Colorado State

247Sports

Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt set for Tuesday decision

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt made December official visits to Nebraska and Maryland, and those are two of his primary suitors heading into Tuesday's college unveiling during the Under Armour All-America Game. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG prospect also has Rutgers, Penn State and Georgia Tech as...
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear

The Tennessee Titans have a decision to make for Week 18 of the NFL season, and it’s one that should now be clear. Tennessee on Thursday placed quarterback Ryan Tannehill on injured reserve. Tannehill has an ankle injury and will miss at least four weeks, which would prevent him from playing until the AFC Championship... The post Titans’ answer for which quarterback to play in Week 18 is clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NASHVILLE, TN
WOOD TV8

NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Turf At Pinstripe Bowl Looks Awful On Thursday

Fewer than 24 hours ago, the Oregon Duck and North Carolina Tar Heels faced off in the Holiday Bowl from Petco Park. Unfortunately, the field conditions were left lacking. There were visible gaps between sections of the turf and chunks of the field flaked off by the end of the game.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Alex Palczewski appreciating final week of his Illini career: 'It's awesome to take advantage of it'

TAMPA, Fla. — Somewhere tucked in a room in Boston, Alex Palczewski sat down and pondered his future roughly a year ago. What was his path? The NFL? He had already been in college for a long time. Like, a long time. That road was more than fair. Expected, really. But the opportunity for a sixth season was staring him in the face, at the exact right time.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

