Rosaria is a nun affiliated with Genshin Impact's Church of Favonius, although her lack of devotion to Barbatos is atypical of the members of this organization. She's known to despise participating in the Chuch's regular activities, instead taking on the role as their purveyor of justice, keeping Monstadt safe in the dark. Rosaria is a four-star Cryo polearm user with a versatile kit that can be used in various teams. Here are some of our recommendations if you plan on building her.

