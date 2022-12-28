Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health ResolutionsDeanLandAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Related
adventuresinatlanta.com
ATLANTA OYSTER FEST 2023
Enjoy a great selection of Oysters, beer, wine, mimosas, brunch punch, seltzer, live music and DJ Qtip. Tickets include entry and entertainment, souvenir cup, and all alcohol samples. Food costs extra. Tickets are $45 Advance, $50 after Jan. 26, $60 day of event. First 500 are $35. Early Entry Tickets...
Five things to do in Atlanta for New Year’s Eve 2022
Here’s five things to do on New Year’s Eve 2022. With 2023 approaching, many are trying to decide what to do for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. While there are various activities and places to go to ring in the new year, here are five things to do for NYE this Saturday: After a three-year […] The post Five things to do in Atlanta for New Year’s Eve 2022 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
AccessAtlanta
Don’t sleep on Snooze, Atlanta’s newest brunch spot
If you’re in the metro Atlanta area and looking for a tasty breakfast or brunch spot, don’t sleep on Snooze A.M. Eatery. The modern diner is a great place to share a delicious and environmentally responsible breakfast or brunch in Atlanta. From classic breakfast dishes such as pancakes,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
PEACH DROP 2023: Everything you need to know about the NYE celebration
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s official New Year’s Eve celebration is back this year and it’s happening at Underground Atlanta. Here’s everything you need to know. WHAT IS THE PEACH DROP?. The Peach Drop is Atlanta’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration. The previous annual...
tourcounsel.com
Lenox Square | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia
With over 60 years of history, Lenox Square is one of the best places to shop in Atlanta. In conjunction with Phipps Plaza (5 minutes away) they combine an excellent range of shops as there are brands of all kinds. In the first place, the boutiques of large luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry and Fendi stand out. You can also see the latest in the world of fashion at Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's department stores. But that's not all, as there are other European and American clothing brands that you will like, such as Psycho Bunny, Diesel, Scotch & Soda or Anthropologie.
Eater
The Best Meals From Atlanta Restaurants in 2022
As 2022 draws to a close, and, as is tradition, Eater surveyed Atlanta food writers and restaurant critics as well as surveyed readers on everything from their favorite new restaurant or pop-up and best meal of the year to what they hope to start seeing on the Atlanta dining scene in 2023. We’ve already asked Atlanta food writers and Eater readers to name the best new restaurants and pop-ups of 2022. Now, they shout out their best meals at Atlanta restaurants this year.
luxury-houses.net
Luxury Living Meets Functional Perfection at This $6.88M Spectacular Contemporary English Estate in Atlanta, GA
The Estate in Atlanta is a blend between traditional fittings and contemporary finishes, now available for sale. This home located at 914 Buckingham Cir NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 10,300 square feet of living spaces. Call William Mueller – Sage Real Estate Advisors, LLC – (Phone: (404) 419-6255) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
Developers explore reusing metro Atlanta’s aging office towers
There are plenty of office-to-residential conversion examples, including many in downtown Atlanta, but these projects remain a market niche.
luxury-houses.net
Luxury Awaits in This $5.85 Beautiful Home in Alpharetta, GA With 250 Feet of Lake Frontage
The Home in Alpharetta features a slate roof, copper gutters, a gourmet kitchen, two primary suites, an outdoor kitchen, pool and so much more, now available for sale. This home located at 1220 Troon Ct, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Qunning Rong – Keller Williams North Atlanta – (Phone: (770) 663-7291) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Alpharetta.
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The verdict on 3 new Atlanta restaurants: Palo Santo, Mambo Zombi, and the Bite of Korea
A modern Mexican restaurant with style to spare, a funky Edgewood Avenue cocktail lounge, and Korean street food in Tucker. The post The verdict on 3 new Atlanta restaurants: Palo Santo, Mambo Zombi, and the Bite of Korea appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
One Georgia City Named Among The Top 10 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Guess what Atlanta Googled most in 2022? Amazingly, not ‘285′
Never let it be said Atlantans don’t love a good mind-body exercise. After all, we drive I-285 daily....
Developer breaks ground on Westside project with nearly 600 apartments
A row of industrial buildings in Atlanta’s fast-growing Westside will soon become hundreds of apartments offering a mixed-use lifestyle.
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes
The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'The Crown' Star Dies
The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
Clayton County hosting multiple water distribution events on Wednesday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Communities in the metro Atlanta area are continuing to host water distribution events amid water system issues. On Wednesday, Clayton County will host two water giveaways from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Riverdale and Jonesboro. One case of water will be provided per vehicle...
Here’s where you can get free bottled water in metro Atlanta today
ATLANTA — Counties all over metro Atlanta are working to repair pipes that burst as a result of bitter cold temperatures over the weekend. Some counties are offering free bottled water to residents until their taps are flowing again. Most counties and cities are requiring residents to show proof...
The Head Of The Chick-Fil-A Foundation Is Leaving To Start His Own Nonprofit
Rodney Bullard, who has served as the head of the Chick-Fil-A Foundation for more than a decade is leaving the organization to start his own nonprofit. Bullard told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that he is leaving his post as the foundation’s executive director and vice president of social responsibility to focus on “a passion of mine.”
capitalbnews.org
AMC Closed, but You Have Some Options. We Explain.
Residents in Atlanta and the metro area are still reeling from Wellstar Health System’s stunning decision to close Atlanta Medical Center. After the hospital closed its doors on Nov. 1, the city and state lost one of its few trauma units, an active labor and delivery unit, emergency services, and even primary care doctors. Nearby hospitals are dealing with the fallout, taking on an influx of new patients. Former patients and staff have told Capital B Atlanta about the personal and professional challenges that the loss of AMC brings.
Comments / 0