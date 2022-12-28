ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach State takes on UCSD following Murray’s 21-point game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

UCSD Tritons (5-7) at Long Beach State Beach (6-6)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts the UCSD Tritons after Joel Murray scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 82-75 victory against the Idaho Vandals.

The Beach are 3-1 in home games. Long Beach State ranks eighth in college basketball with 41.7 points in the paint led by Aboubacar Traore averaging 8.0.

The Tritons have gone 2-4 away from home. UCSD gives up 69.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Beach and Tritons face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is shooting 43.8% and averaging 15.2 points for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for Long Beach State.

Bryce Pope is averaging 18.8 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Tritons: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

