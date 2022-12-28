Read full article on original website
Tate Britain Commissions Artist Keith Piper to Respond to ‘Distressing’ Rex Whistler Mural
In 2020, Tate Britain in London closed its restaurant after many claimed that a 100-year-old painting adorning its walls contained overt racist imagery. This week, the museum announced that the space will reopen with the mural intact, but accompanied by a new artwork by British artist Keith Piper that responds to its controversy. The latest reopening date provided by Tate is fall 2023. The space will no longer serve as the museum’s restaurant. The mural, entitled The Expedition in Pursuit of Rare Meats, was painted in 1927 by the British painter Rex Whistler. It forms the entire interior of the restaurant, and...
Tributes pour in across the globe for World Cup great ‘King’ Pele
Tributes have poured in from across the globe to Brazil great Pele following his death at the age of 82.The three-time World Cup winner died on Thursday having been in hospital in Sao Paulo since late November.Pele, widely regarded as the best footballer to have graced the game, was a prodigious scorer of goals, and is credited with 1,281 of them across the length of his career by the official Fifa website.A tweet from the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) read simply “King Pele”, accompanied by three crown emojis.The country’s government announced it would hold three days of national mourning for...
National Gallery Slammed for Restoration of Piero della Francesca Nativity Scene
The National Gallery of London recently revealed the fruits of a three-year-long restoration of Piero della Francesca’s Nativity (1475). But the effort to fix areas of the badly damaged painting has received a less than enthusiastic response from some notable critics, who have claimed the restoration was botched. In a recent review, Jonathan Jones, a critic for The Guardian, went so far as to say that the National Gallery had “ruined Christmas” in their “clumsy and plodding, if not downright comical,” restoration. One thing is clear, however, and that is that the painting was in dire need of care. When the...
operawire.com
Jorge de León Sings First Encore at Teatro Giusepe Verdi di Salerno
Spanish tenor Jorge de León has sung the first encore in his career. On Dec. 26, the tenor was asked for a “bis” at the end of his “Nessun Dorma” in “Turandot” at the Teatro Giuseppe Verdi de Salerno. De León was making his company debut with a cast that includes soprano Oksana Dyka in the title role, and Lianna Haroutounian as Liú.
This New Art-Filled Hotel Is Like a Living Gallery in One of Mexico’s Most Charming Towns
It’s not every day that you get to sleep in the shadow of an original work by Pedro Friedeberg, arguably Mexico’s greatest Surrealist master. But La Valise San Miguel de Allende, which debuted in September as the latest addition to the celebrated La Valise hotel collection, teems with his art—specifically, fanciful carvings that adorn the walls of its alluring common areas and six sumptuous suites. For Yves Naman, founder of Namron Hospitality, La Valise’s parent company, opening an outpost in San Miguel was a natural next move: Given its rarefied reputation as an international arts center, it dovetails nicely with the brand’s...
thetasteedit.com
Experience the Authentic Roman Pasta in Trastevere
Looking for some of the best pasta in Rome? This hidden gem is tucked away off a side street in the heart of Trastevere and has been serving up traditional Roman cuisine for decades. They have a limited menu focused on classic Roman pasta and there’s always a line.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Aganorsa Leaf Supreme Leaf Rounded Toro Coming in February
Aganorsa Leaf has announced the sixth size of the Aganorsa Leaf Supreme Leaf will be a 6 x 52 Rounded Toro. It marks the first time a rounded format has been released nationally in the Supreme Leaf line as all previous national releases of the Supreme Leaf have been box-pressed. This will also be the first Supreme Leaf release in a year. The company says retailers can begin placing orders in January with the cigars shipping the following month.
Suzanne Tarasiève, Veteran French Gallerist with Renowned Flair, Has Died at 73
Suzanne Tarasiève, a veteran Parisian gallery owner known for her championship of avant-garde artists and distinctive style, died of cancer this week. She was 73. “Suzanne passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by her family, loved ones and the works of the artists she accompanied throughout her life,” Galerie Suzanne Tarasieve posted on its Facebook page on December 27. “Her joie de vivre, her fantasy, her inexhaustible energy and her contagious love for art will be missed by all.” The daughter of a radio electrician father and a seamstress mother, Tarasiève grew up in the central French region of Berry. Her...
monovisions.com
Vintage: Historic B&W photos of Towns in Bavaria, Germany (1890s)
When Bavaria became part of the newly formed German Empire, this action was considered controversial by Bavarian nationalists who had wanted to retain independence from the rest of Germany, as had Austria. As Bavaria had a heavily Catholic majority population, many people resented being ruled by the mostly Protestant northerners...
back2stonewall.com
Gay History – December 28, 1888: German Director F. W. Murnau of “Nosferatu” Fame is Born
Friedrich Wilhelm Murnau was born December 28th, 1888. An openly gay German director, he is best known for his work Nosferatu, and on the film Sunrise, widely regarded as one of the greatest films ever made. Born Friedrich Wilhelm Plumpe in the Bielefeld, Province of Westphalia. Plumpe would take the...
Food Beast
Only A Few People In The World Can Make 'Threads Of God', The World's Rarest Pasta
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, who claims to have been making pasta for over 20 years, gave up after two hours of trying to make su filindeu, or 'Threads of God', the rarest pasta in the world. Not even a machine made by the Barilla pasta company could replicate the extraordinary technique required to make it.
hypebeast.com
Takashi Murakami Presents First Solo Exhibition in Dubai
Complementing Perrotin’s new gallery in the UAE. Dubai likes to do things big. Massive skyscrapers, luxury dining, supercars, manmade islands — some of the many features that have come to symbolize the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). To inaugurate its new outpost in Dubai, Perrotin is aptly showcasing one of Japan’s most celebrated contemporary artists, Takashi Murakami, as he makes his solo exhibition debut in the region.
a-z-animals.com
The Flag of The Netherlands: History, Meaning, and Symbolism
The Netherlands is a beautiful country with an interesting flag and a long and deep history. The people living in this country are called the Dutch. Interesting fact, dutch men are the world’s tallest people. The country also offers lots of beautiful sights to see with miles and miles of safe bike lanes.
