Parkland, FL

Gervonta Davis arrested, jailed on domestic violence charge

By Mike Coppinger
 1 day ago

Boxer Gervonta Davis was arrested Tuesday in Parkland, Florida, and jailed on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to Broward County Sheriff's Office records.

Davis remains in custody at Broward County's Main Jail Bureau in Fort Lauderdale and is scheduled to appear at a court hearing Wednesday at 8 a.m. ET, according to the jail. No bond has been set.

Details of Davis' arrest and the allegations against him were not available early Wednesday morning.

Davis, 28, of Baltimore, is scheduled to headline a PBC on Showtime PPV event on Jan. 7 in Washington, D.C., against Hector Luis Garcia. The bout is planned as a prelude to an April 25 superfight in Las Vegas against Ryan Garcia. Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) is a former 130-pound titleholder.

Davis also is set to appear in Baltimore Circuit Court on Feb. 16 for his alleged involvement in an unrelated hit-and-run incident in November 2020, according to court records. Davis is accused of fleeing the scene of an accident that involved four people, including a pregnant woman. He is facing 14 charges, including failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury. He also is facing a civil suit.

In addition, Davis was facing two misdemeanor battery charges for an incident in February 2020 in which he "was observed battering his former girlfriend," according to police in Coral Gables, Florida. That case was discharged on Dec. 13, per court records.

