New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensSaugatuck, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
See photos of Muskegon’s OT basketball victory over Grand Rapids Catholic Central
MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon boys basketball defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central 81-79 in overtime on Wednesday, Dec. 28. It was the grand finale of the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame Holiday Classic at Reeths-Puffer High School in Muskegon Township. Muskegon’s Jordan Briggs scored the game-winning shot with about...
MLive.com
WMU hockey captain makes history in GLI championship win over Ferris State
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Jason Polin entered Wednesday’s Great Lakes Invitational championship game leading college hockey with 16 goals, and after another strong performance, the Western Michigan captain tightened his grip atop the national leaderboard. A night after netting three goals in WMU’s 8-1 win over Michigan Tech,...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
22 West Michigan businesses we said goodbye to in 2022
Citing rising costs, drained bank accounts and a labor force spread thin, some local businesses and restaurants shuttered their doors this year. Others cited retirements and new opportunities.
Rockford High School marching band heading to Rose Bowl parade after airline chaos
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Thousands of travelers across the country are facing travel headaches in airports following the weekend snowstorm. In Grand Rapids, a handful of flights were impacted including a Thursday flight that would have taken a portion of the Rockford High School marching band to California. They were...
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Developer reimagines vacant Muskegon property
A $220 million redevelopment project is heading toward Muskegon. Parkland Properties last week said it acquired the Watermark Center, 930 Washington Ave. in downtown Muskegon. The 15-acre site includes 730,000 square feet of buildings, which was formerly the home of Shaw Walker Furniture Company. The furniture company closed in 1989,...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Grand Rapids.
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Pine Plantation, Kent County, Michigan, USA By Robert Betka
"The woods are lovely, dark and deep", goes the famous Robert Frost poem, and never more than on this cold and snowy December morning in west Michigan. A days-long snowstorm and low, leaden skies made scenic photography challenging until I decided to hike through this pine plantation in a nearby county park that hikers and cross-country skiers typically frequent.
Recap of pre-Christmas Blizzard: See snowfall totals up to nearly 4 feet
The snowstorm is over. Here’s a look at the snowfall totals as measured to the best of weather spotters’ abilities. For about half of Michigan, the storm truly was a blizzard. The other half of Michigan had a tolerable snow with nasty 50 mph gusts, blowing snow and cold wind chills.
How our Christmas Week Blizzard compared to Blizzard of ‘78
As MLive and other news sites delivered weather forecasts and storm prep details in the days leading up to last week’s blizzard, there was an underlying question reaching back more than 40 years: Would this be as bad as the blizzard of 1978?. So many of us either lived...
‘I cried’: Holiday travel woes continue as more flights canceled
About 4,000 flights were canceled across the country on Monday, according to data from FlightAware. At least six canceled trips were supposed to leave from Gerald R. Ford International Airport.
Jenison school teaches class outdoors year-round
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — There’s an early childhood learning center in Jenison giving young students a chance to spend a lot more time outside than just at recess. Students at the Kids First School in Hudsonville are enjoying class outside even when there’s snow and below-freezing temperatures.
What’s being built there near Hudsonville? Indoor sports business has big plans.
HUDSONVILLE, MI — Fans of volleyball and pickleball will soon have a new indoor facility.to use in West Michigan. That’s what’s being constructed on property right along the border of Hudsonville and Georgetown Township in Ottawa County.
'It's a setback': Muskegon drive-through damaged in string of smash-and-grabs
Mr. Quick Restaurant provided FOX 17 with security camera footage of a person shattering the drive-thru windows at the business. Two other businesses were also damaged that night.
26 new restaurants that began serving the Kalamazoo area in 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — After two years in which restaurant closings were nearly as common as restaurant openings in Kalamazoo County, the news was much better for entrepreneurs in 2022. The Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive only reported on two permanent closures this year for longtime restaurants in the county, Food Dance and...
Sprawling Shaw-Walker eyesore in Muskegon purchased, $220M transformation planned
MUSKEGON, MI – A prominent Muskegon developer has purchased the dilapidated former Shaw Walker furniture factory where he plans to spend $220 million to build about 500 living units as well as retail space. Jon Rooks of Parkland Properties plans for half of the residential units to be apartments...
Fox17
Cars, building damaged in Kentwood shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating after a shooting left a building and multiple cars in Kentwood damaged Monday night. The Kentwood Police Department says the incident happened before 7 p.m. near Drummond Boulevard and Breton Road. We’re told no one was hurt and no one has been arrested....
Classic car museum opens at TerryTown RV
Classic car museum opens at TerryTown RV (sponsored)
