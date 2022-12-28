Read full article on original website
‘Glass Onion’ Director Rian Johnson Says He’s “Pissed Off” to Have ‘Knives Out’ in the Title
Hollywood continues to be in an IP-driven moment, with an emphasis on reboots, sequels and branded product, but Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery director Rian Johnson wishes that he could have trimmed a few words from that title. During an interview with The Atlantic that published online Monday, Johnson said that he strived to make both the current Netflix film and Lionsgate’s original 2019 hit Knives Out feel like complete stories that can exist on their own. Daniel Craig, who plays tenacious detective Benoit Blanc, is the only returning castmember for the sequel, which is simply titled as Glass...
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Falls Short of Netflix’s Top 5 Movie Debuts
It looks like a lot of people spent their holiday weekend with Detective Benoit Blanc and the rest of the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery gang, as the film has officially become Netflix’s sixth biggest movie debut. While the Rian Johnson film did not make it in the Top 5, it still raked in 82.1 million hours watched within its first three days on the streaming platform. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Glass Onion, which came to Netflix on Dec. 23 after a brief stint in theaters back in November, trails behind the Sandra Bullock-led drama The Unforgivable (85.96 million hours), which is currently...
Daniel Craig disgruntled by the frenzy over Chris Evans’ Knives Out sweater: ‘I don’t understand’
Daniel Craig has admitted he has no idea why people are so enamoured by his co-star Chris Evans’ knitwear in Knives Out. The British actor returns to his role as suave detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to director Rian Johnson’s critically adored 2019 film.In the original movie, much was made about the wardrobe for certain characters, in particular the white fisherman’s knit jumper worn by Evans’ character, Ransom Drysdale. Such was the frenzy over the sweater that it was reported Irish retailer Blarney Woollen Mills, which has sold traditional Celtic knitwear since...
Popculture
Daniel Craig Lines up His Next Big Movie Role
Daniel Craig is teaming up with another director known for their singular style. The former James Bond actor has signed up to star in Luca Guadagnino's film adaptation of William S. Burroughs' novel Queer. Guadagnino is best known for his films A Bigger Slash, Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 Suspira remake, and his latest, Bones and All.
Popculture
Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal's Incredible Thriller Is No. 2 on Netflix Right Now
It may be nearly a decade since its release, but Prisoners is finding plenty of love in the year 2022. The Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal-starring thriller recently made its way to Netflix, where is now enjoying newfound success among streamers who have helped push Prisoners to the top of Netflix's streaming charts.
theplaylist.net
Rian Johnson Says He Wanted To Give ‘Last Jedi’ A “Hell Of An Ending” Because IP-Driven Storytelling Is Typically Horrible
It has been five long years since the release of Rian Johnson’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Thankfully, over the past year or so, it feels like the discourse surrounding it has tempered a bit and people aren’t ready to murder each other on social media if you even mention the film. That said, there are still a lot of opinions out there about ‘The Last Jedi.’ And in a recent interview, Rian Johnson is here to at least talk about his intentions with the film, whether or not you believe he was successful.
Where to Stream ‘Knives Out’ Before Watching ‘Glass Onion’ on Netflix
Do you need to stream Knives Out before watching Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery? Not exactly, as the two movies are standalones, along with the forthcoming threequel. However, these two make for a solid double feature. Written and directed by Rian Johnson, both movies follow the exploits of the beloved detective, Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig, and are certified crowd pleasers. The first installment follows Benoit while he investigates the Thrombey family after the death of their wealthy patriarch, Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), on the night of his 85th birthday party. The second movie abandons the cold Massachusetts weather for...
10 of the most cringeworthy moments in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is a funny, insightful murder mystery. Unfortunately, there are a few moments that let the Netflix movie down.
A.V. Club
Glass Onion is not not about Elon Musk, says Rian Johnson
If Edward Norton’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’s character Miles—a tech-bro billionaire who loves fancy toys, expensive homes, and his own too-big-to-fail ideas—looks familiar, well... According to director Rian Johnson, the man-child at the center of Glass Onion’s murder mystery isn’t based on Twitter’s tech-bro-in-chief,...
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date
“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio. The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
Glass Onion viewers applaud Rian Johnson for Daniel Craig’s ‘powerful’ movie line
One particular line from director Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has left viewers in deep rumination.Johnson’s recently released Knives Out sequel once again follows Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc, this time as he’s invited to tech billionaire Miles Bron’s (Ed Norton) private Greek island, along with seven of Bron’s other close friends.When one of them turns up dead, Detective Blanc is tapped in to solve the case.Warning, potential spoilers to followEarly on in the movie, while the eclectic group recounts to Detective Blanc how they all became connected, Janelle Monáe’s character jumps in to argue that...
Collider
'Glass Onion' Director Rian Johnson Explains the Film's Final Shot
Editors Note: This article contains spoilers for Glass Onion. Rian Johnson's Knives Out sequel sees Daniel Craig reprise his role as sought-after investigator Benoit Blanc delving into another mystery, this time involving "disruptors" Miles Bron (Edward Norton) and Andi Brand (Janelle Monáe), both of whom are caught up in a messy rich people problem. Called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has had its fair share of incredible shots throughout its over two-hour runtime, but the one that has caught the eyes of viewers and critics alike is the film's final shot with Monáe positioned in the same way as Leonardo da Vinci's portrait painting Mona Lisa. In an interview with The Wrap, the director discussed the connection between Monáe and the world's most famous painting, as well as its significance in the film.
Glass Onion: Knives Out sequel fails to crack Netflix top five – falling behind some surprising titles
Despite all the buzz surrounding Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the film has failed to break into Netflix’s illustrious film club.Rian Johnson’s sequel to his 2019 murder mystery film has proven to be a hit among audiences, with the film receiving mostly favourable reviews.Glass Onion was released on Netflix on 23 December. It streamed 82.1 million hours in the first three days, the streaming service announced on Tuesday (27 December).This figure makes Glass Onion the streaming giant’s sixth biggest film debut, narrowly missing out on a top five position.The film follows behind Sandra Bullock’s 2021 film The Unforgivable...
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Margot Robbie’s Pirates Movie Might Happen After All
Watch: Margot Robbie's Female-Led Pirates of the Caribbean Spinoff SCRAPPED. Margot Robbie may get her pirate's life after all. In November, the Suicide Squad star told Vanity Fair that she believed her Pirates of the Caribbean movie appeared to be dead in the water. But now, producer Jerry Bruckheimer is saying not so fast.
Popculture
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
Collider
Rian Johnson Was "In Heaven" Over Those 'Glass Onion' Cameos
There's no doubt about the success of Rian Johnson's newest murder mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, following its blistering one-week run in theaters over the week of Thanksgiving, the film has seen record success on Netflix over its December streaming debut. However, what might be surprising to some of the film's fans is the cameo appearance of the two now-late legends Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury as members of detective Benoit Blanc's virtual gaming group. And apparently, their decision to appear in the film, albeit in cameo form, was quite a shock to Johnson himself as well.
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To Eric Eisenberg
2022 was a horrific, gross, weird, wonderful, sharp and fantastic year at the movies.
Paramount+ Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Its Most-Watched Movie in Streaming Premiere
After dominating the box office this year, “Top Gun: Maverick” has finally hit Paramount+ seven months after its theatrical premiere. And even with the long, long gap between release and streaming — as well as its ready availability on VOD platforms — the blockbuster has become the most watched Paramount+ film in its premiere weekend, Paramount Studios announced Wednesday. That’s even despite its continued success on platforms like iTunes, where “Top Gun: Maverick” currently sits at #2. “The runaway success of this film across theatrical, digital and now in streaming is an undeniable proof point demonstrating the power of Paramount’s multi-platform...
Nothing About Shooting ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Was Simple
The audience cheered and stomped throughout a sold-out screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” at this year’s EnergaCamerimage, an annual festival in Poland dedicated to celebrating the art of cinematography. After the screening everyone at the festival wanted to know how cinematographer Claudio Miranda, who was in attendance, shot the aerial sequences. In an interview with IndieWire, the legendary cameraman was clear: Nothing was simple shooting “Top Gun: Maverick” — not the fighter jets, the aircraft carriers, not even an opening bar sequence that introduces the characters. Although the dogfights were prevised [Previsualisation], Miranda revealed that a lot of the previs was...
TechRadar
The best HBO Max family movies: the best films for all ages
Are you looking for the best HBO Max family movies? If you are, we've got a really handy guide for you. HBO Max is best known for its prestige drama, with iconic shows like House Of The Dragon, The Sopranos, Succession, and The White Lotus among its sizable TV contingent. However, it also has a meaty catalog of movies, with numerous family-friendly flicks to watch alongside your kids.
