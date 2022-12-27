ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB.com

Sugarcane farmers harvested most of crop before hard freeze

South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. A rough economy is causing problems for numerous businesses across the country. Updated: 6 hours ago. Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Velvet Cactus restaurant closes Baton Rouge location effective immediately

Velvet Cactus has closed its Baton Rouge restaurant, according to a Wednesday night social media post. The Old Hammond Highway Mexican restaurant will not reopen its doors. The New Orleans location on Argonne Boulevard remains open. Management wrote in the announcement that the "hard decision" was based on rising costs.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Still Kicking: Myrle Ostergren stays spunky at 107

(First in a two-part series) The transition into a new year serves as a natural milestone, but it holds a bigger meaning for Myrle Rivault Hebert Ostergren. It marks a move into another year for one of Louisiana’s oldest residents. At 107, the Addis native and longtime resident of...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year. The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brparents.com

2023 The Face of Childcare

In 2006, Tessa and Derrick Holloway decided to make a life changing decision. They decided to purchase their first business, which happened to be a childcare center located in Port Allen. “This was a business opportunity for us, which turned out to be what is now my life’s calling,” says Tessa. Derrick adds, “As our business grew, so did our passion and knowledge for the early childcare industry.”
PORT ALLEN, LA
theadvocate.com

Faith Matters: Top faith stories for 2022

One denomination's historic split, one pastor's continued court battles with the state over long-expired COVID restrictions and the passing of one of the city's most beloved pastors were among the top Baton Rouge-area religion stories for 2022. At a special session of the Louisiana Annual Conference in November, 58 congregations...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New Baton Rouge taco restaurant offers margarita happy hours

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A New Orleans-founded restaurant offering fresh tacos and happy hour margaritas officially opened its first Baton Rouge location in December. Barracuda Taco Stand and Margarita Garden is on the corner of Government Street and St. Rose Avenue in Mid City and offers menu items such as carne asada, crispy fish tacos and salsa.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Woman’s Hospital announces top baby names of 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we prepare for the first babies of the New Year, here’s a look at the top baby names for 2022, according to Woman’s Hospital. As the largest delivery service in Louisiana, Woman’s sees a variety of baby names, from timeless and traditional to trendy and unique. Liam took the top spot for boy names for the second year in a row, while Charlotte moved up from the second in 2021 to the most popular girl name for 2022. Of the approximately 8,000 babies delivered at Woman’s Hospital in 2022, the top names given were:
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student faces Southwest chaos to return to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Cancelled flights were the reality at hundreds of airports across the country this past Christmas holiday. One of those passengers stuck in this mayhem was LSU sophomore Gavin Rogers. His mother, Stephanie Rogers says he was trying to get back from Denver to Baton Rouge before swim practice.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD investigating shooting on Gore Road

Leaders with East Baton Rouge’s EMS are offering another EMS Explorer Post class. CONSUMER REPORTS: CR Investigates: Avoid buy now, pay later traps. There are some important warnings you need to know before clicking now and paying later. YOUR HEALTH: Drinking away diabetes risk. Updated: 13 hours ago. Find...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Grinch-like Entergy arrived unwelcome through a holiday text

The text from the Grinch, aka Entergy, on Christmas Eve was fascinating to read. Adjust your thermostats (we don't care how old or young you are), turn off nonessential lights (that Christmas tree has got to go), don't bake those Christmas cookies and you really don't need to watch that movie right now. We may exceed the power supply!
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

WWII veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passes away at 104

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said. Dixon was 104 years old. At a Veterans Day celebration in New Roads in 2016, WAFB’s Scottie...
NEW ROADS, LA
theadvocate.com

Company that bought Lafayette shopping center paid $5M for this New Iberia property

The Alexandria company that recently paid over $6 million for a Lafayette shopping center has bought another large property. D’Argent Companies bought The Iberia Mall, 627 E. Admiral Doyle Drive in New Iberia, for $5 million from Iberia Mall LLC, which is registered to Gordon Doerle, company president Justin Giallonardo said. The buy was its second large purchase in Acadiana this year after buying the Centerpiece Shopping Center in Lafayette in May.
NEW IBERIA, LA
WAFB.com

Stormy start to Friday gives way to a nice weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and t-storms rolling through the area should progress steadily eastward through the morning hours. By the afternoon, we should be left with just a few showers. High temperatures will be dependent on cloud cover but should range from the upper 60s to low 70s for most.
BATON ROUGE, LA

