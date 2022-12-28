Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
korncountry.com
Mill Race Center names Senior Citizen of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Mill Race Center has announced that Carl Gasner has been selected as the 2022 Joan Pearcy Senior Citizen of the Year Award Winner. The award, which has been given annually since 1957, recognizes an outstanding senior citizen for his or her service to the community, encourages continued achievement and service from seniors, and reinforces the contributions senior citizens make to everyday life.
Parents, staff shocked by email announcing Indianapolis arts school's sudden, permanent closure
INDIANAPOLIS — Christmas break took an unexpected turn Tuesday for faculty and students at Him By Her Collegiate School For the Arts after administrators sent an email announcing the school will permanently close Jan. 20. "I didn't know until a parent called me yesterday morning. She asked if I...
WISH-TV
Collegiate school for arts in Indianapolis announces closure; 200+ students affected
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HIM by HER Foundation announced Tuesday it will close its charter school by Jan. 20. The foundation says it does not have the enrollment numbers needed to keep its collegiate school for the arts opened. The school has more than 200 students. It’s located in the former Forest Manor Middle School on East 32nd Street just west of Emerson Avenue on the city’s east side. The middle school closed in 2009.
WISH-TV
Olivet Missionary Baptist Church to host Emancipation Proclamation Services
Reverend Dr. Wayne L. Moore, President and Pastor of Olivet Missionary Baptist Church, joined us today to discuss the church’s Emancipation Proclamation Services. The services will be held on Monday, January 2 at Olivet Missionary Baptist Church at 4141 N. High School Road in Indianapolis. The church invites the faith-based community at large to discuss the state of our state, city, and national government.
WIBC.com
IHA: Slow Licensing Process Exacerbating Indiana’s Nursing Shortage
INDIANAPOLIS — There is a nursing shortage in Indiana with experts saying that altogether Indiana’s hospitals are understaffed by about 4,300 nurses. Organizations like the Indiana Hospital Association have done what they can to get hospitals staffed, but they say one thing that is really hampering efforts to find enough nurses is the state’s licensing requirements for nurses to work in Indiana.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
readthereporter.com
No injuries in Westfield apartment fire
Crews from the Westfield Fire Department on Tuesday quickly extinguished an apartment complex fire. No injuries were reported, and the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Assistance was provided by the Noblesville and Carmel fire departments.
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 29, 2022. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: December 29, 2022. An investigation is underway in Anderson after someone burglarized a local pet food pantry. The thief was caught on camera stealing the cash register and causing hundreds of dollars in damage. Colts...
WRBI Radio
Local restauranteur named to Indiana Grown Commission
Mayasari Effendi, the owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill, is one of 10 people from around the state who were appointed to the commission. The members will be responsible for connecting businesses that use or sell agricultural products such as restaurants, grocers, wholesalers, and others with Indiana-based producers of meat, fruits, vegetables, wine, and forest products.
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
WLFI.com
Wildcat Creek Park to close at end of year
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — One last hurrah at Wildcat Park. Advocates gathered on Thursday at the popular swimming, fishing and boating spot along the Wildcat Creek in a last-ditch show of opposition to the park's impending closure. Tippecanoe County's lease on the land ends at the end of...
Lack of heat at Downtown Indianapolis apartment complex concerns residents
When WRTV walked into the leasing office, the temperature was in the 50's. Some residents say it's the same for their apartment units.
Current Publishing
Retired nurse helps save patient
A retired nurse, who is being lauded as a “good Samaritan,” helped save the life of a Community Heart and Vascular Hospital patient Dec. 8. Barbara, whose family requested her last name not be published, collapsed because of a cardiac event as she walked through the entrance of the hospital for an appointment. Carmel resident Stephanie Schwebach, 68, a retired nurse, performed CPR on Barbara for about 30 seconds before caregivers got her to the emergency room.
Anderson nonprofit gets big donation on same day they were robbed
ANDERSON, Ind — A place in Anderson that's dedicated to helping pets was robbed early Tuesday morning. "I was angry, I was very angry," said Susan Blake, executive director of Mitz'y Thrift Shop. "I felt violated." She caught the crime on a security camera. "We're helping a lot of...
Your News Local
Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus
Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus, 87, of Peru, Indiana, formerly of rural Roann, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 5:50am, Sunday morning December 25, 2022, at Blair Ridge Care Facility, in Peru. Lowell was born July 15, 1935, in Charleston, Illinois, to Clyde Burrus and Alice (Collins) Burrus-Brown.
shelbycountypost.com
Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House site of Wednesday fire
A fire caused heavy damage to Greenfield's Riley Park Shelter House on Wednesday. Greenfield Police report that no one was inside and there were no injuries. This is not the Patricia Elmore Center / Day Care. Everyone at the Pat Elmore Center is safe. Apple Street was closed for firefighting...
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Navy machinist from Brown County dies after ship struck by German torpedo
Before the United States entered World War II and despite the preponderance of isolationist leanings across the country, congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 authorizing a draft. This was the first peacetime draft in U. S. history. By October 1940, all men between the ages of...
readthereporter.com
Only three days left to visit Carmel Christkindlmarkt
There’s still time to enjoy the Carmel Christkindlmarkt! Due to extremely cold temperatures, the Market was closed for a few days, but it has reopened. You can visit the USAToday No. 1 Christkindlmarkt in America from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day through Friday. To read detailed schedules for the remaining days, go to CarmelChristkindlmarkt.com.
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County's top money man retires after 40 weird years
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County's top money man is moving to the private sector. Longtime Treasurer and Auditor Bob Plantenga was surprised by his family and the county's top brass during a reception on Thursday. Plantenga is taking a position at an Indianapolis consulting firm. He's light-heartedly regarded...
