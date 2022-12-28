Read full article on original website
Stephan Bonnar dead: UFC community mourns Hall of Famer’s death at 45
UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar died at 45 from “presumed heart complications.”
Joe Rogan back in the hot seat for UFC ‘mistake’ — ‘He shouldn’t say something like this’
Jan Blachowicz would like to have a word with Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC color commentator took it upon himself to publicly judge the five-round contest between Blachowicz and fellow top contender Magomed Ankalaev, which ended in a split draw atop the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month in Las Vegas.
Forrest Griffin Releases A Statement On The Passing Of Stephan Bonnar
TUF alum Forrest Griffin paid his respects to his former opponent and friend Stephan Bonnar. The MMA community is mourning the loss of a legend in the sport. On December 24 it was announced that former The Ultimate Fighter member and longtime UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar had passed away. Right away many fighters and fans of the UFC took to social media to express their sorrow and pay respects to the well-known UFC alum.
UFC Hall of Famer Stephen Bonnar dies at age 45
Stephen Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, passed away on Dec. 24. According to ESPN, Bonnar, who helped put the UFC on the map in mainstream media with his "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show fight against Forrest Griffin, died of presumed heart complications at work.
Johnny Eblen vs. Anatoly Tokov added to Bellator 290 after Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero gets scrapped
Bellator 290 has swapped out one title fight for another. Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Elben vs. Anatoly Tokov was added to the Feb. 4 card alongside the cancellation of a light heavyweight title tilt between champion Vadim Nemkov and challenger Yoel Romero, the promotion announced on Tuesday. Nemkov withdrew from...
Marlon Vera thinks UFC bantamweight title shot could come with solid win over Cory Sandhagen
Marlon Vera thinks a win over Cory Sandhagen should be enough to earn him a title shot. Winner of five of his past six, including finishes over No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley and former champion Dominick Cruz, Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) has proven to be a dangerous contender at 135 pounds.
Michael Bisping responds after Marlon Vera encourages him to give up MMA training: “Don’t let me out to pasture just yet”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has joked with Marlon Vera after the bantamweight suggested he moves into coaching. For the longest time now, Michael Bisping has been a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. From his initial rise to winning the middleweight title, ‘The Count’ has maintained that popularity even after retiring from the sport.
Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash
Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
Roddy Piper Once Faced Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley In A Match Many Never Saw
Juggalo Championship Wrestling certainly lived up to the name of its "Legends and Icons" pay-per-view in August 2011. Scattered throughout the card were several wrestling legends and WWE Hall of Famers, a number of which even competed that night. 62-year-old Bob Backlund defeated Ken Patera, while Scott Hall accompanied long-time...
Ex-UFC Title Challenger Dan Hardy & Former UFC Fighter Veronica Macedo Get Married (Photos)
Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy and fellow former UFC veteran Veronica Macedo have gotten married. The pair both announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with photos. One of the photos includes Hardy signing their marriage certificate. As for Macedo, she shared a photograph of herself and her...
Why Alexander Volkanovski won Men's MMA Fighter of the Year in 2022 for Sporting News
In a year filled with unpredictability, where champions fell short and heavy favorites were upended, there was one constant: Alexander Volkanovski. The reigning and defending UFC featherweight champion solidified his spot as The Sporting News Men's MMA Fighter of the Year with a pair of dominant victories as he watched his fellow UFC titleholders either relinquish their championship, or struggle to hang on against the opposition.
Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira added to the UFC Fight Night card in San Antonio
Both fighters are going into the Alamo City bout with something to prove.
Forrest Griffin reacts to Stephan Bonnar’s death: ‘I’ll always miss you, brother’
Missing among the many voices that reacted to the sudden death of Stephan Bonnar was his two-time opponent and longtime friend, Forrest Griffin. That changed on Wednesday. Posting a remembrance of their 2005 battle that helped launch the UFC into the mainstream, Griffin reacted to the death of Bonnar, a fighter he’ll forever be tied to.
UFC Legend Dies
Legendary fighter Stephan Bonnar, a key figure in the growth and spread of the UFC, has reportedly died, according to The Associated Press. Bonnar reportedly died late last week following "presumed heart complications while at work," according to a statement released by the UFC. No further details regarding his death were released.
Exclusive: Cris Cyborg Still on Board For Cross-Promotional Clash With Kayla Harrison: ‘We Can Do It in Bellator’
Cris Cyborg is still on board for a cross-promotional class with two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison. While Cyborg continues to reign supreme as the Bellator featherweight champion, Harrison is learning to cope with the first setback of her mixed martial arts career. Stepping into her third-straight PFL championship bout in November, Harrison fell short of the trifecta, losing to division rival Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision. Discussing her thoughts on Harrison’s first loss with Mike Owens in a MiddleEasy exclusive, Cyborg said:
UFC Star Suspended
UFC star Jeff Molina has reportedly been suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) after he recently withdrew from the upcoming UFC Fight Night in LAs Vegas on January 14th, according to ESPN.
Patricio Freire says Rizin's rules similar to Vale Tudo: 'I'm very used to kick some heads on the ground'
Patricio Freire is already familiar with Rizin FF’s rules. Bellator featherweight champion Freire (34-5) will take on Rizin featherweight champ Kleber Koike (31–5–1) in the co-main event of Rizin 40 on Saturday at Saitama Super Arena just outside Tokyo. The main card will air in the U.S. on Showtime and the fights will take place in Rizin’s ring under the promotion’s ruleset.
Three Bouts Confirmed for UFC Fight Night 218, Including Return of Doo Ho Choi
Three fights, including the return of Doo Ho Choi, were recently announced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship for its Feb. 4 event. Choi will lock horns with Kyle Nelson at featherweight; Tatsuro Taira will face Jesus Santos Aguilar at flyweight and Jun Yong Park will meet Denis Tiuliulin at middleweight at UFC Fight Night 218. The event takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by a heavyweight duel between Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak.
Lorenzo Hunt vs. Mike Richman set as official main event for BKFC KnuckleMania 3 on Feb. 17
A light heavyweight title unification bout between Lorenzo Hunt and Mike Richman is set to serve as the main event for BKFC KnuckleMania 3, which will be held in Albuquerque, N.M. on Feb. 17. In addition to Hunt vs. Richman, multi-time boxing champion Austin Trout is also expected to make...
