Zeeland, MI

MLive.com

WMU hockey captain makes history in GLI championship win over Ferris State

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jason Polin entered Wednesday’s Great Lakes Invitational championship game leading college hockey with 16 goals, and after another strong performance, the Western Michigan captain tightened his grip atop the national leaderboard. A night after netting three goals in WMU’s 8-1 win over Michigan Tech,...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Developer reimagines vacant Muskegon property

A $220 million redevelopment project is heading toward Muskegon. Parkland Properties last week said it acquired the Watermark Center, 930 Washington Ave. in downtown Muskegon. The 15-acre site includes 730,000 square feet of buildings, which was formerly the home of Shaw Walker Furniture Company. The furniture company closed in 1989,...
MUSKEGON, MI
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Pine Plantation, Kent County, Michigan, USA By Robert Betka

"The woods are lovely, dark and deep", goes the famous Robert Frost poem, and never more than on this cold and snowy December morning in west Michigan. A days-long snowstorm and low, leaden skies made scenic photography challenging until I decided to hike through this pine plantation in a nearby county park that hikers and cross-country skiers typically frequent.
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Jenison school teaches class outdoors year-round

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — There’s an early childhood learning center in Jenison giving young students a chance to spend a lot more time outside than just at recess. Students at the Kids First School in Hudsonville are enjoying class outside even when there’s snow and below-freezing temperatures.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
Fox17

Cars, building damaged in Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating after a shooting left a building and multiple cars in Kentwood damaged Monday night. The Kentwood Police Department says the incident happened before 7 p.m. near Drummond Boulevard and Breton Road. We’re told no one was hurt and no one has been arrested....
KENTWOOD, MI

