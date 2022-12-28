Read full article on original website
Related
Pele Hailed As "The Greatest Of All Time" As Tributes Pour In Following Brazil Legend's Death
Tributes have begun to pour in from across the soccer world following the death of Brazil legend Pele at the age of 82.
The clips that shows why Pele was football's greatest of all time after his death aged 82
The world is mourning an icon after Pele's death aged 82, but also celebrating a remarkable life of man blessed with talent like no other. Here are clips that show why he was the best ever.
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Yardbarker
Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool
After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: Cody “Has the Potential to Become Even Better”
Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club with some really kind words. Speaking to the club’s official website, the boss raved about the club’s recruitment team, and Cody too:. “It really is great news for us that we have been...
Pele -- Who said what
Brazilian football legend Pele, who died on Thursday at the age of 82, is widely considered the greatest footballer of all time. -― Pele shuts down the eternal debate on who is the greatest by anointing Maradona's fellow Argentinian and Real Madrid legend Alfredo di Stefano in 2009.
'Greatest of all time': Pelé as described by his peers
Pele has been praised over the decades by everyone from world leaders to artists. Here are superlatives from over the years about Pele, who died Thursday in Brazil at age 82: ___ “To watch him play was to watch the delight of a child combined with the extraordinary grace of a man in full.” — Nelson Mandela. ___
BBC
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
BBC
Pele: My five-minute interview with Brazil great
Summer 2016 and, out of the blue, an email arrives. Would you like to interview Edson Arantes do Nascimento - aka Pele, aka the greatest footballer in the history of the game?. Predictably, there are some catches. Firstly, you have do it by telephone. Secondly, you have to ask him why he's coming to Scotland and, thirdly, you only have five minutes.
BBC
'A lot of Rashford's current form is down to the manager'
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has played a huge part in Marcus Rashford's resurgence, says former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker. After scoring in United's Carabao Cup win over Burnley last week, Rashford scored one goal and assisted another in Tuesday's Premier League win over Nottingham Forest. Reo-Coker told...
BBC
'The players have got to really believe in themselves'
Steve Cooper said his Nottingham Forest players need to have more belief in themselves because they are more than capable of competing in the Premier League. Speaking after Tuesday's 3-0 defeat by Manchester United, he told BBC Radio Nottingham: "It was a tough night and it was always going to be a tough night. We would have had to be perfect in the game to get the result we were after.
Man City vs Liverpool: Police appeal for witnesses after girl wounded by cup weighed down by coins
Police are appealing for witnesses after a girl suffered an inch-long laceration to her head during Manchester City’s Carabao Cup match with Liverpool last week. The 15-year-old girl was sitting among home supporters in the South Stand of the Etihad Stadium on Thursday 22 December when she was struck by a hard plastic cup weighed down with coins, believed to have been thrown from a section of Liverpool fans sitting in the upper tier. The cup shattered on impact and left her bleeding from a deep gash to the head. She was taken to hospital for medical attention.Her father later...
BBC
Your thoughts on Wednesday's game
We asked for your reaction to events at Elland Road last night. Thomas: Totally outmuscled, outplayed, and couldn’t hold on to the ball, constantly giving ball away. Wilfried Gnonto and Illan Meslier were the only two players to come out of the game with any credit. Leeds are a long way from ever challenging the likes of Manchester City. They need some strong, experienced defenders and a midfielder, along with a centre-forward.
Everyone says Pelé is the GOAT - but this is who he thought it was
The world is remembering world-famous Brazilian footballer Pelé today after he died at the age of 82. Long-hailed as the greatest football player of all time, people shared clips of "the GOAT" doing what he did best - playing football. Football clubs, organizations, fans, and players shared their memories and love for Pelé on Thursday calling him a "trailblazer", "the first to do it", and more. And to call Pelé "the GOAT" is right. The Brazilian footballer is the only person to have won three World Cups and holds the Guinness World Record for "most career goals."Sign up for our...
BBC
Pele: A sporting icon who made football beautiful
Bobby Charlton said that football might have been "invented for him". Certainly, most commentators regard him as the finest exponent of the beautiful game. Pele's skill and electrifying speed were coupled with a deadly accuracy in front of goal. A national hero in his native Brazil, he became a global...
Official: Liverpool Sign Cody Gakpo From PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have officially completed the transfer of Dutch international Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
NEW YORK (AP) — Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth. “Before Pelé, ’10′ was just a number,” current Brazil forward Neymar wrote following the soccer great’s death Wednesday at the age of 82. “That line, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pelé soccer was just a sport. Pelé changed everything. He transformed soccer into art, entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the Black and above all he gave Brazil visibility. Soccer and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure.”
BBC
Scottish transfer gossip: Celtic, Rangers, VAR, Gattuso, Doak, Erhahon, Besuijen
St Mirren have accepted bids of £350,000 from English League One clubs Portsmouth and Forest Green Rovers for Scotland Under-21 midfielder Ethan Erhahon, 21. (Scottish Sun) Rangers manager Michael Beale has warned captain James Tavernier he will have to "look over his shoulder" following the rise of young Ibrox full-back Adam Devine. (Herald)
Howard Webb returns to England on mission to boost referees’ confidence
“When you think about refereeing it’s very much about confidence,” says Howard Webb. “It’s a mental discipline, you need resilience to be successful at it. My job is to make sure that referees are going into their job feeling confident and supported.”. After eight years away,...
SB Nation
Official: Sophie Ingle signs 2.5-year contract extension with Chelsea
Sophie Ingle may not be the flashiest player on the pitch, but the 31-year-old defensive midfielder and occasional center back has been one of the unsung heroes of Chelsea’s dominance over the years. And those key contributions have been rewarded today with a new contract, which extends her stay at the club to 2025.
Comments / 0