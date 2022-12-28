IHG has two hotels in Krakow, Poland with Holiday Inn Krakow City Centre and Hotel Indigo Krakow Old Town. Both hotels are great locations for Krakow tourists with easy access to Old Town/Stare Miasto. Holiday Inn Krakow has more direct access to Old Town Square with only a 200 meter walk across the street into Planty, the nearly encircling green belt of trees and grass surrounding the dozens of residential, businesses and educational blocks of buildings creating Old Town Krakow. Planty is the space where medieval city walls and bastions stood for centuries until they were dismantled in the early 19th century. Most of the brick work of the old city walls has been replaced by greenery, park benches and plaques throughout the Planty showing historic fortifications.

