France 24
Covid, bronchiolitis, flu: Health minister warns France is facing 'triple epidemic'
The French health system is facing a dangerous week ahead due to the “triple epidemic” of Covid, the flu and bronchiolitis, a respiratory infection affecting children under 2, French Health Minister François Braun said on Wednesday. The number of flu cases in particular have “exploded” in France,...
The Jewish Press
It’s Over (Maybe): Israel’s Health Ministry Downgrades Covid-19 to Flu Level
The Corona pandemic as we know it is over, Kan 11 News reported Monday night. The Corona Czar, Professor Salman Zarka, informed Israel’s four HMOs that as of January 18, 2023, the Home Front Command’s Corona testing facilities will be shut down, and Corona tests will only be administered by the HMOs and will be their responsibility.
A man went to the ER with abdominal pain where doctors discovered he had a 'very rare,' 'giant' gallstone
Surgeons found the gallstone was so big that it took up most of the space in his gallbladder — the organ that stores bile, which helps digest fat.
Fifteen children have died from Strep A in the UK in recent weeks. Could an outbreak in the US follow?
What started as a common bacterial infection ended in death for fifteen children infected with Strep A in Britain. Health authorities have issued a dire warning to parents in the UK as the number of child deaths caused by the infection continues to rise. The latest victim, a five-year-old girl from Ireland, became severely ill last week before dying from Strep A-related complications on Monday. Although pediatric patients usually experience mild symptoms such as fever, swollen tonsils and lymph nodes, complications may arise when the infection gets into the bloodstream, leading to a potentially deadly illness known as Invasive Group...
myscience.org
The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe
A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
WebMD
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
WebMD
COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition
Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
Sixth child dies of Strep A infection as scarlet fever cases surge
Parents have been warned to be alert to symptoms of fever after a sixth child died from the Strep A bacterial infection amid a surge in cases of highly infectious scarlet fever.The UK Health Security Agency says there have been five recorded deaths in England of children under 10 within a week of diagnosis of invasive group A strep since September.Last month, a seven-year-old girl in Wales, Hanna Roap, died of the bug, bringing the total to six.Rates of scarlet fever, which is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci, are more than four times higher than usual, with...
After COVID, flu and RSV, is a strep outbreak next?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it's tracking a "possible increase in invasive group A strep" among children.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
outbreaknewstoday.com
South Korea reports 1st Naegleria fowleri case in man returning from Thailand
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported today the confirmation of a Naegleria fowleri infection in a Korean man returning from overseas. This is the first “brain-eating amoeba” infection reported in South Korea. The patient is a Korean man in his 50s who returned to Korea...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Russia: Measles outbreak reported in Samara region
Health officials in Samara Oblast in the Volga Federal District of Russia are reporting a measles outbreak this month. Six cases of the dangerous disease have been officially registered in Samara, according to a a local media report. Caused by a highly contagious virus, measles spreads from person to person...
South Korea reports first death by rare brain-eating amoeba
South Korea has reported its first case of brain-eating Naegleria fowleri infection, according to a report by The Korean Times published on Monday. Last month, the disease was making its way across the U.S., and now, it seems to have spread to other nations. Death after ten days of symptoms.
outbreaknewstoday.com
South Africa measles outbreak tops 200 cases
In a follow-up on the measles outbreak in South Africa, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) now reports 227 cases of laboratory-confirmed measles across all provinces through December 17. 216 cases were reported from five provinces with a declared measles outbreak, namely Limpopo (110 cases), Mpumalanga (64 cases), North...
BBC
Strep A: At least 30 children have died in UK since mid-September
At least 30 children have died in the UK from invasive strep A since 19 September, new figures reveal. In total, 122 people have died in England from the invasive form of the bacterial infection, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) data shows. Of these, 25 of the deaths were under-18s....
