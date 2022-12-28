Read full article on original website
Related
Park Rangers Record First-Ever Moose Sighting in Mount Rainier: LOOK
The largest of the deer family, moose can be found all across the northern forests of North America. Their habitat, however, generally doesn’t include Washington. While some roam the forests of northern states like Idaho, Montana, and Maine, their numbers are far larger in the colder environments of Canada and Alaska.
Three Men Charged in One of the Biggest Poaching Busts in Wyoming History
Three men have been convicted in one of Wyoming’s largest poaching cases ever. According to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department (WGFD) press release, Russell Vick, Robert Underwood, and David Underwood were charged with more than 100 wildlife-related crimes after an investigation that spanned four different states and stretched all the way back to October 2015. The men were accused of poaching elk, moose, mule deer, bighorn sheep, pronghorn antelope, wild turkeys, and numerous other species. Punishments for their violations include more than $300,000 in combined fines and restitution, prison time, and lifetime hunting and fishing bans.
Dog the Bounty Hunter hit with $1.6M in tax liens after failed search for Brian Laundrie
DOG the Bounty Hunter has been hit with over $1.6 million in federal and state tax liens after his failed search for late fugitive Brian Laundrie. The U.S. Sun has exclusively confirmed that the reality star and bounty hunter, whose real name is Duane Chapman, owes millions in unpaid taxes with debts stretching from Colorado to Hawaii.
WATCH: Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Get Out of Their Cars To Take Pictures of Bears
A group of tourists in Yellowstone National Park was recently caught on video doing exactly what you should never do at a National Park: getting out of their cars and taking photos of bears. In the video posted on TikTok, a mother bear and her three adolescent cubs were crossing...
The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota
Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Montana (-70°F!) Of all the states known for being cold, Montana is usually on most people’s top-5 list. This magnificently beautiful state has sweeping landscapes and rare wildlife, but they also have some of the most severe weather anywhere in the United States. Today, we are going to take a look at the coldest place in Montana, plus learn about some of the other regions in the state and how Montana wildlife handles the freezing cold. Let’s get started!
natureworldnews.com
Colorado Counts 40 Dead Cows with Wolf Injuries Since October, Mystery Predator Left No Tracks
In Colorado alone, 40 dead cows with wolf injuries have already been discovered since October. However, because the unidentified predator left no traces at all, it is challenging to determine the exact cause of death. 18 dead cows were discovered in October close to the town of Meeker, according to...
Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison
The Gianforte administration has appealed the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to grant a 10-year grazing permit to American Prairie, the Bozeman-based organization dedicated to preserving prairie land and restoring bison to Montana’s plains. The appeal also indicates an increasingly acrimonious relationship between Montana’s executive branch and one of the largest landholders in the state. […] The post Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Ringer
Governor John Dutton Wants to Take Montana Back to 1883
At Ruby’s Cafe, a quaint, sparsely populated diner in Missoula, John Dutton, the newly elected 26th governor of Montana, is quietly judging me for ordering my burger medium-well. Dutton has already finished his meal, a very, very rare steak. “Pull it out of the cooler and whisper fire to it,” he tells the waitress in his craggy rasp, though he smiles easily with her and the other employees at Ruby’s. With me there are no smiles. The best mood I provoke in John Dutton is a sort of mild indifference, but I’ll take indifference any day of the week with this man. He has worse moods.
Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho
The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
5 Ridiculous Things People Ask When You Say You Live In Montana
When I moved to Montana it was like moving to a different planet. People started asking me the darndest questions. Eventually, I compiled a little list of things people have asked me when I told them I lived in Montana. In no particular order, here are 5 of the most...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in North Dakota
North Dakota has some surprisingly large lakes including some of the largest man-made reservoirs in the country. Lake Sakakawea is a 360,000 acre lake in North Dakota that was built on the Missouri River with the Garrison Dam. Lake Oahe spreads across North Dakota and South Dakota, starting at the Oahe Dam and expands northward to Bismarck, ND. Devil’s Lake is the largest natural lake in North Dakota and covers 4,435-acres. But are these bigger lakes also the deepest lakes? What kind of fish love deep water lakes? How is the fishing in North Dakota’s deepest lake? Let’s find out all about the deepest lake in North Dakota!
How to be a Great Houseguest in a Montana Home
When it comes to staying in a Montanan's home, there are dos and don'ts. The dos are obvious and apply to every American home, you bring gifts, make your bed, offer to help in the kitchen— I could go on and on. It's the don'ts that are more tricky, especially in this state. If you want to be a great houseguest in a Montana home, here are 5 things NOT to do:
Legislative update
From Nov. 15-18, the Montana Legislature met for orientation. A review of that was in last week's paper dealing with the Senate leadership and House Democrat leadership, but not the full Republican leadership. Matt Regier was voted in as the Speaker of the House, Sue Vinton was elected to her second term as Majority Leader, and Rhonda Knudsen was elected as Pro Tem. The Republican representatives then elected their party whips as a final vote of leadership. The six whip officers elected were, Brandon Ler, Jennifer Carlson, Terry Moore, Niel Duram, Steve Gist, and myself. House Committee assignments were also made...
Atlas Obscura
The Rise and Fall of Alaska’s ‘Reindeer King’
So Gudbrand “G.J.” Lomen told his 19-year-old son Carl in the summer of 1900, as the two caught their first glimpse of Alaska Territory from the deck of the S.S. Garonne. The flat, treeless expanse in front of them was punctuated by snow-capped mountains, tent-packed mining camps, and rusted heavy machinery. The sounds of ship whistles and jangling dogsleds pierced the icy air. The scene was worlds away from G.J. Lomen’s law practice in St. Paul, Minnesota, where the younger Lomen had previously worked for his father, a successful attorney and first-generation Norwegian-American immigrant.
Yellowstone Revealed: Bullfrogs and tropical fish in the Tetons
When there’s snow on the Tetons, the temperature here can go 20 to 30 below zero. So it’s not a natural place for bullfrogs and tropical fish.
Local artist specializes in barn quilts
Unless you came from an agricultural community in the northeast, hearing the term “barn quilt” would be a little confusing. One might picture blankets used on horses, or a family quilt stitched with a big red barn? But when shown an image of an actual barn quilt, most individuals would nod in recognition and quickly realize they’ve seen these colorful patchwork emblems before, they just didn’t know what they were called. The history of the American Barn Quilt can be tracked back almost 300 years, to when immigrants from the central regions of Europe; Germany, Austria, and the Netherlands migrated to...
MT Gov Gianforte Appealing APR Bison Grazing Decision
The Gianforte administration in Montana has appealed a judge's decision that denied the state's petition for a stay after the Biden Administration approved the American Prairie Reserve's request to graze bison on Bureau of Land Management land in the state. The administration has filed a Statement of Reasons in the U.S. Department of the Interior's Board of Land Appeals, requesting a stay of the decision pending the outcome of the appeal.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Austin to Yellowstone National Park
This incredible journey from Austin to Yellowstone National Park will take you through exciting destinations and breathtaking landscapes. Travel through the American West, Rocky Mountains, and some of the most beautiful and iconic national parks in the USA. The 1,750-mile road trip from Austin to Yellowstone National Park will take...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge finds conservation group cannot sue USDA to halt prairie dog extermination
A federal judge again dismissed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture in which plaintiffs alleged the government acted unlawfully by exterminating prairie dogs in urban areas. Prairie Protection Colorado and prairie dog advocate Michaela Hinerman sued the USDA's Wildlife Services program based on three agreements it entered into...
Valley Press - Mineral Independent
Mineral County, MT
250
Followers
736
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT
We are the local newspapers for Sanders & Mineral Counties in Montana. The Clark Fork Valley Press is published in Plains, and the Mineral Independent is based in Superior. Both papers are published weekly on Wednesdays. Our office (at 105 W. Lynch St., Plains MT 59859) is open Mon. - Fri. 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.https://vp-mi.com/
Comments / 0