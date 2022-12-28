ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are next week

The three most likely days to die of a heart attack are all coming in the next week. According to the American Heart Association, the three days you're most likely to die of a heart attack are Christmas Day, the day after Christmas and New Years Day. The American Heart...
MindBodyGreen

Behold: An Integrative Gastroenterologist's 3 Daily Gut Health Habits

Image by Robynne Chutkan, M.D. Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Look, gut health is complicated. Your gut impacts so many bodily functions, after all (mood, skin, metabolism, etc.), and your...
Medical News Today

Ways to lose weight with hypothyroidism

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Managing weight with hypothyroidism involves dietary changes, physical activity, and stress reduction. Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland does not produce enough...
MedicalXpress

On Nutrition: More on bone broth

A recent column on the value of bone broth brought two questions. "I have a friend whose daughter fell and has a jaw fracture with the medical advice that she is to have (a) liquid diet for six weeks. Then I just read your article on bone broth!! I will tell my friend, but wonder how long you need to boil the bones? Also do you have recipes for the other high nutrition formulas you mentioned? I would love to give some help to my friend for her daughter. Thank you, Janice M."
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Mayo Clinic Diet Volume Eating

Learn the basics of volume eating on the Mayo Clinic diet with this how-to guide. If it sometimes feels like we could all be eating a little healthier most of the time, you’re probably right. According to a survey by the New Mayo Clinic Diet, a holistic diet program developed by the Mayo clinic, 1 in 5 Americans aren't getting enough of the foods that comprise a healthy diet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy