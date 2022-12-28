Read full article on original website
Williamson Educators Nominated for National Honor
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County Schools
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in Nashville
5 Delicious Pizza Places in Nashville
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
Kuemper makes 32 saves as surging Capitals down Rangers 4-0
NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Johansson, defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves as the surging Washington Capitals downed the New York Rangers 4-0 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight road win. Conor Sheary added a short-handed empty-net goal for the Capitals, who have won 10 of their last 11 games and are 13-3-1 since Nov. 23. “Everyone has been on the same page, and we are having success,” said Kuemper, who registered his third shutout this season and the 28th of his career. “This was a great team win.” Kuemper improved to 7-1-0 in eight career games against the Rangers. The 32-year-old netminder helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup last spring before signing a five-year contract with the Capitals in July.
FOX Sports
Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
FOX Sports
Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 12/29/22
The Minnesota Wild came off the holidays ready to play, downing their Central Division rival Winnipeg Jets on Dec.27 to move within one point of second place. Tonight they line up against the Dallas Stars, ranked first in the Central. The battle for the top spot is a tight one and has the injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche down in fourth, while a Wild win tonight would give the top three teams an equal 21 wins on the season. With less than half of the 2022-23 season completed, there is plenty of room for movement in both directions, but there’s already a sense that this division will be a battle until the end.
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
FOX Sports
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
Red Wings in action against the Sabres following overtime win
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -159, Red Wings +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in...
FOX Sports
Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
FOX Sports
St. Louis takes losing streak into matchup with Chicago
Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-2, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues come into a matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks after losing three in a row. St. Louis has gone 16-16-2 overall with a 3-4-1 record in Central...
NHL
Golden Knights Lose to Kings in Return from Break, 4-2
The Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-1) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (20-12-6), 4-2, in their first game back from the holiday break on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Midway through the first, Gabriel Vilardi fired a shot home to put the Kings up, 1-0. Michael Amadio answered on the power play as the former King tied the score at 1-1. Brayden McNabb gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the night as the converted a Reilly Smith pass to put the visitors ahead by a goal. Phillip Danault scored to tie the game three minutes later and the teams went into the final frame level at 2-2. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the third period to give Los Angeles the 4-2 win.
NHL Odds: Stars vs. Wild prediction, odds and pick – 12/29/2022
In the waning moments of 2022, a pair of the hottest teams on ice in the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild will battle it out in a Western Conference showdown that should not fail to disappoint. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Stars-Wild prediction and pick will come true.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
