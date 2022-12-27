Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Stop stick ends 100 mph chase Thursday
A 24-year-old LeClaire man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he eluded police while he drove more than 100 mph early Thursday. Shawn Housby faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records say.
KWQC
Police say a semi-crashed on the I-80 ramp in LeClaire Thursday
Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday for fallen Illinois firefighter. Governor JB Pritzker orders flags to half-staff in honor and remembrance of fallen North Park firefighter on Jan. 3 from sunrise to sunset. Quad City Kwanzaa celebration. Updated: 5 hours ago. The event Friday evening includes food, performances, and...
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
KWQC
Abingdon woman charged with Theft under $500
ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - A 51-year-old Abingdon woman, Brenda Conrad, has been charged with theft under $500 after admissions money from the Abingdon-Avon Middle School girls’ basketball game was reported stolen, according to a media release from Knox County Sherriff’s Department. On Dec. 9, the Abingdon Police Department...
Worker injured at King's Material in Eldridge after getting stuck in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker is in the hospital in serious condition after getting stuck in a conveyor belt at King's Material, according to the Eldridge Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 29 at about 1:17 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Eldridge King's Material building materials store alongside the fire department and MEDIC EMS after an injury was reported.
ems1.com
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman who totaled car while allegedly drunk tried to walk away from accident
An Iowa City woman who was involved in an accident while allegedly intoxicated tried to walk away from officers investigating the incident. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Governor Street just before 12:40 am Friday after 46-year-old Leslie Delassus of Crestview Avenue totaled her Honda Accord. Upon contact, Delassus allegedly admitted that she had too much to drink to be driving, then walked away from officers.
Missouri man sentenced for 2021 Roseville bank robbery
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editors Note: The above video was published on Aug. 1, 2021, and features the original story of the robbery. A Missouri man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the 2021 robbery of a Roseville bank, according to a news release. 59-year-old Brian...
KCJJ
Mobile home fire in North Liberty results in fatality
A Golf View Trailer Park resident perished when their mobile home caught fire Tuesday night. The Gazette reports that North Liberty Fire Department crews were dispatched in the 10pm hour to the trailer. A police officer was first on scene and saw flames at the front door and at a back window.
KWQC
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport public skate session cancelled
Due to the water main break on River Drive, the Public Skate session at The River’s Edge today, Friday, Dec. 30, scheduled until 1 p.m., has been cancelled, according to the city of Davenport Facebook page. Follow Davenport Parks and Recreation for the most up-to-date information or visit davenportiowa.com/parks.
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
iheart.com
Iowa Trooper says Driver Ticketed Going 117 mph on I-80 Christmas Day
(West Branch, IA) -- On Christmas Day, just one day after Blizzard Warnings were dropped, a trooper pulled a driver he says was going 117 miles an hour on I-80 near West Branch. There were still dozens of cars and semis in the ditches and medians in that stretch of...
ourquadcities.com
Four transported after I-80 crash
Four people were injured Thursday in a crash on Interstate 80, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly before 2:15 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a single-vehicle accident in the area of Mile Marker 302 on I-80 East. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded.
KCCI.com
One person, three dogs die in Iowa mobile home fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) — One person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday, KCRG reports. A police officer was the first to arrive on the scene and...
KWQC
Man wanted for June shooting arrested after police chase, crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police make an arrest after a suspect led them on a vehicle chase going the wrong way down Brady Street Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:17 p.m., officers say they tried to arrest 21-year-old Rashawn Sigle on several outstanding warrants, including attempted murder, stemming from a shooting back in June.
kciiradio.com
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office To Have Extra Patrol This Weekend
With New Years Eve approaching, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has estimated 408 driving-related fatalities across the country for the upcoming weekend. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to prove them wrong. Additional patrol will be out in Louisa County this weekend, with a focus on...
Boil order issued for parts of Milan
MILAN, Ill. — The Village of Milan Water Department has issued a boil order until further notice for residences and businesses located south of 12th Avenue and east of the Beltline, including Knoxville Road and the Conservancy, according to a news release.
ourquadcities.com
Stolen shoes tie suspects to burglary, police allege
Three Davenport men face felony charges after police allege they are tied to the theft of shoes – with two suspects wearing stolen shoes when they were arrested. Labarian Tripplett Jr., 23, of Davenport, faces a charge of first-degree theft. On or about Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, a...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa man arrested for destroying restaurant
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has been arrested in connection with a July burglary that forced a restaurant to close its doors to the public. Travis David Lennox, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on December 23, 2022, in connection with a July 17, 2022, burglary of La Chiva Loka, a restaurant in Riverside, Iowa.
Comments / 0