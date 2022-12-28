Read full article on original website
Related
Identity of 2-year-old allegedly killed in Oakland, found in rural Napa County revealed, police say
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong identified the victim as 2-year-old Ja'mari Madkins.
Girls, ages 5 and 1, murdered in San Francisco identified
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two young girls who were found dead inside their San Francisco home were identified in court documents filed on Wednesday. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed murder charges against Paulesha Alma Green-Pulliam for the deaths of 1-year-old “Paragon A.” and 5-year-old “Justice A.,” according to a criminal complaint. The […]
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
3 Bay Area children found dead in 1 day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three young children were found dead on the same day in San Francisco and Napa County, investigators said. They were all victims of homicides. The first child, a 2-year-old boy, was slain in Oakland, according to police. The toddler’s body was later dumped in a rural area of Napa County. […]
Suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee faces 4 more murder charges
STOCKTON, Calif. — Wesley Brownlee, the suspected Stockton serial killer, is facing five more charges, the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. Brownlee was originally arrested and charged for the killings of Johnathan Rodriguez, Juan Cruz and Lawrence Lopez Sr. back in October. The district attorney's announcement...
SFGate
Woman charged with murder for deaths of 2 young girls in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A 34-year-old woman has been charged with murder for the deaths of two young girls in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood last week, prosecutors said Wednesday. Paulesha Green-Pulliam was arrested last Friday after the father of the two girls, ages 5 and 1, called 911 that morning...
SF man arrested in Pacifica after being busted with over 550 ounces of marijuana
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after officers discovered he was in possession of over 550 ounces of cultivated marijuana and a “large quantity” of US currency, the Pacifica Police Department (PPD) announced in a press release. San Francisco resident Salvador Macieli, 25, was arrested on the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue […]
Man killed in late night shooting in Castro Valley
CASTRO VALLEY – Alameda County sheriff's deputies have launched an investigation after a man was found fatally shot in a Castro Valley neighborhood late Monday night.Around 10:15 p.m., the sheriff's office was called to the area of Knox Street and North 6th Street following multiple reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.Emergency personnel responded and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The victim's name has not been released. During a search of the scene, what was described as "several dozen" expended shell casings were found. Deputies said it appeared the victim was the intended target of the shooting.Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.In a statement Wednesday, the sheriff's office said detectives would be in the area to speak with residents and search for possible video of the incident.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721.
Missing Livermore woman found dead
The remains of a woman who went missing Livermore last month were found by police on Wednesday, according to a post from the Livermore Police Department.
Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting at Mission District BART station plaza
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two suspects have been arrested in the brazen daylight fatal shooting in the street-level plaza above the 24th Street/Mission BART Station in San Francisco. BART transit police only identified the two suspects as a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old man both from San Francisco.The incident took place at around 4:07 p.m. on Dec. 18. The Sunday afternoon shooting trigger an outcry from neighborhood residents including Supervisor Hillary Ronen over safety in the plaza.Investigators used video from BART and local surveillance cameras to help identify the suspects and also got assistance from the San Francisco police department. The shooting did not involve individuals who were riding BART. The victim's name has not been released.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect in custody following Antioch shooting
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A suspect was taken into custody following a shooting in Antioch on Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was reported around 2:41 p.m. in the 2300 block of Mandarin Way. It's unclear if anyone was wounded in the shooting or what led up to the incident....
Person killed in Christmas Eve shooting on International Blvd. in East Oakland
OAKLAND – A person was shot and killed along International Boulevard in Oakland on Christmas Eve, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers responded and located the victim with one or more gunshot wounds, according to police. Paramedics tried to save the victim's life, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said. The name of the victim was not available Tuesday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Police are asking anyone with more information to please call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821.
upr.org
Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested in California seven months after incident
It’s been over seven months since a man was shot and killed outside of a grocery store in South Salt Lake. Just the other day, missing suspects involved in the homicide were arrested in California. 26-year-old Romero Charles Williams was the victim of the shooting, found dead with several...
KTVU FOX 2
Pleasant Hill arson arrest: suspect limps away from explosion
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Pleasant Hill police have arrested a man in connection with arson at an apartment complex. Police say officers responded to the Sun Valley apartment complex on Tuesday about 9 p.m. near Contra Costa Boulevard after reports of an explosion from the first floor. When officers arrived,...
KTVU FOX 2
Increase in postal worker robberies in Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - There has been an increase in people robbing postal workers in the Sacramento area. The robberies are similar to those in the Bay Area, where mail carriers have been targeted for their mailbox keys. The gunman seen in one surveillance photo held up a mail carrier on...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police investigate death of child
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating the death of a girl last Thursday, police said Friday. The death occurred just after 1 p.m. in the 700 block of 52nd Street. Officers went there and learned that a girl was taken to a hospital after she was found to be unresponsive, according to police.
Man suspected in Fairfield robbery, shooting arrested during traffic stop
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A suspect who has been on the run since October was booked into the Solano County jail in connection to a robbery and shooting, Fairfield Police Department announced Wednesday. Police said Juan Estrada Salgado, 32 of Fairfield, was arrested without incident on Dec. 22 during a...
KTVU FOX 2
Human remains found in creek identified as missing Livermore woman
LIVERMORE, Calif. - The remains of a missing woman out of. were discovered in a creek last Wednesday, according to investigators. Cindi Robinson, 60, was last seen on Nov. 19 around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Portola Avenue and East Airway Boulevard. She was reported missing to police two days later.
Two injured in afternoon shooting in the Mission
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A shooting injured two people in the Mission on Tuesday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department confirmed to KRON4. Around 12:42 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Mission Street, not far from the 16th Street Mission BART station. There officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers […]
