Ohio sports betting is now live in the great state of Ohio and customers new to FanDuel Sportsbook can get a tremendous offer. This offer from FanDuel lets new customers get $200 in Bonus bets on launch day. We’ll also see if the Bengals can make another playoff run. Click the link below to find out more about FanDuel’s new customer Ohio offer. Get the FanDuel Promo CodeCheck out the Best Sportsbook Promo Codes This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook...

OHIO STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO