Memphis, TN

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch

Things spilled out of control in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, and seemed to end with one player getting knocked out cold by a sucker punch. Magic forward Moe Wagner and Pistons guard Killian Hayes were both pursuing a loose ball late in the second quarter when... The post Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ORLANDO, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo updates plans for Malik Hall, dual-sport star Keon Coleman following Christmas

Tom Izzo has been dealing with the absence of Malik Hall. Fortunately, it looks like Michigan State will get Hall back this week. On Wednesday, Izzo announced the plan is still for Hall to return to action on Friday against Buffalo. Hall has been sidelined by a stress reaction in his foot but began the year starting the first four games of the year for the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
WOOD TV8

NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle

Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Lab 162: An early look at where Boston stands in season-long accolades races with Ethan Fuller

It might be a bit early for a lot of the Boston Celtics’ fans to talk about who is where in the race for the NBA’s season-long hardware, but this is the part of the season when the narratives driving most of those awards start to take hold. Where are the Celtics in terms of All-NBA, Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, and other accolades Boston has a shot at winning?
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Michigan State holds on to defeat No. 4 Indiana 83-78

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State had four players score in double figures en route to take down previously unbeaten No. 4 Indiana 83-78 on Thursday. Kamaria McDaniel had 24 points to lead the Spartans, Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks each had 18, and DeeDee Hagemann had 15 to go with eight assists. Mackenzie Holmes had 32 points and 12 rebounds for No. 4 Indiana (12-1, 2-1 Big Ten), while Yarden Garzon added 17 points for the Hoosiers. The Spartans pressed the Hoosiers for long stretches of the game, forcing 21 turnovers and scoring 28 points off turnovers to Indiana’s 11.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MLive.com

Second-quarter surge lifts Dexter over Battle Creek Lakeview

REDFORD – Defense and 3-point shooting sparked a surge late in the second quarter and early in the third as the Deter girls basketball team erased an early deficit to beat Battle Creek Lakeview 58-40 on Wednesday at the Motor City Roundball Classic. The Spartans race out to an...
DEXTER, MI
CBS Sports

Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Still out Wednesday

Livers (shoulder) won't play in Wednesday's game versus Orlando. Livers hasn't played since Dec. 1 due to a right shoulder sprain. While the second-year forward was expected to return this week, he will have to wait until at least Friday's game versus Chicago.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Second-quarter run leads Rockford past Country Day in Roundball Classic

REDFORD – About the only thing that went wrong for the Rockford girls basketball team in the second quarter of Wednesday’s Roundball Classic matchup with Detroit Country Day was a buzzer-beating attempt from three-quarters court hitting the front of the rim. Other than that, the Rams poured in...
ROCKFORD, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top Michigan State sports moments of 2022

Happy (early) New Year’s from everyone at Spartans Wire!. The year of 2022 was an up-and-down one for Michigan State sports, with some notable wins (on and off the field) as well as some disappointing losses. We aren’t going to dwell on the negatives here, and are ready to recap some of the more memorable moments from 2022 before turning our focus to the new year.
EAST LANSING, MI

