This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
See a Recession in 2023? Stock Up on These 3 Ultra-Safe Dividend Stocks.
There's a lot of talk that the economy could be heading toward a recession in 2023. The Federal Reserve has continued raising interest rates to cool off inflation, which has already started to slow several sectors of the economy. A full-blown downturn could cause more economically sensitive companies to reduce their dividends.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying in January 2023
Economic uncertainty, high inflation, and rising interest rates could keep the equity market volatile. However, investors can still earn a high yield from dividend stocks. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we have zeroed in on three high-yield dividend stocks with ex-dividend dates in January. All these stocks offer a yield of over 6%. Let’s begin.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Before the New Bull Market, and 1 to Avoid
If a bull market emerges in 2023, prospective investors in dividend stocks will be in a race against time to buy shares while prices are low and dividend yields are high. After a run-up, such companies might not be priced at a bargain anymore, and that means you might be better off waiting for shares to fall once more, losing valuable time to be accumulating dividends in the process.
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
Legendary investor Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the broader market over the past year. His investment portfolio has been a guide for several long-term investors for decades....
The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now
Investing in the stock market can be a great way to grow your wealth over the long term, but the past year has presented challenges for investors. Major indices, such as the S&P 500, posted double-digit losses in 2022 due to macroeconomic challenges like rising interest rates and surging inflation.
2 Strong Buy Stocks You Should Never Sell
The Fed announced a 50-bps rate hike this week, stepping down from its 75-bps raises for four consecutive times. With cooling inflation and reduced interest rate hikes, the economy might...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Physicians Realty Trust, Brixmor Property Group and Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/3/23, Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), Brixmor Property Group Inc (Symbol: BRX), and Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax (Symbol: BNS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Physicians Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/18/23, Brixmor Property Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 1/17/23, and Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 1/27/23. As a percentage of DOC's recent stock price of $14.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of Physicians Realty Trust to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when DOC shares open for trading on 1/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for BRX to open 1.15% lower in price and for BNS to open 2.10% lower, all else being equal.
KYN Ex-Dividend Reminder
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/3/23, Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company (Symbol: KYN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 1/11/23. As a percentage of KYN's recent stock price of $8.62, this dividend works out to approximately 2.32%, so look for shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company to trade 2.32% lower — all else being equal — when KYN shares open for trading on 1/3/23.
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Ex-Dividend Reminder: The Gap, New York Times and Comcast Corp
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/3/23, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), and Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. The Gap Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/25/23, New York Times Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 1/19/23, and Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 1/25/23. As a percentage of GPS's recent stock price of $11.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of The Gap Inc to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when GPS shares open for trading on 1/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for NYT to open 0.28% lower in price and for CMCSA to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.
US STOCKS-Wall St gains as jobless claims data eases rate-hike worries
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Technology and growth stocks lifted Wall Street's main indexes higher on Thursday after data pointing to signs of a cooling U.S. labor market eased worries about future interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Apple Inc AAPL.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Microsoft Corp MSFT.O and Amazon.com Inc...
This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?
The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
3 Ways to Retire on Dividends in 2023
A terrible 2022 is our income treat. There's never been a better time to retire on dividends than right now. Today we're going to spotlight three diversified dividend funds that yield 8% on average. That's right, put $500K into these tickers and we're looking at $40,000 per year in payouts.
Why Lucid Shares Jumped Today
After closing at an all-time record low price yesterday, shares of luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were bouncing Wednesday morning. With the stock down over 83% in 2022, the recent slide to new lows can probably be explained pretty easily. And opportunistic investors may be taking advantage of the record low price and buying the stock today. Lucid shares popped as much as 7% early today, and held onto a gain of 1.3% at 11 a.m. ET.
Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Passes Through 11% Yield Mark
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) were yielding above the 11% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.42), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.87 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 11% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
3 High-Yielding, Discounted Dividend Growth Stocks
I've been working with Portfolio Insight to develop a Dividend Quality Grade for dividend stocks. The system evaluates all dividend-paying stocks and assesses the likelihood of a dividend increase in the next twelve months. It also identifies stocks at risk of freezing or cutting their dividends. In backtests, the system accurately predicted a failure to continue dividend increases in more than 98% of cases.
3 Dividend Kings Nicely Suited for Income Investors
Few things delight investors more than consistent, dependable dividend payouts. After all, who doesn't enjoy being compensated for their investments?. Dividends were a valuable commodity for investors in 2022, helping to cushion the impact of drawdowns in other positions. Dividend Aristocrats, companies that have increased their dividend payouts for at...
