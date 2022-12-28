Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu Dog Behind Viral 'Doge' Meme Gets Sad Health Diagnosis
The Internet's favorite Shiba Inu, Kabosu, got some bad news about her health this week, and fans are devastated. The 17-year-old dog behind the "doge" meme and the subsequent cryptocurrency Dogecoin has been feeling ill, according to her owner, Japanese teacher Atsuko Sato. On Tuesday, Sato posted that the vet had diagnosed Kabosu with chronic lymphoma leukemia, as well as acute cholangiohepatitis.
'Doge' meme Shiba Inu seriously ill with cancer, owner says
Kabosu the Shiba Inu is arguably one of the most famous canines in the world. The adorable mutt is in fact the dog behind the iconic Doge meme that dominated the internet back in 2013, but Kabosu is unfortunately now seriously ill. The Doge meme is based on a photograph...
The Shiba Inu Dog Known for the Dogecoin Meme Is in a ' Very Dangerous State' After Leukemia Diagnosis
Kabosu the Shiba Inu inspired the first "meme coin" in cryptocurrency.
