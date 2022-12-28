Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The Emotional Life of Jesus
Great religious leaders—such as Jesus—often are not understood in the context of their emotional lives. An emotional analysis of Jesus suggests he likely felt great irritation, sadness, and compassion during his lifetime. Understanding the emotional life of Jesus may give some direction for what the Christian church is...
How to Cultivate Happiness, Resilience, and Motivation
There are three powerful ingredients that make for a satisfying quality of life:. happiness, resilience, and motivation. Happiness is the state of being content and satisfied with what you have.
5 things to do to survive in an unhappy marriage
Marriage brings an inseparable union, mutual respect, companionship, happiness, and a lifetime of unforgettable loving memories. Or, that's what people tend to think while saying "I do".
4 Common Habits a Couples Therapist Is Begging You To Stop for the Sake of Your Relationship
With some reflection on a current or past relationship, you might be able to guess a few of the worst things to say or do to a partner—like name-call or criticize them in an argument, or offer up an ultimatum. But many of the bad habits that can break down a relationship over time are far less obvious or intentional in action.
Toxic Relationships in a Nutshell
Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License RNUYEKCMXP. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it means you are aware enough to see that you do not work well together as a couple, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. Sometimes, one partner causes toxicity, such as with a narcissist. In some cases, when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break-up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated, even if you are single, to spot the red flags when and if they occur.
MedicalXpress
Research links addictive behavior to personality, psychopathology
Substance use disorder (SUD) includes dependence syndromes and harmful use of illicit drugs and alcohol. SUD is often complicated by a repetitive pattern of abstinence-reinstatement and psychiatric comorbidities. The personality traits of people with SUD may also be factors contributing to continuous use of substances. It is plausible that SUD reflects a complex interplay between substance use, dependence features, clinical symptoms and personality traits.
Attachment Styles and Relationships
Photo byy Envato Elements Purchased Image License FGP6X9TYSL. “Secure attachment is the foundation of the three big development lines: self-development, relational development, and emotional development.”~Daniel P. Brown.
Getting Sober Requires Confronting Grief
On January 14th, I will be 7 years sober. Enough time has passed that I no longer experience cravings or really think about drinking much at all. But there’s one thing that still lingers for me, and this may take more time to move through. I’ve had to say a lot of goodbyes in my quest to stay sober.
psychologytoday.com
How Does Gratitude Affect Your Relationship Over Time?
Showing and feeling gratitude is not the same. Researchers found that feeling your partner values you has the most positive impact. Depending on the expression's authenticity, feeling appreciated is a powerful means of sustaining a loving connection between partners. “I do little things for him, but I don’t think he...
Relationships with selfish partners
A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
psychologytoday.com
How to Have a Happy and Healthy New Year
Many New Year's resolutions fail because people rely on willpower to meet unrealistic goals. Treating oneself well, instead of with harsh restrictions and self-scrutiny, enhances well-being and protects one's energy and health. Paying attention to one's thoughts and challenging negative self-talk is an important aspect of self-care. It’s that time...
7 Unexpected Tips We Learned From Relationship Therapists This Year for Boosting Connection and Intimacy
With IRL dating finally back on the table after months of alone (or near-alone) time during the beginning of the pandemic, many of us approached dating and relationships with a new level of intentionality in 2022. Here at Well+Good, we sought the expert tips of many relationship therapists to address all the new qualms and questions that arose as a result.
marriage.com
What Healthy Black Love Looks Like
Black love is what black people will continue to cherish. It stems from history, heritage, culture, and the foundation of how they love so deeply, which this article is all about. History shows that during the slave trade, black people were denied marriage, and even if they were lucky enough...
wdfxfox34.com
Double rainbow meaning – Life, spirituality and purpose
Originally Posted On: https://thinkstrong.uk/double-rainbow-meaning-life-spirituality-and-purpose/. What is the story behind the double rainbow meaning?. We live in a highly demanding society, and often become consumed within our own thoughts and challenges, this can often cloud our judgment and ability to gain perspective, and we tend to forget that we are part of something much bigger.
KTEN.com
Helping Our Children Deal with Big Feelings and Emotions: 4 Tips or Practices We Can All Benefit From
Originally Posted On: https://www.stylesimpler.com/helping-our-children-deal-with-big-feelings-and-emotions-4-tips-or-practices-we-can-all-benefit-from/. Dealing with big feelings and emotions regardless of age is something we are tackle as we grow up. It takes practice and patience to learn how to handle big feelings and emotions. Fear is one of those emotions we all aim to keep at arm’s length. As grown-ups, we can struggle to manage our own fears, and in terms of our children, this can be greatly magnified. When our children feel scared, they want to be in our arms because it provides them security and reassurance. Children can be scared of many things; new places, the dark, or school, we have to teach our children tactics to ensure that they are resilient and learn techniques to cope . Here are some practices that may help your child deal with big feelings and emotions and possibly even yourself.
Opinion: Unmonogamous Relationships Can Be Healthy When Explored Consensually
In college, I dated someone often referred to as “my best ex.”. James was outgoing and fun, extremely vivacious and driven, and at the beginning of our relationship, we had an absolute blast together.
psychologytoday.com
Setting Boundaries With Your Self-Absorbed Adult Child
Self-absorbed adult children tend to be overly focused on their struggles and tend to take their angst out on their parents. Setting healthy boundaries goes a long way in helping your adult child out of their self-absorption. Be sure to let your adult child know you appreciate it when they...
Next Avenue
Recognizing the Signs of Burnout
The holidays are a time when many people get overstressed; here’s how to help yourself. I admit it. I recently had a meltdown. Between stress from finishing work for clients, I had all the Christmas stress: finishing painting crab shells (it's a Baltimore thing), decorating, writing cards, finishing shopping and wrapping everything.
Why Faith is Important
Faith can be an important aspect of one's life for a variety of reasons. Faith refers to a belief in something greater than oneself, such as a higher power or deity, and can take many different forms, including religious and spiritual beliefs.
Comments / 0