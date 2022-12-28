ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA OYSTER FEST 2023

Enjoy a great selection of Oysters, beer, wine, mimosas, brunch punch, seltzer, live music and DJ Qtip. Tickets include entry and entertainment, souvenir cup, and all alcohol samples. Food costs extra. Tickets are $45 Advance, $50 after Jan. 26, $60 day of event. First 500 are $35. Early Entry Tickets...
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Five things to do in Atlanta for New Year’s Eve 2022

Here’s five things to do on New Year’s Eve 2022. With 2023 approaching, many are trying to decide what to do for their New Year’s Eve celebrations. While there are various activities and places to go to ring in the new year, here are five things to do for NYE this Saturday: After a three-year […] The post Five things to do in Atlanta for New Year’s Eve 2022 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Don’t sleep on Snooze, Atlanta’s newest brunch spot

If you’re in the metro Atlanta area and looking for a tasty breakfast or brunch spot, don’t sleep on Snooze A.M. Eatery. The modern diner is a great place to share a delicious and environmentally responsible breakfast or brunch in Atlanta. From classic breakfast dishes such as pancakes,...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

PEACH DROP 2023: Everything you need to know about the NYE celebration

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s official New Year’s Eve celebration is back this year and it’s happening at Underground Atlanta. Here’s everything you need to know. WHAT IS THE PEACH DROP?. The Peach Drop is Atlanta’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration. The previous annual...
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Lenox Square | Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia

With over 60 years of history, Lenox Square is one of the best places to shop in Atlanta. In conjunction with Phipps Plaza (5 minutes away) they combine an excellent range of shops as there are brands of all kinds. In the first place, the boutiques of large luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Prada, Burberry and Fendi stand out. You can also see the latest in the world of fashion at Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's department stores. But that's not all, as there are other European and American clothing brands that you will like, such as Psycho Bunny, Diesel, Scotch & Soda or Anthropologie.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

The Best Meals From Atlanta Restaurants in 2022

As 2022 draws to a close, and, as is tradition, Eater surveyed Atlanta food writers and restaurant critics as well as surveyed readers on everything from their favorite new restaurant or pop-up and best meal of the year to what they hope to start seeing on the Atlanta dining scene in 2023. We’ve already asked Atlanta food writers and Eater readers to name the best new restaurants and pop-ups of 2022. Now, they shout out their best meals at Atlanta restaurants this year.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Luxury Living Meets Functional Perfection at This $6.88M Spectacular Contemporary English Estate in Atlanta, GA

The Estate in Atlanta is a blend between traditional fittings and contemporary finishes, now available for sale. This home located at 914 Buckingham Cir NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 10,300 square feet of living spaces. Call William Mueller – Sage Real Estate Advisors, LLC – (Phone: (404) 419-6255) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Luxury Awaits in This $5.85 Beautiful Home in Alpharetta, GA With 250 Feet of Lake Frontage

The Home in Alpharetta features a slate roof, copper gutters, a gourmet kitchen, two primary suites, an outdoor kitchen, pool and so much more, now available for sale. This home located at 1220 Troon Ct, Alpharetta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Qunning Rong – Keller Williams North Atlanta – (Phone: (770) 663-7291) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Alpharetta.
ALPHARETTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes

The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'The Crown' Star Dies

The Crown actor Stephen Greif died at age 78, it was announced Monday. Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta. Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
capitalbnews.org

AMC Closed, but You Have Some Options. We Explain.

Residents in Atlanta and the metro area are still reeling from Wellstar Health System’s stunning decision to close Atlanta Medical Center. After the hospital closed its doors on Nov. 1, the city and state lost one of its few trauma units, an active labor and delivery unit, emergency services, and even primary care doctors. Nearby hospitals are dealing with the fallout, taking on an influx of new patients. Former patients and staff have told Capital B Atlanta about the personal and professional challenges that the loss of AMC brings.
ATLANTA, GA

