DC and Marvel. The big two comic book publishers. Both have weathered the storms of their industry and have survived to see their characters become icons known around the world, dominating the box-office and the television screen. Theirs is a friendly rivalry, with each referencing the other's work in the pages of their comics, like Robin telling a J.Jonah Jameson-type to look up "a guy named Peter Parker" in the pages of Batman #229 from February 1971, or when Thor accidentally knocks Clark Kent over at a press conference in Thor #341. Heck, they each even have a universe within their own multiverse that contains each other's characters. It is no less true of their film histories, where the MCU has hinted at DC properties and vice-versa. Here are some of the more prevalent instances where Marvel and DC have referenced each other in film:

