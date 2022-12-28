Read full article on original website
NHL
PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points
The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
NHL
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating collective bargaining agreement
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs' organization $100,000 for the team's travel to St. Louis on Dec. 26, 2022. This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.
NHL
3 things learned at Day 2 of World Juniors
Czechia goalie has two assists in win; Finland rebounds against Slovakia; Sweden seeks discipline. Wednesday is the third day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Finland 5, Slovakia 2. Sweden 1,...
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
NHL
Orr, Chara to take part in 'unique' puck drop at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Bobby Orr will be "throwing out" the first puck to kick off the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday, NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer revealed Wednesday morning. Orr will be joined by a host of other former Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox as part of the festivities surrounding the annual Winter Classic outdoor game (2 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, SN).
NHL
'FIGHT THE REST OF THE WAY'
With the playoff race already heating up, the Flames know how crucial every game is from this point forward. Between the travel, jam-packed schedule and mandatory rest days, mid-season practice time comes at a premium in this league. Guess you better make the most of it!. "Yeah, that was a...
NHL
Bruins, 2023 Winter Classic discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Fenway Park in Boston to host outdoor game against Penguins on Jan. 2. The meaning of Fenway Park to New England sports fans, the impact of the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic that will be played at the old ballpark in Boston, and reasons why the Boston Bruins have been the toast of the NHL this season were just some of the topics discussed and debated on the latest episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.
NHL
MTL@FLA: What you need to know
SUNRISE - The Habs will look to snap their three-game losing streak in their second game in as many nights, this time against the Florida Panthers. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs have started the second leg of their seven-game road trip -...
NHL
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22
Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
NHL
Heika's Take: Stars outwork the Wild and battle to a huge two points
Dallas finished with 43-25 advantage in shots on goal and move to 22-9-6 for 50 points. The Stars on Thursday registered one of their most important wins of the season, bearing the Minnesota Wild, 4-1, at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild were one of the hottest teams in the NHL,...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Rangers 1 - SO
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's shootout victory over the Rangers on Thursday. This contest between the Lightning and Rangers was one of the most entertaining of the season so far. It featured playoff-like intensity and Vezina-Trophy-caliber goaltending from Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin. Through three periods and overtime,...
FOX Sports
San Jose visits Dallas after Hertl's 2-goal game
San Jose Sharks (11-19-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-9-6, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars after Tomas Hertl's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime loss. Dallas is 21-9-6 overall and 10-4-3 in...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Beat Blue Jackets 2-1 for Third Straight Win
JG Pageau and Mathew Barzal score as Isles end perfect homestand with win over Columbus. The New York Islanders won their third straight game on Thursday night, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 at UBS Arena. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist in the win, while Mathew Barzal...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings
Don Granato spent the blizzard like many in Buffalo - hunkered down at home, watching the news, and thinking of those who were less fortunate. "You realize, OK, this is a life and death situation for many and you're grateful you're not in that," he said. "I was fortunate to maintain power except for just a little bit.
NHL
Super 16: Top 4 unchanged heading into 2023
The Boston Bruins will ring in 2023 as the unanimous No. 1 team in the NHL.com Super 16 power rankings. It's Boston's seventh straight week as the No. 1 team and they get a chance to show why to a national television audience when they play the sixth-ranked Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday (2 p.m. ET; TNT, SN, TVAS).
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Ducks, Chychrun, Lafreniere & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, the Bruins and Anaheim Ducks are reportedly in “some deep discussions.” With that, an NHL insider has named the Bruins as one of the teams currently interested in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Furthermore, following his recent scratch by the New York Rangers, could Alexis Lafreniere be a trade target worth considering?
Yardbarker
What to Expect from Dryden Hunt in his Maple Leafs Debut Against Coyotes
TEMPE, Ariz. — When Dryden Hunt found out he had been moved to the Toronto Maple Leafs, he didn’t know whom he had been traded for. He began running down a list of guys who he knew on the team. There was Michael Bunting, he also knew Morgan...
