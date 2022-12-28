Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
LeBron James Calls Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki The ‘Greatest International Player Ever’
The Dallas Mavericks walked away with two holiday presents on Christmas Day at the American Airlines Center. Led by Luka Dončić’s near 32-point triple-double, the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115. In addition to the victory, Maverick fans experienced the revealing of the Dirk Nowitzki statue outside the arena.
Golf Digest
Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win
With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Luka Doncic Making History vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic made history in the Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks game
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double has NBA Twitter on fire
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy about him. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did he record an insane 60-point triple-double but also banked a buzzer-beater to send their game against the New York Knicks to overtime. When it looked like the Mavs...
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s immediate reaction to dropping historic 60-21-10 triple double
Luka Doncic, simply put, is one of the most magical players in NBA history. His basketball wizardry was in full display once more as he put the Dallas Mavericks (and perhaps even the entire state of Texas) on his back with a gigantic 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist performance to lead the Mavs to a 126-121 win over the New York Knicks in overtime.
Luka Doncic Sets New Mavs & NBA Records in Miraculous Win vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks faced the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. DallasBasketball.com gives you a full recap of the game.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic After Historic 60-Point Triple-Double: How 'Bout Them Cowboys?!
Dallas' MVP-candidate star Luka Doncic celebrated his historic achievement with some good-natured needling of former teammate and Eagles fan, Jalen Brunson.
Luka Doncic nets another triple-double, Mavs down Rockets
Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the
Mavericks Luka Doncic Posts First 60-Point Triple Double Since Rockets James Harden
Mavericks star Luka Doncic joins Houston Rockets legend James Harden as the only two players in league history to post a 60-point triple-double.
Luka Doncic’s ‘recovery beer’ request after 60-point triple-double answered in Slovenia
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic became the first player in NBA history to drop a 60-20-10 triple double. He astonishingly finished with 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime win vs. the New York Knicks. After the game, Doncic remarked how tired he was, saying he needed ‘a recovery beer.’
Celtics Lab 162: An early look at where Boston stands in season-long accolades races with Ethan Fuller
It might be a bit early for a lot of the Boston Celtics’ fans to talk about who is where in the race for the NBA’s season-long hardware, but this is the part of the season when the narratives driving most of those awards start to take hold. Where are the Celtics in terms of All-NBA, Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, and other accolades Boston has a shot at winning?
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple-double sparks bold claim from Paul Pierce
After witnessing Luka Doncic play one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history, Paul Pierce believes the Dallas Mavericks star just made his case as the greatest offensive weapon in the NBA today. Doncic finished with a monster triple-double of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to help...
