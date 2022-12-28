Read full article on original website
Related
Developer returns with new Columbia Falls subdivision plan
The River Highlands subdivision is back for a second go-around before the Columbia Falls City-County Planning Board in January. The original subdivision, planned for just under 50 acres of land east of the Flathead River, was unanimously rejected by the board. That project featured 455 rental units — either apartments or townhomes — on 49.1 acres just east of the U.S. 2 Flathead River Bridge. The project brought a host of objections by the public and the planning board found that the original plan was flawed in that it did not fit the character of the neighborhood and it also was completely...
Fresh faces needed on Whitefish’s housing committee
In November, the Whitefish City Council adopted the 2022 Whitefish Community Housing Action Plan — a document meant to guide the creation of more affordable housing options in Whitefish by 2030. One of the plan’s primary recommendations is to “evolve” the city’s housing committee, which in its current form, is set to sunset on Dec. 31, 2022. My organization, Shelter WF, is committed to ensuring that the makeup of the new committee is not only overwhelmingly pro-housing but also represents a diverse section of our entire community that elevates the voices of renters in the conversation and decision-making. The current...
Proposed tram up Columbia Mountain rejected by Forest Service
Pursuit Glacier Park Collection is considering a tram that would run from Hungry Horse to about 1,000 feet below the summit of Columbia Mountain in the Swan Range, Pursuit Vice President and General Manager Gary Rodgers said. Pursuit submitted its plan in June. The Forest Service rejected the proposal in a decision issued this week. The project would take an amendment of the 2018 Flathead National Forest plan, noted Flathead Forest Deputy Supervisor Tami MacKenzie. Under the current plan, most of Columbia Mountain is designated as primitive non-motorized use, she noted. The tram, which would run people up the mountainside in cable cars,...
Winter weather prompts cancellation of Amtrak Empire Builder trains
Amtrak has announced that several service changes and cancelations are taking place on Wednesday. The Empire Builder has been canceled.
Landslide blocks one lane of Highway 35 north of Polson
The Montana Department of Transportation reports rockslides have closed Highway 35 between Polson and Yellow Bay.
NBCMontana
Ski lift evacuated at Whitefish Mountain Resort
MISSOULA, Mont. — No injuries reported after crews were forced to evacuate a ski lift in northwest Montana. A spokesperson for Whitefish Mountain Resort tells us chair one stopped working around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon, and it took over three hours to evacuate all riders. Resort officials are working to...
A new generation of unique — House of Skye opens on Central
During the night of Whitefish’s Christmas Stroll, Dec. 9, a new store opened on Central Avenue and it experienced a steady stream of visitors. Skye Drynan, daughter of Crystal Winter’s founder Craig Drynan, has opened a boutique called House of Skye. “I would have never guessed in a million years I'd be back in the store and have my office be my dad’s office where I worked with my grandpa,” Drynan said. “It feels good. It feels great to be home.” Drynan says her goal for the store is similar to that of Crystal Winters in that anyone who comes in should...
Rockslides close Highway 35 in Lake County
The Montana Department of Transportation reports rockslides have closed Highway 35 between Polson and Yellow Bay.
NBCMontana
2,300 customers without power in Lake Co.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Mission Valley Power is working to restore power to at least 2,300 customers throughout Lake County Wednesday afternoon. The company's online outage map shows St. Ignatius, Ravalli and Arlee are seeing the most issues. Earlier in the day, more than 3,200 customers were impacted. No estimated...
thecottagejournal.com
Escape to Wintry Bigfork, Montana
Resting near the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, Bigfork, Montana, is a great base camp for heading toward Glacier National Park or spots nearby such as Crane Mountain. Weather permitting, of course, the Bigfork Community Nordic Center maintains trails for many sports in the area, and it’s no surprise that this is the busiest season, bustling with activities in the snow. This historic town is the perfect place to venture out for a snowshoeing hike or a snowmobiling trip with many breathtaking views and little secret spots to rejuvenate and refresh.
Whitefish Marathon returns with course changes, state title
Runners at the 2023 Whitefish Marathon powered by Hammer will be competing for records on an updated course, while vying for an extra championship medal thanks to the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA). The 16th annual event in Whitefish, Montana, will be run on Saturday, May 20 and was named the RRCA Marathon State Championship race, providing extra incentives and opportunities for community runners. The full marathon has historically been known as a hilly course with more than 1,100 feet of elevation change. A four-mile course change between miles 13 and 26 of the marathon will reduce the overall...
Forest finishes planning for Spotted Bear Mountain Project
Hungry Horse, MT – Flathead National Forest, Spotted Bear Ranger District signed the final decision notice for the Spotted Bear Mountain Project this week. This project is located just south of the Spotted Bear Ranger Station. One goal of the project is to improve the diversity and resilience of forest vegetation, which largely includes increasing the presence of ponderosa pine on the landscape. Other goals include improving forest health, reducing the negative impacts of wildfire and contributing forest products to the local community. The signed decision approves approximately 700 acres of commercial timber harvest and 300 acres of other vegetative treatments. “Our team has put in a lot of time and hard work to get us to this point. I am anxious to see the groundwork get started. The planned treatments will help the forest remain healthy despite the harsh conditions brought on by a changing climate,” said Spotted Bear District Ranger Scott Snelson. Timber harvest and fuels management work could start in the late summer or early fall of 2023. More information about the project can be found on Flathead National Forest’s website or by contacting Project Leader, Gary Blazejewski at gary.blazejewski@usda.gov or (406) 387-3827.
yourbigsky.com
What to know about the “Battle of the Boots” in Flathead Valley
One competition is working to kick off 2023 in a way that promotes health and exercise. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks announced the third annual “Battle of the Boots” competition in Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell or Flathead Lake State Park. The competition runs from January 1- 31.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Reviews Jail Expansion Options and Alternatives
County officials at a Dec. 19 commissioner meeting reviewed design options to expand the Flathead County Detention Center while consultants outlined forecasts and potential alternative solutions for housing inmates and offenders. The meeting marked the first workshop of several forums slated to continue through April, when officials plan to develop...
Kalispell crews to pick up Christmas trees
Kalispell city crews will be picking up residents' Christmas trees through Jan. 13. There is no drop-off location in Kalispell for trees.
Flathead Beacon
Market Trends: Flathead Valley Home Sales By Vintage
Over the past five years, we’ve occasionally looked at home sales snapshots by construction vintage (year they were built), for Flathead County. Let’s update the chart with single-family home sales from January 1 through November 30, 2022 (sold prices $300,000 to $999,999). Homes built since 2018 sold in the greatest quantity by far (blue bars, right range) – and they brought $350 median dollars per square foot (green line, left range). The gold line (right range) indicates median square footage in 100’s.
Blood donors needed across Montana
The Red Cross’s need for blood is constant in Montana, helping trauma patients, lifesaving transfusions, cancer patients and more.
Crews knockdown pair of structure fires in Evergreen
Mutual aid was called in from several departments in response to two separate structure fires in Evergreen.
Haney celebrates 30 years behind the lens with annual show
Whitefish photographer Chuck Haney’s career has morphed over the years as the industry changed with new technology and digital cameras became available to more people. From starting out in his early years working the Mountain Photography on The Big Mountain in the early 1990s to taking stock photography for magazines and books and now getting into a more artistic side of photography, Haney has photos for every occasion. In his annual photo slideshow that benefits the North Valley Food Bank on Friday, Haney will present his photos with timelapse shots interspersed set to coordinating music for an entertaining evening. Haney asks that...
Homeless shelters say outreach successful during winter storm
The Flathead County’s two major homeless shelters are reporting successful outreach efforts during the cold snap that hit here beginning on Wednesday. The Flathead Warming Center and the Samaritan House combined took in around 85 people off of the streets during the spell of snow and frigid temperatures. Every homeless person offered shelter during the storm eventually made it indoors, according to Tanya Horn, with the warming center, and Chris Krager of the Samaritan House. Temperatures got as low as minus 33F Thursday, with wind chills making it feel like minus 51F. Horn said only one man staying in downtown Kalispell refused to come...
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish, MT
374
Followers
860
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT
The first edition of the Whitefish Pilot rolled off the press Jan. 23, 1904. For more than 100 years, the Pilot has provided Whitefish with local news, sports and features, and has played an integral role in documenting the city's transformation from a railroad town to a bustling resort community.https://whitefishpilot.com/
Comments / 0