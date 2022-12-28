ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Weekly Pull: We Only Find Them When They're Dead, Miracleman: The Silver Age, Tales From Earth-6: A Celebration of Stan Lee, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.
ComicBook

The 2022 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Limited Comic Series

2022 has officially come to a close, giving us an opportunity to look back at the best and brightest of the past year. The realm of comic books, in particular, delivered some monumental things in the past twelve months, depicting stories that provided comfort to their readers. In addition to countless ongoing series and graphic novels, comics in 2022 included some pretty epic limited series. Whether they were twelve issues, three issues, or somewhere in between, these stories entertained and moved us in a succinct amount of time. That's why this year's ComicBook.com's Golden Issue Awards — which celebrate our favorites from 2022 — decided to honor the best limited comic series of the past year.
thedigitalfix.com

How Stan Lee pushed the boundaries of comic book content

December 28, 2022 is Stan Lee’s centenary – as he was born 100 years ago – on this day in 1922. We all know that Lee helped revolutionize comics, and co-created some of the most iconic superheroes of all time – including Spider-Man, the X-Men, and most of the main characters who make up the Avengers and MCU. But Lee helped change the comic book format in more ways than one – as he challenged the Comics Code Authority, leading to darker subject matters to be allowed in comic book stories.
411mania.com

The Top 100 Comics Of A Lifetime (#5 – 1)

And we are back! For the last time! Wow, this took some work to get here, but let’s finish the list. Reminder: This is based on a list Wizard Magazine published in 2006 ranking their top 100 single issue comic stories of the previous 27 years or so (1979-2006). I’ve gone from 100 to 6 (you can see the list history [LISTORY!] by clicking the link in the first sentence), reading and reviewing each one. And now we are at the final five.
411mania.com

Comics 411: Favorite Comic Book Holiday Stories

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we asked Is the Amalgam Universe Coming...
New York Post

DC Studios was actually right to fire Superman Henry Cavill

In 2012’s “Dark Knight Rises,” Batman’s foe Bane threatened to blow Gotham City to smithereens. Bane lost. But ten years later, DC Studios is picking up where the villain left off and wiping out much of the existing DC Extended Universe of superheroes. On Wednesday it was revealed that Henry Cavill was fired as Superman, a cape he has donned since 2013. The new heads of DC, James Gunn and Peter Safran, also recently nixed director Patty Jenkins’ plans for “Wonder Woman 3.” Meanwhile, actor Robert Pattinson’s “Batman” films and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” sequel, with Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, will be...
NBC Chicago

Marvel Announces Stan Lee Documentary on His 100th Birthday

Disney and Marvel celebrated what would have been Stan Lee's 100th birthday yesterday with the announcement that a documentary on Lee's life and work will be released on Disney+ in 2023. "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee." Marvel captioned its tweet alongside a...
ComicBook

Fortnite Celebrates Stan Lee's Birthday with Tons of Marvel Skins

Stan Lee would have turned 100 years old on December 28th, and many used the occasion to pay tribute to the legendary Marvel creator. Fortnite developer Epic Games did just that by bringing back a massive number of Marvel skins and items. Fortnite frequently cycles content in and out of rotation, so this is the perfect opportunity for Marvel fans to snag anything they might have missed over the years. It's a really cool way to pay tribute to Stan Lee, and a great way for fans to celebrate his birthday in Fortnite!
CNET

Marvel Bringing Stan Lee Documentary to Disney Plus in 2023

Wednesday, on what would've been Stan Lee's 100th birthday, Marvel Studios announced an upcoming original documentary on the life of the comic book legend. Lee is credited with the co-creation of Spider-Man, the Avengers, Black Panther, the X-Men and countless other beloved characters. The documentary, simply titled "Stan Lee," will arrive as a Disney Plus original sometime in 2023, Marvel said in a blog post.
netflixjunkie.com

“I’m damn mad about that!”- Remember When Stan Lee Revealed the True Behind His Cameo in ‘Deadpool’ Alongside Ryan Reynolds

Stan Lee, the comic book creator, revolutionized the world of magic and legendary superhero stories with his adored characters. He developed all the fan-favorite characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, and the Avengers. The man has left a legacy behind him that will be remembered by millions of people for the coming centuries. It was his pioneering mind that gave fans blockbuster films and television juggernauts.
netflixjunkie.com

Ryan Reynolds to Resurrect as ‘Green Lantern’? James Gunn Debunks Shelved Rumors

Not only as Deadpool but Ryan Reynolds has also been the face of the DC Comics character, Green Lantern. In 2011, the film landed for fans to view, starring Ryan, Blake Lively, Peter Sarsgaard, Mark Strong, Angela Bassett, and Tim Robbins. With the new DC bosses, while the universe is under the rebooting process, HBO Max was making the show for the DC character.
Collider

When Marvel’s Stan Lee Wrote for DC Comics

The name Stan Lee is, for many, synonymous with Marvel Comics. As well it should be, seeing as Stan Lee was the face of Marvel Comics for decades. His vision and talents revolutionized the comic book industry and propelled Marvel to the top. But what if you were told that Stan Lee, the iconic patron saint of Marvel across media, once crossed enemy lines and wrote a series for rival DC Comics? It’s true. Over the course of one year, DC and Lee released the Just Imagine… 13-issue miniseries, a series that saw Lee reinvent the legendary heroes of the DC universe.
game-news24.com

Spiderman: They kill in danger to become Spiderman

In the news culture, “Skips are always dead”. They are coming close to death to become Spider-Man. Spider-Man makes the public dream, if in its six-year history, the public dream is all that big. His hero remains the most popular character of the time. It grows in his universe, allowing for new films, characters, games and of course, comic books. The love of the public drives people to do crazy things.
Collider

All the Times Marvel and DC Referenced Each Other in Their Movies

DC and Marvel. The big two comic book publishers. Both have weathered the storms of their industry and have survived to see their characters become icons known around the world, dominating the box-office and the television screen. Theirs is a friendly rivalry, with each referencing the other's work in the pages of their comics, like Robin telling a J.Jonah Jameson-type to look up "a guy named Peter Parker" in the pages of Batman #229 from February 1971, or when Thor accidentally knocks Clark Kent over at a press conference in Thor #341. Heck, they each even have a universe within their own multiverse that contains each other's characters. It is no less true of their film histories, where the MCU has hinted at DC properties and vice-versa. Here are some of the more prevalent instances where Marvel and DC have referenced each other in film:
game-news24.com

Wolverine won’t stand in Deadpool 3 from the grave

The timeline for Deadpools’ debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a very complicated matter and will involve the Time Variance Authority. It’s very difficult to include Hugh Jackmans Wolverine who should be dead. The character died in the 1957 Academy Award-winning movie Logan in 2017. Deadpool 3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy