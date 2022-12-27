ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Salon

Expert: Leaked memo suggests Sinema violated ethics rule by making aides perform “personal tasks”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., arrives for a senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) According to a 37-page memo obtained by the Daily Beast, new staffers going to work for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., are expected to attend to a multitude of personal tasks for the first-term senator -- and that is raising the eyebrows of some government watchdogs.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans

On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police

As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...

Comments / 0

Community Policy