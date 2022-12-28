Read full article on original website
Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch
Things spilled out of control in the second quarter of Wednesday’s game between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons, and seemed to end with one player getting knocked out cold by a sucker punch. Magic forward Moe Wagner and Pistons guard Killian Hayes were both pursuing a loose ball late in the second quarter when... The post Video: Killian Hayes appears to knock out Moe Wagner with punch appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 players ejected as benches clear during Detroit Pistons-Orlando Magic altercation
After a lengthy delay, the officials ruled that Mo Wagner committed a Flagrant-2 foul. Hamidou Diallo and Killian Hayes were also ejected.
Detroit Pistons’ Killian Hayes ejected for punching Moritz Wagner
Things got heated between Detroit Pistons wing Killian Hayes and star young Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner late in the
Tom Izzo updates plans for Malik Hall, dual-sport star Keon Coleman following Christmas
Tom Izzo has been dealing with the absence of Malik Hall. Fortunately, it looks like Michigan State will get Hall back this week. On Wednesday, Izzo announced the plan is still for Hall to return to action on Friday against Buffalo. Hall has been sidelined by a stress reaction in his foot but began the year starting the first four games of the year for the Spartans.
NBA suspends 11 players from Magic-Pistons scuffle
Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
Celtics Lab 162: An early look at where Boston stands in season-long accolades races with Ethan Fuller
It might be a bit early for a lot of the Boston Celtics’ fans to talk about who is where in the race for the NBA’s season-long hardware, but this is the part of the season when the narratives driving most of those awards start to take hold. Where are the Celtics in terms of All-NBA, Most Valuable Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Sixth Man of the Year, Coach of the Year, and other accolades Boston has a shot at winning?
Tom Izzo confirms Keon Coleman is practicing with basketball team
Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo confirmed on Wednesday that Spartans wide receiver Keon Coleman had joined the basketball team for practice during Christmas break. Coleman, who lead MSU Football with 58 receptions for 798 yards and seven touchdowns, joined the Spartans' basketball program last January after Michigan State...
Michigan State holds on to defeat No. 4 Indiana 83-78
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State had four players score in double figures en route to take down previously unbeaten No. 4 Indiana 83-78 on Thursday. Kamaria McDaniel had 24 points to lead the Spartans, Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks each had 18, and DeeDee Hagemann had 15 to go with eight assists. Mackenzie Holmes had 32 points and 12 rebounds for No. 4 Indiana (12-1, 2-1 Big Ten), while Yarden Garzon added 17 points for the Hoosiers. The Spartans pressed the Hoosiers for long stretches of the game, forcing 21 turnovers and scoring 28 points off turnovers to Indiana’s 11.
Second-quarter surge lifts Dexter over Battle Creek Lakeview
REDFORD – Defense and 3-point shooting sparked a surge late in the second quarter and early in the third as the Deter girls basketball team erased an early deficit to beat Battle Creek Lakeview 58-40 on Wednesday at the Motor City Roundball Classic. The Spartans race out to an...
Brother Rice boys basketball storms past River Rouge to stay undefeated
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the Week? (Dec. 19-25) SBLive's Michigan high school boys basketball Power 25 (Dec. 27-Jan. 1) FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — The Brother Rice Warriors (6-0) displayed stifling defense in their 73-50 win over the River Rouge Panthers (3-2). Wednesday ...
Cowboys topple Titans, remain alive in bid for NFC East title
The Dallas Cowboys are still alive in the race for the NFC East championship. The Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football, 27-13, to keep the heat on the Eagles. The Birds play the Saints on Sunday at the Linc and would win the NFC East title if...
Pistons' Isaiah Livers: Still out Wednesday
Livers (shoulder) won't play in Wednesday's game versus Orlando. Livers hasn't played since Dec. 1 due to a right shoulder sprain. While the second-year forward was expected to return this week, he will have to wait until at least Friday's game versus Chicago.
Former Michigan State basketball coach to call MSU, Buffalo game Friday
A familiar face is going to be back at the Breslin Center on Friday for the Spartans game against Buffalo. Former assistant coach Dane Fife will be back at the Breslin Center to be the color commentator for Michigan State’s game against the Bulls on the Big Ten Network’s broadcast.
Second-quarter run leads Rockford past Country Day in Roundball Classic
REDFORD – About the only thing that went wrong for the Rockford girls basketball team in the second quarter of Wednesday’s Roundball Classic matchup with Detroit Country Day was a buzzer-beating attempt from three-quarters court hitting the front of the rim. Other than that, the Rams poured in...
Michigan LB Junior Colson gives memorable explanation for Wolverines’ defensive dominance
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ. — The Michigan defense has dominated the second half of football games this season, surrendering a nation-lowest 5.7 points after the break. Coaches and players have offered various explanations for that success, citing everything from halftime adjustments to conditioning to the complementary nature of a run-first offense.
Top Michigan State sports moments of 2022
Happy (early) New Year’s from everyone at Spartans Wire!. The year of 2022 was an up-and-down one for Michigan State sports, with some notable wins (on and off the field) as well as some disappointing losses. We aren’t going to dwell on the negatives here, and are ready to recap some of the more memorable moments from 2022 before turning our focus to the new year.
