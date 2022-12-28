Read full article on original website
Related
Check It Out! A Minnesota Man Appeared On The TV Hit ‘Yellowstone’
The show Yellowstone has been going strong now on the Paramount Network for some time, heck it has even brought out a clothing line and spinoffs. One thing that it hasn't done, until now, is have a Minnesotan appear during the show. Well, you can now check that one off your Yellowstone bingo card.
boreal.org
How Minnesota Appeared in Film and TV in 2022
This year gave us everything from an intimate documentary with a homegrown pop star, to a show that took on the Minnesota State Fair, and a locally filmed Christmas special. The Apple TV+ anthology series Little America adapts real-life immigrant stories across the country to show the vast amount of experiences our nation contains. One episode in its second season visits Minnesota, illuminating chef Jamal Hashi’s experience and runaway success with introducing camel-on-a-stick at the State Fair in 2010. It’s historic too for depicting what is believed to be the first major Hollywood studio production of Somali life in the U.S. or Minnesota, and also features Somali actors and writers (some who have local ties).
mprnews.org
A midnight ‘bobber drop’ and 10 other unique New Year’s Eve parties
What’s the most Minnesota thing you could enlarge and drop from a high point at midnight on New Year’s Eve? According to the Midway Saloon in St. Paul, it’s a fishing bobber. Georgia has a peach, Texas a cowboy boot and now, Minnesota has a fishing bobber...
minnesotamonthly.com
New Northwoods Camper Cabins Blend Modern and Rustic
State parks are the pride of Minnesota. The state has the second-oldest state park system in the country, starting with Itasca State Park in 1891, and nearly 10 million people visit the 66 parks each year, while over a million of these visitors spend the night. Despite their popularity, Minnesota state parks face a dilemma—their aging infrastructure gets older each year. How does the state park system keep tradition and heritage alive, while modernizing at the same time?
WTIP
It Happens Here – Episode 11 – 90 Million Acres
In this episode of “It Happens Here,” U of MN Professor Brenda Child discusses the role that the Federal Boarding School system played in the dispossession of Native American people from their homelands. She also explains the connection between federally-run boarding schools and the establishment of government land policy toward Native American tribes as enforced by the Allotment(Dawes) Act of 1887 through the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Downtown Minneapolis, MN
Downtown Minneapolis is part of the Central Minneapolis community in Hennepin County. As a business and cultural district, Downtown Minneapolis offers a vibrant atmosphere where tourists can grasp the local scene well. Also near the area are several industrial and historical districts that tell the rich story of how Minneapolis...
minnesotamonthly.com
Jason’s Picks for Clean Eating in the Twin Cities and Beyond
Trying to lose weight and get healthy is hard. Trying to lose weight and get healthy as a food critic is really hard. I’ve struggled with my weight since I was a fourth grader shopping for jeans in the husky section of Venture. Six months ago, I started re-examining my lifestyle: going out to eat three or four times a week, sharing a bottle of wine with my wife almost nightly, plus sampling cocktails, appetizers, and desserts for my job—you get the idea. Dining out isn’t just what I do here at Minnesota Monthly; it’s what my wife and I have always done for entertainment.
Native victims of mass execution remembered in Minnesota
The Dakota 38+2 memorial runners met the horseback riders in southwestern Minnesota the day after Christmas. ‘It’s important to learn about history. This ride and run keep that history alive’
fox29.com
Minnesota grandpa builds 200-foot sledding course for grandkids
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A grandfather in Minnesota built his grandchildren their own personal sledding course. Nicole Warner shot the video on Dec. 19, which shows her father, Steve, finishing up the course before some of his grandchildren test it out. They've since named it "Papa Bear Plunge" after their grandfather.
Stranger offers CO couple ride home from Minnesota amid Southwest fiasco
The website Flight Aware shows Southwest Airlines canceled another 25,000 flights on Wednesday, and up to 15,000 flights never took off since the meltdown began a week ago. The travel troubles are forcing people to either drive to their destinations or wait it out. And in one case, it led to an unexpected friendship"Like everybody, we were trying to get flights on any airline that could get us out of Minnesota," said Annie Brunner, who came for Christmas with her wife, Megan.They ended up getting stranded in Minnesota for two days as their Southwest flights to Denver kept getting canceled....
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
KARE
WeatherMinds: Which animals hibernate in Minnesota?
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Right now, millions of animals are in a deep sleep across Minnesota and Wisconsin, a process called hibernation. And while black bears are probably the most famous hibernators, lots of other species are in the thick of a long winter nap, like woodchucks, chipmunks, bats, turtles, snakes, lizards, frogs and toads, and countless insects, tics and spiders.
Ice Palace wowing crowds at Delano winery
DELANO, Minn. – There's a new winter attraction that just opened in Delano. The two-acre Ice Palace is on the site of Fountain Hill Winery. The Ice Palace originated in Idaho, where it's been a popular attraction for the last five years. The owners thought Minnesota would be a perfect place to expand. "Minnesota is known for its winters. You guys have so much fun winter activities, we wanted to add the ice palace into that culture here," said Ice Palace CEO Brigham Youngstrom.Youngstrom ended up connecting with Fountain Hill Winery & Vineyard owner Juston Dooley."We definitely discussed, you know, kind...
boreal.org
Minnesota trucker Gerald Popp up for driver of the year after a life on the road
Gerald "Red" Popp and his newest truck. Courtesy photo. By Cathy Wurzer, Britt Aamodt and Sam Stroozas from Minnesota Public Radio News • December 28, 2022. Gerald “Red” Popp has been a trucker for most of his life. “Anywhere the load goes, we go,” he said.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
macaronikid.com
FREE Minnesota History Pass to the MNHS Sites and Museums
Sixth graders can go to any MNHS location for FREE! It's a great way for children to explore history during non-school hours. Any child who is in 6th grade during the 2022-23 school year is eligible for this pass. The pass provides free admittance for the 6th grader (not parents or siblings) to Minnesota Historical Society sites and museums through August 31, 2023. Not valid for field trips, paid programs or specially priced exhibits.
mnprairieroots.com
Dealing with derailed plans & loss at Christmas
SATURDAY MORNING I OPENED the blinds to a winter landscape awash in brilliant sunlight. That’s not particularly unusual for December in Minnesota. But what proved different were the two pillars of light flanking the sun with a rainbow arcing between. Sun dogs glared stronger than the center sun and I couldn’t stop looking at the scene.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Dec. 27
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and the number of cases identified through PCR testing remained on par with the previous week's data. Here's a look at the numbers for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. The 7-day moving average is tough to...
KNOX News Radio
Potential changes to MN voting laws
An explosion of new election-related legislation followed former President Donald Trump’s claims about losing the 2020 presidential election due to fraud. Next year is shaping up to be another busy one for state legislatures seeking to change voting laws. Democrats are readying bills that would make it easier to vote in Michigan and Minnesota, two states where they won control of the statehouses in November.
tcbmag.com
Did the Booze Boom Bust?
Over one week in October, Craft & Crew Hospitality, a restaurant group that owns six spots across the Twin Cities, sold 500 nonalcoholic beverages. We’re not talking Coca-Cola here—we’re talking about a well-crafted mixed drink or a nonalcoholic beer or wine. This is in addition to the sale of 200 THC beverages, which only became an option at the restaurant after Minnesota’s July law change. Over the same period last year, the company sold fewer than 100 nonalcoholic (NA) beverages.
