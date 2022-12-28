ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

The Emotional Life of Jesus

Great religious leaders—such as Jesus—often are not understood in the context of their emotional lives. An emotional analysis of Jesus suggests he likely felt great irritation, sadness, and compassion during his lifetime. Understanding the emotional life of Jesus may give some direction for what the Christian church is...
Libby Shively McAvoy

Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.
MedicalXpress

Research links addictive behavior to personality, psychopathology

Substance use disorder (SUD) includes dependence syndromes and harmful use of illicit drugs and alcohol. SUD is often complicated by a repetitive pattern of abstinence-reinstatement and psychiatric comorbidities. The personality traits of people with SUD may also be factors contributing to continuous use of substances. It is plausible that SUD reflects a complex interplay between substance use, dependence features, clinical symptoms and personality traits.
Libby Shively McAvoy

Attachment Styles and Relationships

Photo byy Envato Elements Purchased Image License FGP6X9TYSL. “Secure attachment is the foundation of the three big development lines: self-development, relational development, and emotional development.”~Daniel P. Brown.
Gillian May

Getting Sober Requires Confronting Grief

On January 14th, I will be 7 years sober. Enough time has passed that I no longer experience cravings or really think about drinking much at all. But there’s one thing that still lingers for me, and this may take more time to move through. I’ve had to say a lot of goodbyes in my quest to stay sober.
psychologytoday.com

How Does Gratitude Affect Your Relationship Over Time?

Showing and feeling gratitude is not the same. Researchers found that feeling your partner values you has the most positive impact. Depending on the expression's authenticity, feeling appreciated is a powerful means of sustaining a loving connection between partners. “I do little things for him, but I don’t think he...
Bella Rose

Relationships with selfish partners

A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
psychologytoday.com

How to Have a Happy and Healthy New Year

Many New Year's resolutions fail because people rely on willpower to meet unrealistic goals. Treating oneself well, instead of with harsh restrictions and self-scrutiny, enhances well-being and protects one's energy and health. Paying attention to one's thoughts and challenging negative self-talk is an important aspect of self-care. It’s that time...
marriage.com

What Healthy Black Love Looks Like

Black love is what black people will continue to cherish. It stems from history, heritage, culture, and the foundation of how they love so deeply, which this article is all about. History shows that during the slave trade, black people were denied marriage, and even if they were lucky enough...
wdfxfox34.com

Double rainbow meaning – Life, spirituality and purpose

Originally Posted On: https://thinkstrong.uk/double-rainbow-meaning-life-spirituality-and-purpose/. What is the story behind the double rainbow meaning?. We live in a highly demanding society, and often become consumed within our own thoughts and challenges, this can often cloud our judgment and ability to gain perspective, and we tend to forget that we are part of something much bigger.
KTEN.com

Helping Our Children Deal with Big Feelings and Emotions: 4 Tips or Practices We Can All Benefit From

Originally Posted On: https://www.stylesimpler.com/helping-our-children-deal-with-big-feelings-and-emotions-4-tips-or-practices-we-can-all-benefit-from/. Dealing with big feelings and emotions regardless of age is something we are tackle as we grow up. It takes practice and patience to learn how to handle big feelings and emotions. Fear is one of those emotions we all aim to keep at arm’s length. As grown-ups, we can struggle to manage our own fears, and in terms of our children, this can be greatly magnified. When our children feel scared, they want to be in our arms because it provides them security and reassurance. Children can be scared of many things; new places, the dark, or school, we have to teach our children tactics to ensure that they are resilient and learn techniques to cope . Here are some practices that may help your child deal with big feelings and emotions and possibly even yourself.
psychologytoday.com

Setting Boundaries With Your Self-Absorbed Adult Child

Self-absorbed adult children tend to be overly focused on their struggles and tend to take their angst out on their parents. Setting healthy boundaries goes a long way in helping your adult child out of their self-absorption. Be sure to let your adult child know you appreciate it when they...
Next Avenue

Recognizing the Signs of Burnout

The holidays are a time when many people get overstressed; here’s how to help yourself. I admit it. I recently had a meltdown. Between stress from finishing work for clients, I had all the Christmas stress: finishing painting crab shells (it's a Baltimore thing), decorating, writing cards, finishing shopping and wrapping everything.
Andy Monroe

Why Faith is Important

Faith can be an important aspect of one's life for a variety of reasons. Faith refers to a belief in something greater than oneself, such as a higher power or deity, and can take many different forms, including religious and spiritual beliefs.

