TABOR requires it.

At its most fundamental level, the Taxpayers Bill of Rights is a check on state and local government — one which directly addresses taxpayer money that first belongs to Coloradans. TABOR is a way to restrict how much government can sap our economy by returning OUR money back to us. It limits government’s size and growth, and it reminds our leaders that government belongs to the people.

In this way, TABOR directly clarifies the relationship between the People of Colorado and our government — ensuring an important power to the people in fitting with the "deeply independent" tradition of the Westerners who framed Colorado’s Constitution.

The very existence of TABOR restricts government’s ability to take our money and spend it without limit. Consequently, it’s a crucial check and balance intended to promote fiscal responsibility and restrain government power.

Let’s be real: Coloradans are extraordinarily fortunate to have the Taxpayers Bill of Rights. Without it, the pending unbridled reign of Democrats under the Golden Dome — notorious for their so-called “ambitious” (insatiable) big-spending programs — might be a lot more troublesome than it is.

As Democrats seek new health care and social programs, propose expansive climate and housing initiatives and take other expensive and wide-ranging actions, TABOR will be there to hold back a lot of it. They will be forced to work within the confines of our sacrosanct taxpayer protections against rampant tax-and-spend policies.

We don’t have to look too far to see how much of an impediment this thing is for Democrats. It really does get in the way of their agenda. I mean, just think about how often they’ve tried taking an axe to TABOR both at the ballot box and in the courts.

In 2019, voters resoundingly rejected Proposition CC, which was put on the ballot directly by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly and thoroughly backed by Gov. Jared Polis. It would have effectively eradicated TABOR — and taken away the refunds of our money that it guarantees.

Voters were wise to decline the blank check that Democrats requested. TABOR forces legislators to come on bended knee to ask the people for our blessing on both raising taxes and overriding spending caps. There is nothing else like it in the country, making it a unique protection which ensures that We the People retain our status as a check and balance on the legislature’s innate desire to tax us more or spend more of our money.

TABOR also maximizes prosperity for Coloradans, letting us keep more money in our own pockets for whatever purpose we feel is best. Finally, it promotes greater government accountability. When elected officials must ask their constituents for permission to do something, it forces them to be more responsive to our needs and wishes.

The mere fact that Polis, State Treasurer Dave Young, Senate President Steve Fenberg and other prominent Democrats found it politically advantageous to contemptuously embrace the amendment and rename the TABOR Refund into the “Colorado Cashback” — just in time for the 2022 elections — shows how much people really like keeping their money. Sometimes, unless you parse Polis’s tax talk, you might even think he’s all-in TABOR and tax cuts.

But what about when the voters won’t go along with you — and you even feel the need to go along with them instead — how about a judge? For years, Democrats challenged TABOR’s constitutionality in federal court, arguing it violates the U.S. Constitution’s “Guarantee Clause” (this provision guarantees “to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government").

Of course, as I discussed last December, the argument is silly and absurd — one which, if bought by the courts, would inevitably undo the very idea of voter-approved constitutional amendments and ballot initiatives altogether.

Thankfully, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put the kibosh on this legal challenge in 2021, two years after Proposition CC failed to pass voter muster. Yet again, this effort demonstrates the lengths TABOR opponents will go when they can’t win over voters who — let’s be real — love the Taxpayers Bill of Rights.

As we get ready to ring in the New Year, let’s take a moment to celebrate 30 years of Colorado’s unique protection against government overreach. As another new year begins, at least some important things will continue to stand the test of time.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.

Comments / 0

Related
coloradosun.com

Dark-money political nonprofits were big spenders — for Democrats and Republicans — in Colorado’s 2022 elections

At least $42 million spent trying to influence Colorado voters in the 2022 election flowed from political nonprofits that don’t have to disclose their donors. The spending by nonprofits that The Colorado Sun refers to as dark-money groups because their funders remain mostly secret, accounted for 35% of the $76 million received by state-level super PACs in Colorado, and about 31% of the $47 million donated to issue committees supporting or opposing 2022 statewide ballot measures.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado minimum wage to increase more than $1 in January 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the New Year, Colorado’s minimum wage will increase from $12.56 per hour to $13.65 per hour. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis also signed a law allowing local governments to set a higher minimum wage if they see fit. Minimum wage for tipped employees at the sate level will increase to $10.63 in 2023.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

2022 Year in Review

It seemed like 2022 would be the “get back to normal” year as Colorado pulled itself out of the pandemic, and the business and travel shutdowns that came with it. That manifested itself with things like Red Rocks setting an attendance record in 2022 with an estimated 1.54 million attending ticketed events making it the most-attended concert venue in the world. And things like the June victory parade for the Stanley Cup winning Colorado Avalanche, which drew more than 500,000 people downtown for the first time since 2019.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Online sales, wage protection, car registration fees and other Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1

Twenty laws passed by the Colorado legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis earlier this year go into full or partial effect New Year’s Day. They cover a broad range of topics and issues in the state, from key treatment provisions for some substance users to penalties for late vehicle registration and easier repair options for Coloradans who use electric wheelchairs. A 10-cent bag fee — passed in 2021 — will also kick in statewide on Jan. 1, as part of an effort to cut down on single-use bags ahead of a broader ban coming in 2024.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Polis issues proclamations approving 8 ballot measures passed in November

(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis gave his approval Tuesday to eight ballot measures that were passed by voters in the November general election. The governor is required by the state constitution to issue proclamations “declaring the vote” following voters’ passage of ballot measures. The election results were certified on Dec. 12 by the secretary of state. “Coloradans voted last November and participated in our democracy,” Polis said...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Jared Polis — Colorado’s pardoner in chief | BRAUCHLER

Last Thursday, Gov. Jared Polis used his sweeping, unassailable constitutional clemency powers to cut short the sentences of four convicted felons, and he wiped away the conviction of 20 others. Polis’s perennial pruning of the prison population continues to create controversy. Here, the standard set by Polis will work only to the advantage of convicted felons, and not public safety or justice.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Gov. Polis — call Ken Salazar on the border crisis

Remember Ken Salazar? The former U.S. interior secretary, former Colorado U.S. senator, onetime Colorado attorney general and proud native son of the historic San Luis Valley was as close as you can get to being a political heavyweight in our state. Until President Biden appointed him U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 2021. That’s when Ken Salazar vanished. Just like that, he dropped off the radar — and his disappearance couldn’t have come at a worse time. There is a refugee crisis on our nation’s nearly...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado

Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado minimum wage to increase again in 2023

The Colorado minimum wage, which is currently $12.56 per hour, will increase to $13.65 per hour in 2023, according to a news release from the office of Governor Polis. The increase comes as part of the voter-approved mandate which adjusts the minimum wage for inflation. According to the release, the adjustment is based on a Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Metropolitan Statistical Area. Data for the determination is collected by the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Governor Polis signs off on voter-approved ballot measures

Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday issued eight proclamations, declaring the vote for ballot measures that the public approved during November's election. Under the Colorado Constitution, the governor must declare the vote within 30 days after it has been certified by the Secretary of State, which took place on Dec. 12. The eight ballot measures take effect upon his declaration.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Dryness slightly worsens in Colorado, snowpack remains above norm

According to data released by the US Drought Monitor on December 29, drought hasn't seen much change in recent weeks in Colorado. The newest data set shows that 86.25 percent of the state is experiencing 'abnormal dryness' or worse, up from 83.74 percent last week. Keep in mind that this number does not include any impact from big snowfall that took place on Wednesday night, with data collected on December 27.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

House Democrats, state Rep. Ortiz apologize for sexist remark directed at female reporter

Two days after Rep. David Ortiz used sexist language to criticize a Colorado Politics female reporter for a story he didn't like, the tweet itself has been taken down and an apology issued by the speaker-designee of the House and the chamber's Democratic majority leader. Ortiz, D-Centennial, also reached out to apologize to the reporter, Hannah Metzger, but afterwards tweeted and subsequently deleted a message indicating the original comment was a reference to a 2004 movie. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Colorado ignores its own audits

Like a teen who’s told repeatedly to tend to his homework — or simply clean up his room — Colorado’s bureaucracy has a stubborn habit of ignoring its auditor. That’s right; the Office of the State Auditor — the state government agency that finds and tracks lapses by other state agencies and recommends solutions — often gets put off, waved off or even ignored.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Colorado’s K-12 accountability system ‘harming’ many schools, supt. says

A recent audit of Colorado’s K-12 accountability framework highlighted fundamental flaws with the system, said Dr. Don Haddad, superintendent of St. Vrain Valley Schools. The accreditation system, which tests students to assess K-12 schools, had not undergone an audit in more than a decade. St. Vrain Valley Schools helped to write the legislation that called for the audit, which passed in the 2021 session.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy