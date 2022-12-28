Read full article on original website
What Is Winter Sowing?
It’s finally December, which for many means hosting parties for family and friends, removing snow from driveways and serving platters stacked high with sweets. While all of these can be wonderful aspects of the season, avid gardeners may find themselves counting down the minutes till spring, eager to return to their beloved beds.
5 tips to keep your bedroom warm this holiday season
Here's how to trap the warm air in (and keep the chill out), so you don't have to have your heating on all winter.
How to care for a Christmas cactus and keep it alive
Need to know how to care for a Christmas cactus? Here, we cover everything you need to know, including tips on how to get it blooming.
Will your plants make a comeback after the freeze? Gardening experts weighs in
The hard freeze has come and gone, and for some of us, it left behind a yard full of plants that don't look quite like they used to.
Garden Help Desk: Keeping your garden plantable with years away
Hello, we will be gone for two years and not planting a garden. How do we prepare the garden to protect against weeds and to be used after our return?. You have a few options for preventing weeds in your garden while you’re gone. You can spread a vegetable...
Keep holiday pests away from you and your guests
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Every year during the holidays, we welcome people from across the country into our houses for Christmas, Chanukah, and plenty of other occasions. But in some cases, people can bring unwanted guests inside — including pests that can cause serious damage to our homes and health. The National Pest Management Association […]
Gardening for You: Leaf mold is brown gold
Leaf mold! Ick. Just the sound of "leaf mold" makes germaphobes grimace. But when the process of making it is done right, leaf mold can be gold in the garden. Another term for leaf mold would be composted leaves. All that’s needed for the gardener to turn fallen autumn leaves into a rich source of organic matter is a small, unobtrusive space for storage. And at this time of year there is a seemingly inexhaustible supply of leaves.
5 houseplants to inject some life into your home this winter
Houseplant lover? Whilst we love tending to and nurturing a plant, we equally love those low maintenance plants that just thrive, with very little effort on our side. If you want to inject a bit of life and greenery into your home with some fuss-free indoor plants, Victorian greenhouse manufacturer, Alitex, reveals its pick of the best indoor plants to care for over the colder months.
How to Grow and Care for Rosemary Indoors and Outdoors
Fragrant, savory rosemary is one of our favorite herbs to use in the kitchen. This hardy Mediterranean native also makes a striking addition to your garden or houseplant collection. Here's everything you need to know to grow rosemary indoors or outdoors. Botanical Name: Salvia rosmarinus. Common Name: Rosemary. Plant Type:...
Shrub Pruning
Grumbling, mumbling, yanking, ripping. Outside. Late winter. Lots of debris to deal with afterward. An experienced gardener probably knows the scene already: winter pruning. So, if the job appears so unpleasant, why would I subject myself to it?. Winter pruning of shrubs easily becomes one of the most irritating tasks...
How Long Will Your Raised Garden Bed Last?
A raised garden bed is a great way to garden without putting too much stress on your back and joints. Garden beds keep your garden tidy, uncluttered, and improve the overall health of your plants. The internet is crawling with DIY raised garden bed ideas, but know that some materials...
Gardening Q & A
Q. I didn’t realize how many seeds that Texas mountain laurels produce. I know they are poisonous and it bothers me that there are so many on the ground under our shrub border. Is it advisable that we collect all those extra seeds and dispose of them?. A. I...
Growing A Lawn In Sandy Soil – Sandy Soil Lawn Care
If you live in an area of sandy soil and think a lawn is never going to happen, think again. The key is sowing grass seed that is drought tolerant with deep roots to absorb water and nutrients. There’s no reason to throw in the towel and settle for a lawnless view that comes with sandy soil. Read on to learn more.
Best wreath storage
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most holiday decorations require the buyer to think about how they’ll store the items for the several months of the year they won’t be in use, and finding wreath storage is no different. And while many holiday decorations can easily fit into malleable bags or rectangular boxes, wreaths are unique for their circular designs. This means wreath storage containers must either be big enough to accommodate the decorations, or circular for a tighter fit, like the wreaths themselves.
Who’s Ready for Lego Houseplants?
The answer: ME! I’ve murdered enough houseplants in my decades of trying to keep them alive to be curiously open to the idea of fake plants for indoors. So the article “Stop Murdering Houseplants. Try Lego Flowers Instead” in the New York Times’ Wirecutter section hooked me instantly, with its promise of “plants” that will never need watering or be damaged by bad indoor light and air or by either of my two cats, one of whom looks freakishly like the one in this photo. From the article:
Apple a Day: The Health Benefits of Apples
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Apples are one of the most popular fruits in the world, and they’ve enjoyed for their sweet and tangy flavor and their many health benefits. Contrary to popular belief, apples are not just a source of dietary fiber; they also contain antioxidants and other nutrients that can promote good health. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the health benefits of apples and discuss some ways to include them in your diet.
Bird-Friendly Netting for the Home Garden
It is horrifying to see birds hanging lifeless in nets, hopelessly tangled in the flimsy plastic fabric. Many gardeners use bird netting to protect their plants, but unfortunately, most bird netting available to protect your vegetables and berries is deathtraps and should never be used in the garden. Thankfully, there are bird-friendly options out there that will keep both your garden and the birds safe.
Plumber: Never put these things down garbage disposal
A few common things can cause backed-up drains. Here’s a few tips on stuff that you should NEVER put down your garbage disposal:. 1. Coffee grounds. When finishing the morning coffee and cleaning the filter out — STOP! — do not pour the grounds down your garbage disposal. Although they seem finely milled, they are dense and paste-like and will end up in a pile of gunk in your sediment trap.
