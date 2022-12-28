ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Luka Doncic makes ridiculous shot during historic 60-point game

Luka Doncic put together a history-making night for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday that was highlighted by an incredible play. The Mavs were down 110-101 to the New York Knicks with 44.1 seconds left and managed to come back thanks to some superior play from Doncic and a few 3-pointers made. The incredible play occurred... The post Luka Doncic makes ridiculous shot during historic 60-point game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy