The world is remembering world-famous Brazilian footballer Pelé today after he died at the age of 82. Long-hailed as the greatest football player of all time, people shared clips of "the GOAT" doing what he did best - playing football. Football clubs, organizations, fans, and players shared their memories and love for Pelé on Thursday calling him a "trailblazer", "the first to do it", and more. And to call Pelé "the GOAT" is right. The Brazilian footballer is the only person to have won three World Cups and holds the Guinness World Record for "most career goals."Sign up for our...

7 HOURS AGO