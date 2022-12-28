A golden retriever that was abandoned while pregnant has been given a new home in time for Christmas. Amber was severely malnourished and bleeding from sarcoptic mange when she was found in a field in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire.Once treated, she soon went into labour, with all eight puppies successfully delivered by emergency C-section. Because Amber was too weak to feed her pups, vets stepped up and fed the babies by hand to get them up to strength. This video shows Amber happily playing with her puppies before they all found new homes.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More On The Breadline: Meet the communities The Independent’s cost of living campaign will helpPrincess Kate’s best fashion moments from US royal visitGB News reporter says Lady Hussey was 'cancelled for one misspeak' in royal race row

27 DAYS AGO