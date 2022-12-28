ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

newsnationnow.com

‘I wasn’t followed’: Idaho ride-share driver comes forward

(NewsNation) — The ride-share driver who brought Kaylee Goncalves and Maddie Mogen home before they were murdered shared exclusive details Friday with NewsNation about the drive home. A total of 40 days have passed since the killing of the four University of Idaho students, and a suspect has not...
MOSCOW, ID
CBS Denver

13 bison die after being struck by vehicles near Yellowstone

Just over a dozen bison were killed or had to be euthanized after they were struck by vehicles on U.S. Highway 191 just north of the town of West Yellowstone, the western entrance to Yellowstone National Park, officials said.West Yellowstone Police Chief Mike Gavagan said three vehicles, including a semitruck, hit the bison at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.Some bison were killed in the collisions and others were put down due to the severity of their injuries, leaving a total of 13 bison dead.No one in the vehicles was injured, NBC Montana reported.It was dark at the time of the crash, making it...
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Congress approves $35 million for Northwest Oregon projects

Northwest Oregon will receive $35 million for regional projects as part of a $1.7 trillion spending program approved late last week, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Beaverton, announced Friday. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden, who is expected to approve the legislations. The 1st Congressional District will receive $35...
OREGON STATE

