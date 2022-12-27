Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Related
theadvocate.com
Doe's tamales, bread from The Little Village and a sandwich: Best things we ate this week
Doe's tamales are not like the tamales my husband's family in El Paso, Texas, makes, but that doesn't mean they aren't tasty. Rolled in parchment paper rather than corn husks, the tamales are more akin to the Mississippi Delta ones I knew as a child growing up in Mississippi. When the mood is right, they hit the spot!
WAFB.com
Sugarcane farmers harvested most of crop before hard freeze
South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. A rough economy is causing problems for numerous businesses across the country. Updated: 6 hours ago. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police...
Giveaway to offer EBR residents coats, gloves, blankets
EAST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Representative C. Denise Marcelle is hosting a drive-thru giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 31. The event will provide residents of East Baton Rouge Parish with winter coats, gloves, caps, blankets, and more. According to organizers, the drive-thru giveaway will start at 2 p.m....
theadvocate.com
Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately
Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
postsouth.com
Still Kicking: Myrle Ostergren stays spunky at 107
(First in a two-part series) The transition into a new year serves as a natural milestone, but it holds a bigger meaning for Myrle Rivault Hebert Ostergren. It marks a move into another year for one of Louisiana’s oldest residents. At 107, the Addis native and longtime resident of...
Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
brparents.com
2023 The Face of Childcare
In 2006, Tessa and Derrick Holloway decided to make a life changing decision. They decided to purchase their first business, which happened to be a childcare center located in Port Allen. “This was a business opportunity for us, which turned out to be what is now my life’s calling,” says Tessa. Derrick adds, “As our business grew, so did our passion and knowledge for the early childcare industry.”
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: Top faith stories for 2022
One denomination's historic split, one pastor's continued court battles with the state over long-expired COVID restrictions and the passing of one of the city's most beloved pastors were among the top Baton Rouge-area religion stories for 2022. At a special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference in November, 58 congregations...
brproud.com
New Baton Rouge taco restaurant offers margarita happy hours
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A New Orleans-founded restaurant offering fresh tacos and happy hour margaritas officially opened its first Baton Rouge location in December. Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is on the corner of Government Street and St. Rose Avenue in Mid City and offers menu items such as carne asada, crispy fish tacos and salsa.
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
When she was pregnant, Kaitlyn Joshua struggled to get medical care — and answers — in post-Roe Louisiana, where abortion is banned.
Woman’s Hospital announces top baby names of 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we prepare for the first babies of the New Year, here’s a look at the top baby names for 2022, according to Woman’s Hospital. As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s sees a variety of baby names, from timeless and traditional to trendy and unique. Liam took the top spot for boy names for the second year in a row, while Charlotte moved up from the second in 2021 to the most popular girl name for 2022. Of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2022, the top names given were:
brproud.com
LSU student faces Southwest chaos to return to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cancelled flights were the reality at hundreds of airports across the country this past Christmas holiday. One of those passengers stuck in this mayhem was LSU sophomore Gavin Rogers. His mother, Stephanie Rogers says he was trying to get back from Denver to Baton Rouge before swim practice.
brproud.com
New Year’s Eve in Baton Rouge: Live music, fireworks over Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Count down to 2023 with live music and fireworks along the Mississippi River in downtown Baton Rouge. The city will be hosting its 10th anniversary Red Stick Revelry on New Year’s Eve. The tradition includes live music and the midnight drop of a nine-foot LED red stick in Town Square.
WAFB.com
BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road
Leaders with East Baton Rouge’s EMS are offering another EMS Explorer Post class. CONSUMER REPORTS: CR Investigates: Avoid buy now, pay later traps. There are some important warnings you need to know before clicking now and paying later. YOUR HEALTH: Drinking away diabetes risk. Updated: 13 hours ago. Find...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Grinch-like Entergy arrived unwelcome through a holiday text
The text from the Grinch, aka Entergy, on Christmas Eve was fascinating to read. Adjust your thermostats (we don't care how old or young you are), turn off nonessential lights (that Christmas tree has got to go), don't bake those Christmas cookies and you really don't need to watch that movie right now. We may exceed the power supply!
brproud.com
Vacant nursing jobs in Louisiana; Southern University shares importance of minorities in healthcare
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As the need for healthcare workers increases across the nation, organizations in the Metro Baton Rouge area hope to persuade more people to enter the field of nursing – especially minorities. “The industry, the hospitals just don’t have enough nurses to care for...
WAFB.com
WWII veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passes away at 104
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. Dixon was 104 years old. At a Veterans Day celebration in New Roads in 2016, WAFB’s Scottie...
theadvocate.com
Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property
The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
WAFB.com
Stormy start to Friday gives way to a nice weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and t-storms rolling through the area should progress steadily eastward through the morning hours. By the afternoon, we should be left with just a few showers. High temperatures will be dependent on cloud cover but should range from the upper 60s to low 70s for most.
wbrz.com
Fatal fentanyl: Nearly a dozen deadly overdoses reported in BR over Christmas week
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Christmas week will be recorded as one of the deadliest weeks for people who lost their lives to an overdose. Eleven people died over a week-long time frame, according to Shane Evans, Chief Investigator for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.
Comments / 0