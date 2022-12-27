Read full article on original website
Kari Lake mocked for story about UPS driver “devastated” that “they stole another election” from her
Defeated Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Tuesday invited ridicule when she claimed that a local UPS driver was "devastated" by her loss last month to Arizona Governor-elect Katie Hobbs. "UPS guy just told us he is 'devastated' that they 'stole another election' and asked how he could help,"...
James Carville Dismisses ‘Stupid and Ignorant’ Kari Lake for Lawsuit to Overturn Arizona Election
Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn her defeat in the midterm election for Arizona governor was scoffed at by Democrat strategist James Carville, who told CNN’s Jim Acosta that her attempts to spread distrust in the electoral process shouldn’t be the biggest story in Arizona. “All right, Kari...
Kari Lake 'Expert' Witness Gets Testy In Court When Pushed To Admit Facts
The witness, Clay Parikh, has previously spoken at election denial events organized by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.
Kari Lake vows to 'burn it to the ground' as a judge considers her election lawsuit
On Monday, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge heard arguments on whether to toss out Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging the election. So naturally, on Sunday Lake had a message for Maricopa County and the "crooks" who run elections. ...
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Legal experts: Trump attorneys may throw him under the bus after DOJ moves to hold them in contempt
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold former President Donald Trump's legal team in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering him to return all classified documents in his possession, sources told The Washington Post. U.S. District Court Judge Beryl...
Trump lawyers' bid to delay trial over "pyramid scheme" lawsuit just backfired on his 2024 campaign
A federal lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump and his family of promoting a pyramid scheme will finally go to trial on Jan. 29, 2024 – at the start of a presidential election year. The lawsuit, which was anonymously filed in Oct. 2018, alleges that the Trump Corporation promoted...
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Trump Just Announced What He Plans to Do If He Wins 2024 Election
On Thursday, the former president announced his plans to attack censorship and protect free speech in a video posted to his Truth Social account.
“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
Washington Examiner
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
MySanAntonio
Justice Department tried to hide report warning that private border wall in Texas could collapse
This article is co-published with ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. A private border wall built along the Rio Grande in South Texas could collapse during extreme flooding, according to a federally commissioned inspection report that the government sought to keep secret for more than a year.
Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Michael Steele warned about what could come next from the far-right Georgia Republican.
Expert: Leaked memo suggests Sinema violated ethics rule by making aides perform “personal tasks”
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., arrives for a senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) According to a 37-page memo obtained by the Daily Beast, new staffers going to work for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., are expected to attend to a multitude of personal tasks for the first-term senator -- and that is raising the eyebrows of some government watchdogs.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Pelosi's daughter talks blaming father's hammer attack on Republicans
On Thursday's episode of The View, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) daughter Alexandra shared her perspective on who is to blame for the recent assault on her father with a hammer. "A lot of Republicans feel that it’s not fair to say you can blame this kind of attack on...
Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff
In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
Washington Examiner
Liz Cheney slams Republicans who rejected gold medal honors for Jan. 6 police
As lawmakers hosted the Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony to honor the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) criticized a handful of Republicans who shunned the ceremony by voting against it earlier this year. “I don't see how anybody with any...
Democrats’ lead in U.S. Senate ends as Arizona lawmaker registers as independent
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona announced Friday that she has registered as an independent, but she does not plan to caucus with Republicans, ensuring Democrats will retain their narrow majority in the Senate. Sinema, who has modeled her political approach on the renegade style...
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
Retired Army General Announces Run for Top Republican Position
Photo byU.S. Army Visual Information Specialist Eric Steen via Public Domain. Retired Army General Don Bolduc says that he is running for a top Republican position following his loss in a bid for U.S. Senate in the 2022 midterm elections, The Hill reports.
