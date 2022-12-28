ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Ancient Elephant With Two Deadly Three Foot Spikes on Its Head

Discover the Ancient Elephant With Two Deadly Three Foot Spikes on Its Head. Over the course of history, Earth has served as a home to many ancient animals long before humans came to dominate. Most of these animals were huge with very unique features. Many such animals fell victim to extinction, but a few were able to evolve into smaller species that adapted to new habitats.
Outsider.com

Scuba Diver Discovers Ancient Sword Deep Under the Mediterranean Ocean

A scuba diver made a fantastic discovery recently when he unearthed a sword that experts say likely belonged to a knight from the Crusaders in Isreal. The mature scuba diver says he stumbled upon a swath of ancient artifacts along the beach where he often scuba dives. The diver discovered these ancient items along with this massive sword made out of pure iron.
ancientpages.com

5,000-Year-Old Arminghall Henge In Norwich Reveals Some Of Its Secrets

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - Arminghall Henge in Norwich, UK was first seen from the air in 1929, and was excavated in 1935. The 5,000-year-old timber circle is one of the most important prehistoric discoveries in Norfolk. " The central horseshoe pattern of dark patches represented sockets for huge wooden...
dexerto.com

All Hidden Cache locations in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 has tons of ways to make cash when traveling Al Mazrah. One such way is to find some Hidden Caches which are hidden around the large map. Here’s where to find all the Warzone 2 Hidden Cache. Warzone 2 is more than just a simple Battle Royale....
yankodesign.com

This cyclindrical concrete home in Mexico is inspired by the double conditions of castles

Designed by Chilean studio Elemental, the Casa del Tec is a majestic concrete home outside Monterrey, Mexico. The house is a raffle prize that funds higher education at the Instituto Tecnológico de Monterrey. The Nuevo León is a three-story textured reinforced concrete shell that functions as an interesting shell for the home. The shell was completed in 2022 in San Pedro Garza García.
ancientpages.com

Beautiful Gold ‘Lynx’ Earrings Discovered In The Ruins Of The Ancient Lost City Of Ani Go On Display In 2023

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The ancient city of Ani was once the capital of the Kingdom of Armenia. It was a powerful and flourishing city where traders met and passed. "Founded more than 1,600 years ago, it grew to become a walled city of more than 100,000 residents by the 11th century and became the rival of Constantinople, Baghdad, and Damascus."1.
The Guardian

Country diary: An ocean of cloud obscures the valley and villages

Wharfedale is dreaming of the ice age again. The shape of the glacier that once scraped its way through the valley is recreated in the form of a river of cold cloud that, for today at least, has eradicated 10,000 years of human civilisation. Everything below the 200-metre contour is...

